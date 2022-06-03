ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Lowest-earning counties in Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hempstead County

- Median household income: $45,484
--- 8.1% below state average, 30.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #775 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#49. Miller County

- Median household income: $45,391
--- 8.3% below state average, 30.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #2,000 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #771 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#48. Union County

- Median household income: $45,293
--- 8.5% below state average, 30.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #758 highest among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Perry County

- Median household income: $44,926
--- 9.2% below state average, 30.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #723 highest among all counties nationwide

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Conway County

- Median household income: $44,456
--- 10.1% below state average, 31.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #690 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cross County

- Median household income: $44,379
--- 10.3% below state average, 31.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #682 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Logan County

- Median household income: $44,232
--- 10.6% below state average, 31.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #668 highest among all counties nationwide

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. White County

- Median household income: $44,000
--- 11.1% below state average, 32.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #649 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ashley County

- Median household income: $43,601
--- 11.9% below state average, 32.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,767 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #617 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#41. Baxter County

- Median household income: $43,504
--- 12.1% below state average, 33.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #607 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#40. Mississippi County

- Median household income: $42,986
--- 13.1% below state average, 33.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #573 highest among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pike County

- Median household income: $42,983
--- 13.1% below state average, 33.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #572 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Drew County

- Median household income: $42,924
--- 13.2% below state average, 34.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #571 highest among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Randolph County

- Median household income: $42,844
--- 13.4% below state average, 34.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #562 highest among all counties nationwide

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Izard County

- Median household income: $42,818
--- 13.5% below state average, 34.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
--- #3,024 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #559 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Prairie County

- Median household income: $42,754
--- 13.6% below state average, 34.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #555 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Scott County

- Median household income: $42,635
--- 13.8% below state average, 34.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #544 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#33. Crittenden County

- Median household income: $42,384
--- 14.3% below state average, 34.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
--- #526 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bradley County

- Median household income: $41,808
--- 15.5% below state average, 35.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
--- #471 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Madison County

- Median household income: $41,446
--- 16.2% below state average, 36.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #444 highest among all counties nationwide

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $41,165
--- 16.8% below state average, 36.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #429 highest among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Poinsett County

- Median household income: $40,700
--- 17.7% below state average, 37.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
--- #2,969 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%
--- #396 highest among all counties nationwide

Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $40,587
--- 18.0% below state average, 37.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #388 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $40,442
--- 18.3% below state average, 37.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #382 highest among all counties nationwide

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#26. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $40,402
--- 18.3% below state average, 37.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #380 highest among all counties nationwide

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Woodruff County

- Median household income: $40,331
--- 18.5% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #372 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nevada County

- Median household income: $39,946
--- 19.3% below state average, 38.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.0%
--- #3,063 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%
--- #347 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Newton County

- Median household income: $39,542
--- 20.1% below state average, 39.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #329 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clark County

- Median household income: $39,500
--- 20.2% below state average, 39.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #327 highest among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Johnson County

- Median household income: $39,346
--- 20.5% below state average, 39.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #319 highest among all counties nationwide

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Polk County

- Median household income: $39,084
--- 21.0% below state average, 39.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #306 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Monroe County

- Median household income: $38,438
--- 22.3% below state average, 40.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,788 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #281 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#18. Marion County

- Median household income: $38,426
--- 22.3% below state average, 40.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #280 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#17. Ouachita County

- Median household income: $38,279
--- 22.6% below state average, 41.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #271 highest among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Howard County

- Median household income: $38,038
--- 23.1% below state average, 41.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,882 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #260 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clay County

- Median household income: $37,933
--- 23.3% below state average, 41.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%
--- #253 highest among all counties nationwide

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

- Median household income: $37,885
--- 23.4% below state average, 41.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,894 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #249 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#13. Columbia County

- Median household income: $37,609
--- 24.0% below state average, 42.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.2%
--- #239 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County

- Median household income: $37,561
--- 24.1% below state average, 42.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.0%
--- #2,969 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%
--- #236 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Stone County

- Median household income: $36,067
--- 27.1% below state average, 44.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,068 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #178 highest among all counties nationwide

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#10. St. Francis County

- Median household income: $36,053
--- 27.1% below state average, 44.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%
--- #3,038 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.2%
--- #176 highest among all counties nationwide

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sharp County

- Median household income: $35,573
--- 28.1% below state average, 45.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.5%
--- #3,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #163 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fulton County

- Median household income: $35,274
--- 28.7% below state average, 45.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,894 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #153 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas County

- Median household income: $35,134
--- 29.0% below state average, 45.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%
--- #2,987 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #148 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Searcy County

- Median household income: $35,077
--- 29.1% below state average, 46.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.3%
--- #3,109 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%
--- #145 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#5. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $33,763
--- 31.8% below state average, 48.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%
--- #110 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#4. Phillips County

- Median household income: $33,724
--- 31.8% below state average, 48.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.4%
--- #109 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Chicot County

- Median household income: $33,523
--- 32.2% below state average, 48.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
--- #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.5%
--- #104 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Desha County

- Median household income: $31,855
--- 35.6% below state average, 51.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.1%
--- #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #68 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lee County

- Median household income: $27,902
--- 43.6% below state average, 57.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,989 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.3%
--- #21 highest among all counties nationwide

Community Policy