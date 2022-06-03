Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Howard County

- Median household income: $56,709

--- 8.3% below state average, 12.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #1,954 highest among all counties nationwide

Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Emmet County

- Median household income: $56,708

--- 8.3% below state average, 12.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #1,953 highest among all counties nationwide

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Butler County

- Median household income: $56,473

--- 8.7% below state average, 13.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,935 highest among all counties nationwide

Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clayton County

- Median household income: $56,456

--- 8.7% below state average, 13.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #1,934 highest among all counties nationwide

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Palo Alto County

- Median household income: $56,437

--- 8.7% below state average, 13.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #1,932 highest among all counties nationwide

Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mahaska County

- Median household income: $56,417

--- 8.8% below state average, 13.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,929 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $56,302

--- 8.9% below state average, 13.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #1,921 highest among all counties nationwide

Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Kossuth County

- Median household income: $56,156

--- 9.2% below state average, 13.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,910 highest among all counties nationwide

Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cerro Gordo County

- Median household income: $56,082

--- 9.3% below state average, 13.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #1,905 highest among all counties nationwide

Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ringgold County

- Median household income: $55,970

--- 9.5% below state average, 13.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #1,893 highest among all counties nationwide

Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $55,761

--- 9.8% below state average, 14.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #1,876 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $55,707

--- 9.9% below state average, 14.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,870 highest among all counties nationwide

C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adair County

- Median household income: $55,700

--- 9.9% below state average, 14.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,869 highest among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Median household income: $55,630

--- 10.0% below state average, 14.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #1,865 highest among all counties nationwide

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allamakee County

- Median household income: $55,523

--- 10.2% below state average, 14.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $55,285

--- 10.6% below state average, 14.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,827 highest among all counties nationwide

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clarke County

- Median household income: $55,078

--- 10.9% below state average, 15.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #1,811 highest among all counties nationwide

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hardin County

- Median household income: $54,930

--- 11.2% below state average, 15.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,793 highest among all counties nationwide

Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crawford County

- Median household income: $54,849

--- 11.3% below state average, 15.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,781 highest among all counties nationwide

David Wilson // Wikimedia

#31. Black Hawk County

- Median household income: $54,774

--- 11.4% below state average, 15.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,777 highest among all counties nationwide

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tama County

- Median household income: $54,749

--- 11.5% below state average, 15.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,775 highest among all counties nationwide

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Henry County

- Median household income: $54,490

--- 11.9% below state average, 16.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #1,749 highest among all counties nationwide

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ida County

- Median household income: $54,219

--- 12.3% below state average, 16.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,570 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,718 highest among all counties nationwide

Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Buena Vista County

- Median household income: $54,014

--- 12.6% below state average, 16.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #1,700 highest among all counties nationwide

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lucas County

- Median household income: $53,967

--- 12.7% below state average, 17.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,697 highest among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Poweshiek County

- Median household income: $53,925

--- 12.8% below state average, 17.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pocahontas County

- Median household income: $53,573

--- 13.4% below state average, 17.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #1,648 highest among all counties nationwide

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Adams County

- Median household income: $52,287

--- 15.4% below state average, 19.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,514 highest among all counties nationwide

Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clinton County

- Median household income: $52,221

--- 15.5% below state average, 19.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,504 highest among all counties nationwide

Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lee County

- Median household income: $52,072

--- 15.8% below state average, 19.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,480 highest among all counties nationwide

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Keokuk County

- Median household income: $52,012

--- 15.9% below state average, 20.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,468 highest among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Cass County

- Median household income: $52,005

--- 15.9% below state average, 20.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,467 highest among all counties nationwide

Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Webster County

- Median household income: $51,909

--- 16.1% below state average, 20.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,868 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,454 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monona County

- Median household income: $51,866

--- 16.1% below state average, 20.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,651 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,447 highest among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Des Moines County

- Median household income: $51,784

--- 16.3% below state average, 20.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,437 highest among all counties nationwide

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Floyd County

- Median household income: $51,768

--- 16.3% below state average, 20.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,434 highest among all counties nationwide

Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Winnebago County

- Median household income: $51,581

--- 16.6% below state average, 20.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #1,403 highest among all counties nationwide

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clay County

- Median household income: $51,259

--- 17.1% below state average, 21.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,360 highest among all counties nationwide

Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wright County

- Median household income: $51,221

--- 17.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #1,353 highest among all counties nationwide

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Page County

- Median household income: $51,196

--- 17.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,348 highest among all counties nationwide

Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Greene County

- Median household income: $51,098

--- 17.4% below state average, 21.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,329 highest among all counties nationwide

Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Union County

- Median household income: $50,375

--- 18.5% below state average, 22.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,257 highest among all counties nationwide

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Buren County

- Median household income: $49,898

--- 19.3% below state average, 23.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fayette County

- Median household income: $49,834

--- 19.4% below state average, 23.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,192 highest among all counties nationwide

Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Audubon County

- Median household income: $49,245

--- 20.4% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,589 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,125 highest among all counties nationwide

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Decatur County

- Median household income: $48,154

--- 22.1% below state average, 25.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #1,015 highest among all counties nationwide

Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wayne County

- Median household income: $47,543

--- 23.1% below state average, 26.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #961 highest among all counties nationwide

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $47,401

--- 23.3% below state average, 27.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #946 highest among all counties nationwide

en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wapello County

- Median household income: $46,433

--- 24.9% below state average, 28.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #858 highest among all counties nationwide

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County

- Median household income: $39,693

--- 35.8% below state average, 38.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #336 highest among all counties nationwide

