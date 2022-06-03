ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb4lB_0dE8Ndfn00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Laurel County

- Median household income: $43,745
--- 16.3% below state average, 32.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%
--- #628 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlR09_0dE8Ndfn00
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Marion County

- Median household income: $43,587
--- 16.6% below state average, 32.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,473 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #615 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA67M_0dE8Ndfn00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Adair County

- Median household income: $43,026
--- 17.6% below state average, 33.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,756 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%
--- #575 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWF4o_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Martin County

- Median household income: $42,894
--- 17.9% below state average, 34.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%
--- #567 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PnXE_0dE8Ndfn00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Rowan County

- Median household income: $42,754
--- 18.2% below state average, 34.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,068 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%
--- #554 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exUIy_0dE8Ndfn00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $42,231
--- 19.2% below state average, 35.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #513 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkzHD_0dE8Ndfn00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Fleming County

- Median household income: $42,087
--- 19.4% below state average, 35.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,714 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #496 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFseZ_0dE8Ndfn00
Murray State // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Calloway County

- Median household income: $41,841
--- 19.9% below state average, 35.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%
--- #475 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xjjn5_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Russell County

- Median household income: $41,731
--- 20.1% below state average, 35.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #462 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIyXH_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Barren County

- Median household income: $41,674
--- 20.2% below state average, 35.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #457 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXJW8_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Carlisle County

- Median household income: $41,222
--- 21.1% below state average, 36.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #434 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFJCa_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Powell County

- Median household income: $41,071
--- 21.4% below state average, 36.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.3%
--- #421 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48klSg_0dE8Ndfn00
Smceuen // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Carroll County

- Median household income: $41,014
--- 21.5% below state average, 36.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #418 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaAcN_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $40,658
--- 22.2% below state average, 37.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #391 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hkhcn_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Metcalfe County

- Median household income: $40,391
--- 22.7% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%
--- #379 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ru3Rg_0dE8Ndfn00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hart County

- Median household income: $39,834
--- 23.7% below state average, 38.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,747 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%
--- #343 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii0zH_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Perry County

- Median household income: $39,594
--- 24.2% below state average, 39.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #332 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ump_0dE8Ndfn00
CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Carter County

- Median household income: $39,492
--- 24.4% below state average, 39.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,545 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.0%
--- #325 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmTp5_0dE8Ndfn00
No machine-readable author provided. Blinutne assumed (based on copyright claims). // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Whitley County

- Median household income: $39,258
--- 24.8% below state average, 39.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #315 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Onp6r_0dE8Ndfn00
verygreen // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Rockcastle County

- Median household income: $38,744
--- 25.8% below state average, 40.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,764 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%
--- #291 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia8Bg_0dE8Ndfn00
HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Johnson County

- Median household income: $38,333
--- 26.6% below state average, 41.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%
--- #277 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aijGu_0dE8Ndfn00
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Grayson County

- Median household income: $38,262
--- 26.8% below state average, 41.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%
--- #269 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whXId_0dE8Ndfn00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wayne County

- Median household income: $37,678
--- 27.9% below state average, 42.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,912 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #242 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhGbO_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Morgan County

- Median household income: $37,399
--- 28.4% below state average, 42.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%
--- #231 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpYwu_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Elliott County

- Median household income: $36,950
--- 29.3% below state average, 43.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.1%
--- #3,062 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #209 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3GIx_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Leslie County

- Median household income: $36,038
--- 31.0% below state average, 44.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 5.3%
--- #3,135 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #175 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0synXC_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Floyd County

- Median household income: $35,096
--- 32.8% below state average, 46.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%
--- #3,055 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%
--- #147 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2eYP_0dE8Ndfn00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Monroe County

- Median household income: $35,078
--- 32.8% below state average, 46.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.5%
--- #146 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzrSY_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $35,030
--- 32.9% below state average, 46.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%
--- #142 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOaMR_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pike County

- Median household income: $34,700
--- 33.6% below state average, 46.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.5%
--- #131 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GguN5_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Green County

- Median household income: $33,846
--- 35.2% below state average, 47.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,912 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #113 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUzaN_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Letcher County

- Median household income: $33,181
--- 36.5% below state average, 48.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%
--- #3,055 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.6%
--- #99 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fxy7_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clinton County

- Median household income: $33,092
--- 36.7% below state average, 49.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #98 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GL9r9_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Casey County

- Median household income: $33,004
--- 36.8% below state average, 49.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%
--- #3,016 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.8%
--- #95 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wINHz_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $32,856
--- 37.1% below state average, 49.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.4%
--- #3,082 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%
--- #91 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Gu8_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Estill County

- Median household income: $32,800
--- 37.2% below state average, 49.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%
--- #3,075 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.1%
--- #89 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bma1S_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Knott County

- Median household income: $32,531
--- 37.7% below state average, 49.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.6%
--- #3,100 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%
--- #83 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgu0z_0dE8Ndfn00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fulton County

- Median household income: $31,587
--- 39.5% below state average, 51.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,032 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.1%
--- #64 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKVSU_0dE8Ndfn00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County

- Median household income: $31,515
--- 39.7% below state average, 51.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.4%
--- #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.5%
--- #61 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLjdT_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Knox County

- Median household income: $30,257
--- 42.1% below state average, 53.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,068 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.5%
--- #41 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcnWU_0dE8Ndfn00
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lewis County

- Median household income: $29,844
--- 42.9% below state average, 54.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.4%
--- #3,107 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.9%
--- #37 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRv6e_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Breathitt County

- Median household income: $29,538
--- 43.5% below state average, 54.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,032 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.8%
--- #35 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jHPR_0dE8Ndfn00
Kybluegrass // Wikimedia Commons

#8. McCreary County

- Median household income: $29,499
--- 43.5% below state average, 54.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.6%
--- #3,102 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.0%
--- #33 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MBLG_0dE8Ndfn00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Owsley County

- Median household income: $29,406
--- 43.7% below state average, 54.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%
--- #31 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5foq_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bell County

- Median household income: $28,442
--- 45.6% below state average, 56.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 5.3%
--- #3,135 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.1%
--- #25 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TVpf_0dE8Ndfn00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Harlan County

- Median household income: $28,261
--- 45.9% below state average, 56.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%
--- #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.9%
--- #23 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvZnf_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Magoffin County

- Median household income: $27,807
--- 46.8% below state average, 57.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.3%
--- #3,109 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%
--- #19 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UWxj_0dE8Ndfn00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clay County

- Median household income: $27,479
--- 47.4% below state average, 57.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.0%
--- #3,116 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.4%
--- #18 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVRWp_0dE8Ndfn00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lee County

- Median household income: $24,699
--- 52.7% below state average, 62.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%
--- #3,121 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.2%
--- #9 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wolfe County

- Median household income: $22,292
--- 57.3% below state average, 65.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.3%
--- #3,129 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.9%
--- #1 highest among all counties nationwide

