ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lowest-earning counties in Colorado

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9gF5_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Colorado

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FekV4_0dE8Ncn400
Peter Romero // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Weld County

- Median household income: $74,332
--- 1.2% below state average, 14.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
--- #287 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #2,870 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNfwd_0dE8Ncn400
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Adams County

- Median household income: $73,817
--- 1.9% below state average, 13.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dE8Ncn400
f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Denver County

- Median household income: $72,661
--- 3.4% below state average, 11.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.5%
--- #247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,840 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8TSi_0dE8Ncn400
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clear Creek County

- Median household income: $71,919
--- 4.4% below state average, 10.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 37.6%
--- #221 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #2,819 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H14Ld_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grand County

- Median household income: $71,769
--- 4.6% below state average, 10.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 32.3%
--- #376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,813 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dE8Ncn400
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#45. El Paso County

- Median household income: $71,517
--- 4.9% below state average, 10.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.2%
--- #344 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,806 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgrDy_0dE8Ncn400
Canva

#44. La Plata County

- Median household income: $69,291
--- 7.9% below state average, 6.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 32.9%
--- #359 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,744 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1540De_0dE8Ncn400
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ouray County

- Median household income: $68,893
--- 8.4% below state average, 6.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%
--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKMF7_0dE8Ncn400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $67,763
--- 9.9% below state average, 4.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #2,689 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZFPO_0dE8Ncn400
JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. San Miguel County

- Median household income: $66,898
--- 11.1% below state average, 2.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%
--- #440 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #2,647 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM0Pe_0dE8Ncn400
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lake County

- Median household income: $65,858
--- 12.5% below state average, 1.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%
--- #648 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #2,614 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDXdf_0dE8Ncn400
David Shankbone // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Teller County

- Median household income: $61,463
--- 18.3% below state average, 5.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #683 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #2,353 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFOg5_0dE8Ncn400
The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company from Long Beach, California, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Gunnison County

- Median household income: $60,557
--- 19.5% below state average, 6.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
--- #547 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zebr_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Custer County

- Median household income: $60,361
--- 19.8% below state average, 7.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #983 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,276 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHvhK_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morgan County

- Median household income: $58,468
--- 22.3% below state average, 10.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #2,115 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Colorado is the #9 state where food stamps are used the least

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpibW_0dE8Ncn400
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mesa County

- Median household income: $57,157
--- 24.0% below state average, 12.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #2,000 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRGo5_0dE8Ncn400
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. San Juan County

- Median household income: $56,875
--- 24.4% below state average, 12.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #677 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #1,971 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Ba4_0dE8Ncn400
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dolores County

- Median household income: $56,786
--- 24.5% below state average, 12.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #1,962 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV8eY_0dE8Ncn400
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Archuleta County

- Median household income: $55,658
--- 26.0% below state average, 14.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #1,866 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42K9ch_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chaffee County

- Median household income: $55,176
--- 26.7% below state average, 15.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
--- #897 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,819 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Colorado is the #10 state with the most untapped wind energy potential

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCRmv_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall from Colorado, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Montrose County

- Median household income: $54,611
--- 27.4% below state average, 16.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,762 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkMvN_0dE8Ncn400
RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Moffat County

- Median household income: $54,583
--- 27.4% below state average, 16.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%
--- #959 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #1,758 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jugHc_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Yuma County

- Median household income: $54,393
--- 27.7% below state average, 16.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%
--- #1,113 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,736 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qN3vb_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rio Blanco County

- Median household income: $54,247
--- 27.9% below state average, 16.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%
--- #943 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,722 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIlBS_0dE8Ncn400
Canva

#26. Mineral County

- Median household income: $53,571
--- 28.8% below state average, 17.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,647 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQXzD_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fremont County

- Median household income: $52,364
--- 30.4% below state average, 19.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,529 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgWJ0_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Washington County

- Median household income: $51,181
--- 32.0% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,346 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeL65_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montezuma County

- Median household income: $50,717
--- 32.6% below state average, 22.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,289 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWrOa_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Phillips County

- Median household income: $50,426
--- 33.0% below state average, 22.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,261 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V0aq_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kit Carson County

- Median household income: $50,411
--- 33.0% below state average, 22.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #1,260 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Colorado, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d21mh_0dE8Ncn400
John Wark // Wikicommons

#20. Pueblo County

- Median household income: $49,979
--- 33.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #1,202 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQFl7_0dE8Ncn400
Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Logan County

- Median household income: $49,560
--- 34.1% below state average, 23.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,161 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4jKV_0dE8Ncn400
Originalgum // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Delta County

- Median household income: $47,968
--- 36.2% below state average, 26.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #997 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Saq8d_0dE8Ncn400
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $47,042
--- 37.5% below state average, 27.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #918 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWIv3_0dE8Ncn400
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jackson County

- Median household income: $46,157
--- 38.6% below state average, 29.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #830 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbHtj_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Saguache County

- Median household income: $45,231
--- 39.9% below state average, 30.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #754 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TG8R_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Las Animas County

- Median household income: $44,159
--- 41.3% below state average, 32.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #662 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4yzW_0dE8Ncn400
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sedgwick County

- Median household income: $43,875
--- 41.7% below state average, 32.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #637 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K520U_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rio Grande County

- Median household income: $43,570
--- 42.1% below state average, 33.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35soTU_0dE8Ncn400
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Otero County

- Median household income: $43,075
--- 42.7% below state average, 33.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #578 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlT4G_0dE8Ncn400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Prowers County

- Median household income: $42,648
--- 43.3% below state average, 34.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #545 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hzpi8_0dE8Ncn400
Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Alamosa County

- Median household income: $41,121
--- 45.3% below state average, 36.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #425 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t07mU_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Crowley County

- Median household income: $40,785
--- 45.8% below state average, 37.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%
--- #3,098 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #401 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw72X_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Huerfano County

- Median household income: $40,255
--- 46.5% below state average, 38.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
--- #368 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1speaO_0dE8Ncn400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Kiowa County

- Median household income: $39,503
--- 47.5% below state average, 39.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #328 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oaJ41_0dE8Ncn400
Canva

#5. Hinsdale County

- Median household income: $39,038
--- 48.1% below state average, 39.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #303 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FPNH_0dE8Ncn400
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bent County

- Median household income: $38,083
--- 49.4% below state average, 41.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.0%
--- #3,115 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #262 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PG99_0dE8Ncn400
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Costilla County

- Median household income: $34,732
--- 53.8% below state average, 46.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%
--- #3,038 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.0%
--- #134 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajkMO_0dE8Ncn400
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Baca County

- Median household income: $34,655
--- 53.9% below state average, 46.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #129 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Conejos County

- Median household income: $33,611
--- 55.3% below state average, 48.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.5%
--- #3,079 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #106 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Colorado

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Food Stamps#Wikimedia Commons#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy