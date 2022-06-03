ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $50,128
--- 3.7% below state average, 22.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #1,223 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0dE8NhCh00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#49. Mobile County

- Median household income: $49,625
--- 4.6% below state average, 23.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #1,166 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0dE8NhCh00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Houston County

- Median household income: $49,069
--- 5.7% below state average, 24.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
--- #1,108 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MudI_0dE8NhCh00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Blount County

- Median household income: $48,922
--- 6.0% below state average, 24.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #1,090 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0dE8NhCh00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#46. Lauderdale County

- Median household income: $48,428
--- 6.9% below state average, 25.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,043 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFxuN_0dE8NhCh00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cullman County

- Median household income: $48,388
--- 7.0% below state average, 25.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Tallapoosa County

- Median household income: $48,160
--- 7.4% below state average, 25.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,389 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #1,016 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPkL_0dE8NhCh00
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Colbert County

- Median household income: $47,962
--- 7.8% below state average, 26.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #995 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#42. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $47,125
--- 9.4% below state average, 27.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #926 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M628_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $46,320
--- 11.0% below state average, 28.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #845 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#40. Walker County

- Median household income: $45,833
--- 11.9% below state average, 29.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #802 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0dE8NhCh00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dale County

- Median household income: $45,644
--- 12.3% below state average, 29.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #785 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cayIA_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Randolph County

- Median household income: $45,141
--- 13.2% below state average, 30.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #746 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0dE8NhCh00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Etowah County

- Median household income: $44,934
--- 13.6% below state average, 30.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #725 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og8Ar_0dE8NhCh00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Butler County

- Median household income: $44,850
--- 13.8% below state average, 31.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #718 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Talladega County

- Median household income: $43,969
--- 15.5% below state average, 32.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #646 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5GGU_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Chambers County

- Median household income: $43,875
--- 15.7% below state average, 32.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #638 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2GPc_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Coosa County

- Median household income: $43,571
--- 16.3% below state average, 33.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,443 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #613 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxi7_0dE8NhCh00
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lamar County

- Median household income: $42,688
--- 18.0% below state average, 34.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #548 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0dE8NhCh00
JNix // Shutterstock

#31. Clay County

- Median household income: $42,678
--- 18.0% below state average, 34.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #547 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMXSc_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Crenshaw County

- Median household income: $42,611
--- 18.1% below state average, 34.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #541 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0dE8NhCh00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jackson County

- Median household income: $42,578
--- 18.2% below state average, 34.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #538 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFT7i_0dE8NhCh00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington County

- Median household income: $42,566
--- 18.2% below state average, 34.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #537 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SksV_0dE8NhCh00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $42,509
--- 18.3% below state average, 34.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #533 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0dE8NhCh00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington County

- Median household income: $42,331
--- 18.6% below state average, 34.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #523 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Myd_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#25. DeKalb County

- Median household income: $42,267
--- 18.8% below state average, 35.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #515 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Russell County

- Median household income: $42,208
--- 18.9% below state average, 35.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%
--- #509 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWjC1_0dE8NhCh00
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Geneva County

- Median household income: $41,569
--- 20.1% below state average, 36.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #455 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#22. Fayette County

- Median household income: $41,469
--- 20.3% below state average, 36.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #445 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0dE8NhCh00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Franklin County

- Median household income: $41,174
--- 20.9% below state average, 36.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #431 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v2cQ_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#20. Winston County

- Median household income: $40,991
--- 21.2% below state average, 36.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #416 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0dE8NhCh00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Marion County

- Median household income: $40,978
--- 21.2% below state average, 37.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,887 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #415 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWQBt_0dE8NhCh00
Public Domain

#18. Pickens County

- Median household income: $40,362
--- 22.4% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #375 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0dE8NhCh00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pike County

- Median household income: $39,218
--- 24.6% below state average, 39.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #313 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FGPJ_0dE8NhCh00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarke County

- Median household income: $37,345
--- 28.2% below state average, 42.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%
--- #228 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aaMi_0dE8NhCh00
RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $36,634
--- 29.6% below state average, 43.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,389 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #196 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crXQn_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#14. Escambia County

- Median household income: $35,558
--- 31.7% below state average, 45.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,981 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%
--- #162 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0dE8NhCh00
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#13. Macon County

- Median household income: $35,450
--- 31.9% below state average, 45.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #158 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31d_0dE8NhCh00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Conecuh County

- Median household income: $35,444
--- 31.9% below state average, 45.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,983 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%
--- #157 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7YKy_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#11. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $35,063
--- 32.6% below state average, 46.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.0%
--- #144 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg0AF_0dE8NhCh00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Barbour County

- Median household income: $34,990
--- 32.8% below state average, 46.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%
--- #139 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpaZc_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#9. Bullock County

- Median household income: $33,866
--- 34.9% below state average, 47.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.0%
--- #114 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJhrW_0dE8NhCh00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lowndes County

- Median household income: $33,634
--- 35.4% below state average, 48.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,807 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%
--- #108 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw7t7_0dE8NhCh00
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas County

- Median household income: $33,317
--- 36.0% below state average, 48.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.9%
--- #101 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkisV_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#6. Marengo County

- Median household income: $33,029
--- 36.5% below state average, 49.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.3%
--- #96 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0dE8NhCh00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monroe County

- Median household income: $31,969
--- 38.6% below state average, 50.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%
--- #70 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozEwP_0dE8NhCh00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hale County

- Median household income: $30,793
--- 40.8% below state average, 52.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%
--- #51 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Erg_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#3. Greene County

- Median household income: $26,688
--- 48.7% below state average, 58.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.8%
--- #3,118 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.7%
--- #16 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpf6Q_0dE8NhCh00
Canva

#2. Sumter County

- Median household income: $26,150
--- 49.7% below state average, 59.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.1%
--- #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%
--- #15 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#1. Perry County

- Median household income: $23,875
--- 54.1% below state average, 63.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.1%
--- #3,114 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.4%
--- #3 highest among all counties nationwide

POLITICS
Community Policy