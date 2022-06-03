Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Colorado

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Colorado

Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Weld County

- Median household income: $74,332

--- 1.2% below state average, 14.4% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%

--- #287 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,870 highest among all counties nationwide

Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Adams County

- Median household income: $73,817

--- 1.9% below state average, 13.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%

--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Denver County

- Median household income: $72,661

--- 3.4% below state average, 11.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 36.5%

--- #247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,840 highest among all counties nationwide

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clear Creek County

- Median household income: $71,919

--- 4.4% below state average, 10.7% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 37.6%

--- #221 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

--- #2,819 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grand County

- Median household income: $71,769

--- 4.6% below state average, 10.4% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 32.3%

--- #376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,813 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Colorado

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#45. El Paso County

- Median household income: $71,517

--- 4.9% below state average, 10.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.2%

--- #344 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,806 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#44. La Plata County

- Median household income: $69,291

--- 7.9% below state average, 6.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 32.9%

--- #359 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,744 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ouray County

- Median household income: $68,893

--- 8.4% below state average, 6.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%

--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $67,763

--- 9.9% below state average, 4.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #2,689 highest among all counties nationwide

JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. San Miguel County

- Median household income: $66,898

--- 11.1% below state average, 2.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%

--- #440 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

--- #2,647 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Colorado

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lake County

- Median household income: $65,858

--- 12.5% below state average, 1.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

--- #648 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #2,614 highest among all counties nationwide

David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Teller County

- Median household income: $61,463

--- 18.3% below state average, 5.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #683 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,353 highest among all counties nationwide

The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gunnison County

- Median household income: $60,557

--- 19.5% below state average, 6.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%

--- #547 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Custer County

- Median household income: $60,361

--- 19.8% below state average, 7.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

--- #983 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,276 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morgan County

- Median household income: $58,468

--- 22.3% below state average, 10.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #2,115 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Colorado is the #9 state where food stamps are used the least

Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mesa County

- Median household income: $57,157

--- 24.0% below state average, 12.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #2,000 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. San Juan County

- Median household income: $56,875

--- 24.4% below state average, 12.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%

--- #677 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #1,971 highest among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dolores County

- Median household income: $56,786

--- 24.5% below state average, 12.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #1,962 highest among all counties nationwide

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Archuleta County

- Median household income: $55,658

--- 26.0% below state average, 14.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #1,866 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chaffee County

- Median household income: $55,176

--- 26.7% below state average, 15.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #897 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,819 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Colorado is the #10 state with the most untapped wind energy potential

Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Montrose County

- Median household income: $54,611

--- 27.4% below state average, 16.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,762 highest among all counties nationwide

RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Moffat County

- Median household income: $54,583

--- 27.4% below state average, 16.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #959 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #1,758 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Yuma County

- Median household income: $54,393

--- 27.7% below state average, 16.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

--- #1,113 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,736 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rio Blanco County

- Median household income: $54,247

--- 27.9% below state average, 16.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

--- #943 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,722 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#26. Mineral County

- Median household income: $53,571

--- 28.8% below state average, 17.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,647 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Colorado

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fremont County

- Median household income: $52,364

--- 30.4% below state average, 19.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,529 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

- Median household income: $51,181

--- 32.0% below state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,346 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montezuma County

- Median household income: $50,717

--- 32.6% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #1,289 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Phillips County

- Median household income: $50,426

--- 33.0% below state average, 22.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,261 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kit Carson County

- Median household income: $50,411

--- 33.0% below state average, 22.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

--- #1,260 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Colorado, according to Tripadvisor

John Wark // Wikicommons

#20. Pueblo County

- Median household income: $49,979

--- 33.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #1,202 highest among all counties nationwide

Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Logan County

- Median household income: $49,560

--- 34.1% below state average, 23.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,161 highest among all counties nationwide

Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Delta County

- Median household income: $47,968

--- 36.2% below state average, 26.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #997 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $47,042

--- 37.5% below state average, 27.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #918 highest among all counties nationwide

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jackson County

- Median household income: $46,157

--- 38.6% below state average, 29.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

--- #830 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Colorado

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saguache County

- Median household income: $45,231

--- 39.9% below state average, 30.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #754 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Las Animas County

- Median household income: $44,159

--- 41.3% below state average, 32.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #662 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sedgwick County

- Median household income: $43,875

--- 41.7% below state average, 32.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #637 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rio Grande County

- Median household income: $43,570

--- 42.1% below state average, 33.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Otero County

- Median household income: $43,075

--- 42.7% below state average, 33.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%

--- #578 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Colorado

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Prowers County

- Median household income: $42,648

--- 43.3% below state average, 34.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #545 highest among all counties nationwide

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Alamosa County

- Median household income: $41,121

--- 45.3% below state average, 36.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #425 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Crowley County

- Median household income: $40,785

--- 45.8% below state average, 37.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%

--- #3,098 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #401 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Huerfano County

- Median household income: $40,255

--- 46.5% below state average, 38.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #368 highest among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kiowa County

- Median household income: $39,503

--- 47.5% below state average, 39.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #328 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Colorado

Canva

#5. Hinsdale County

- Median household income: $39,038

--- 48.1% below state average, 39.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #303 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bent County

- Median household income: $38,083

--- 49.4% below state average, 41.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.0%

--- #3,115 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #262 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Costilla County

- Median household income: $34,732

--- 53.8% below state average, 46.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

--- #3,038 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.0%

--- #134 highest among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Baca County

- Median household income: $34,655

--- 53.9% below state average, 46.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #129 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Conejos County

- Median household income: $33,611

--- 55.3% below state average, 48.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.5%

--- #3,079 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #106 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Colorado