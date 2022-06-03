Canva

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $50,128

--- 3.7% below state average, 22.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #1,223 highest among all counties nationwide

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#49. Mobile County

- Median household income: $49,625

--- 4.6% below state average, 23.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #1,166 highest among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Houston County

- Median household income: $49,069

--- 5.7% below state average, 24.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #1,108 highest among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Blount County

- Median household income: $48,922

--- 6.0% below state average, 24.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #1,090 highest among all counties nationwide

Wayne James // Shutterstock

#46. Lauderdale County

- Median household income: $48,428

--- 6.9% below state average, 25.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,043 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Cullman County

- Median household income: $48,388

--- 7.0% below state average, 25.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Tallapoosa County

- Median household income: $48,160

--- 7.4% below state average, 25.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,389 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #1,016 highest among all counties nationwide

Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Colbert County

- Median household income: $47,962

--- 7.8% below state average, 26.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #995 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#42. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $47,125

--- 9.4% below state average, 27.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #926 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cleburne County

- Median household income: $46,320

--- 11.0% below state average, 28.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #845 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#40. Walker County

- Median household income: $45,833

--- 11.9% below state average, 29.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #802 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dale County

- Median household income: $45,644

--- 12.3% below state average, 29.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #785 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Randolph County

- Median household income: $45,141

--- 13.2% below state average, 30.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #746 highest among all counties nationwide

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Etowah County

- Median household income: $44,934

--- 13.6% below state average, 30.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #725 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Butler County

- Median household income: $44,850

--- 13.8% below state average, 31.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #718 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Talladega County

- Median household income: $43,969

--- 15.5% below state average, 32.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #646 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Chambers County

- Median household income: $43,875

--- 15.7% below state average, 32.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

--- #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #638 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Coosa County

- Median household income: $43,571

--- 16.3% below state average, 33.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,443 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #613 highest among all counties nationwide

Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lamar County

- Median household income: $42,688

--- 18.0% below state average, 34.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #548 highest among all counties nationwide

JNix // Shutterstock

#31. Clay County

- Median household income: $42,678

--- 18.0% below state average, 34.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #547 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Crenshaw County

- Median household income: $42,611

--- 18.1% below state average, 34.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #541 highest among all counties nationwide

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jackson County

- Median household income: $42,578

--- 18.2% below state average, 34.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #538 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington County

- Median household income: $42,566

--- 18.2% below state average, 34.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #537 highest among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $42,509

--- 18.3% below state average, 34.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #533 highest among all counties nationwide

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington County

- Median household income: $42,331

--- 18.6% below state average, 34.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%

--- #523 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#25. DeKalb County

- Median household income: $42,267

--- 18.8% below state average, 35.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #515 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Russell County

- Median household income: $42,208

--- 18.9% below state average, 35.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

--- #509 highest among all counties nationwide

Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Geneva County

- Median household income: $41,569

--- 20.1% below state average, 36.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #455 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Fayette County

- Median household income: $41,469

--- 20.3% below state average, 36.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #445 highest among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Franklin County

- Median household income: $41,174

--- 20.9% below state average, 36.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #431 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#20. Winston County

- Median household income: $40,991

--- 21.2% below state average, 36.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #416 highest among all counties nationwide

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Marion County

- Median household income: $40,978

--- 21.2% below state average, 37.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,887 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #415 highest among all counties nationwide

Public Domain

#18. Pickens County

- Median household income: $40,362

--- 22.4% below state average, 37.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #375 highest among all counties nationwide

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pike County

- Median household income: $39,218

--- 24.6% below state average, 39.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #313 highest among all counties nationwide

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarke County

- Median household income: $37,345

--- 28.2% below state average, 42.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

--- #228 highest among all counties nationwide

RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $36,634

--- 29.6% below state average, 43.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,389 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #196 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#14. Escambia County

- Median household income: $35,558

--- 31.7% below state average, 45.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,981 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

--- #162 highest among all counties nationwide

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#13. Macon County

- Median household income: $35,450

--- 31.9% below state average, 45.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #158 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Conecuh County

- Median household income: $35,444

--- 31.9% below state average, 45.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,983 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #157 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#11. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $35,063

--- 32.6% below state average, 46.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.0%

--- #144 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Barbour County

- Median household income: $34,990

--- 32.8% below state average, 46.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%

--- #139 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#9. Bullock County

- Median household income: $33,866

--- 34.9% below state average, 47.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.0%

--- #114 highest among all counties nationwide

Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lowndes County

- Median household income: $33,634

--- 35.4% below state average, 48.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,807 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

--- #108 highest among all counties nationwide

DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Dallas County

- Median household income: $33,317

--- 36.0% below state average, 48.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.9%

--- #101 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#6. Marengo County

- Median household income: $33,029

--- 36.5% below state average, 49.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.3%

--- #96 highest among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monroe County

- Median household income: $31,969

--- 38.6% below state average, 50.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%

--- #70 highest among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hale County

- Median household income: $30,793

--- 40.8% below state average, 52.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%

--- #51 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Greene County

- Median household income: $26,688

--- 48.7% below state average, 58.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 6.8%

--- #3,118 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.7%

--- #16 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#2. Sumter County

- Median household income: $26,150

--- 49.7% below state average, 59.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.1%

--- #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%

--- #15 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#1. Perry County

- Median household income: $23,875

--- 54.1% below state average, 63.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.1%

--- #3,114 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 31.4%

--- #3 highest among all counties nationwide

