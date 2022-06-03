Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Florida

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Manatee County

- Median household income: $59,963

--- 3.9% above state average, 7.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

--- #704 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,246 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Sumter County

- Median household income: $59,618

--- 3.3% above state average, 8.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,219 highest among all counties nationwide

Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#48. Lee County

- Median household income: $59,608

--- 3.3% above state average, 8.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

--- #825 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,217 highest among all counties nationwide

Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#47. Brevard County

- Median household income: $59,359

--- 2.9% above state average, 8.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

--- #724 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,187 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#46. Indian River County

- Median household income: $57,945

--- 0.4% above state average, 10.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

--- #802 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,080 highest among all counties nationwide

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Flagler County

- Median household income: $57,536

--- 0.3% below state average, 11.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

--- #941 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,046 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#44. Duval County

- Median household income: $56,769

--- 1.6% below state average, 12.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

--- #968 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,958 highest among all counties nationwide

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bay County

- Median household income: $56,483

--- 2.1% below state average, 13.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,936 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#42. Pinellas County

- Median household income: $56,419

--- 2.2% below state average, 13.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

--- #835 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,930 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#41. Lake County

- Median household income: $55,792

--- 3.3% below state average, 14.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #1,879 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Osceola County

- Median household income: $55,538

--- 3.8% below state average, 14.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,856 highest among all counties nationwide

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Lucie County

- Median household income: $55,237

--- 4.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Union County

- Median household income: $55,139

--- 4.4% below state average, 15.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,818 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#37. Leon County

- Median household income: $54,675

--- 5.2% below state average, 15.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Miami-Dade County

- Median household income: $53,975

--- 6.5% below state average, 17.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,698 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pasco County

- Median household income: $53,431

--- 7.4% below state average, 17.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

--- #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,634 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Escambia County

- Median household income: $53,023

--- 8.1% below state average, 18.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,596 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#33. Charlotte County

- Median household income: $52,724

--- 8.6% below state average, 18.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #1,561 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Volusia County

- Median household income: $52,407

--- 9.2% below state average, 19.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,537 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lafayette County

- Median household income: $51,734

--- 10.3% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #1,427 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#30. Polk County

- Median household income: $51,535

--- 10.7% below state average, 20.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,393 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gulf County

- Median household income: $50,640

--- 12.2% below state average, 22.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,279 highest among all counties nationwide

Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hernando County

- Median household income: $50,280

--- 12.9% below state average, 22.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,246 highest among all counties nationwide

DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Alachua County

- Median household income: $50,089

--- 13.2% below state average, 22.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #1,221 highest among all counties nationwide

User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $49,081

--- 14.9% below state average, 24.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,110 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Franklin County

- Median household income: $48,814

--- 15.4% below state average, 24.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #1,078 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Gilchrist County

- Median household income: $47,381

--- 17.9% below state average, 27.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #944 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#23. Marion County

- Median household income: $46,587

--- 19.3% below state average, 28.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #874 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Suwannee County

- Median household income: $46,280

--- 19.8% below state average, 28.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #841 highest among all counties nationwide

Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Okeechobee County

- Median household income: $46,097

--- 20.1% below state average, 29.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #825 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Citrus County

- Median household income: $45,689

--- 20.8% below state average, 29.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #789 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

- Median household income: $44,818

--- 22.3% below state average, 31.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #713 highest among all counties nationwide

Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Highlands County

- Median household income: $43,708

--- 24.3% below state average, 32.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #622 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bradford County

- Median household income: $43,580

--- 24.5% below state average, 32.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #614 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dixie County

- Median household income: $41,674

--- 27.8% below state average, 35.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,882 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #458 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gadsden County

- Median household income: $41,135

--- 28.7% below state average, 36.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #426 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

- Median household income: $40,754

--- 29.4% below state average, 37.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #399 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hardee County

- Median household income: $40,165

--- 30.4% below state average, 38.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #363 highest among all counties nationwide

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Putnam County

- Median household income: $40,068

--- 30.6% below state average, 38.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,882 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #357 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Glades County

- Median household income: $39,709

--- 31.2% below state average, 38.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #337 highest among all counties nationwide

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Holmes County

- Median household income: $39,215

--- 32.0% below state average, 39.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

--- #2,986 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #311 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Liberty County

- Median household income: $39,121

--- 32.2% below state average, 39.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #309 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Levy County

- Median household income: $38,951

--- 32.5% below state average, 40.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #3,003 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #297 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $38,300

--- 33.6% below state average, 41.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #273 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Taylor County

- Median household income: $38,295

--- 33.6% below state average, 41.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,603 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

--- #272 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $38,037

--- 34.1% below state average, 41.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #259 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

- Median household income: $37,260

--- 35.4% below state average, 42.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #226 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hendry County

- Median household income: $36,978

--- 35.9% below state average, 43.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #213 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. DeSoto County

- Median household income: $36,360

--- 37.0% below state average, 44.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.0%

--- #3,063 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #186 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

- Median household income: $35,240

--- 38.9% below state average, 45.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%

--- #151 highest among all counties nationwide

