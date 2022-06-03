ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27M97i_0dE8Na1c00
jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AAWm_0dE8Na1c00
Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Howard County

- Median household income: $124,042
--- 42.5% above state average, 90.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 60.5%
--- #6 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
--- #3,137 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IRFE_0dE8Na1c00
Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calvert County

- Median household income: $112,696
--- 29.4% above state average, 73.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 57.1%
--- #15 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
--- #3,126 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw6pc_0dE8Na1c00
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $111,812
--- 28.4% above state average, 72.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 55.4%
--- #21 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%
--- #3,123 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhE9S_0dE8Na1c00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charles County

- Median household income: $103,678
--- 19.1% above state average, 59.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 52.2%
--- #32 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%
--- #3,104 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA82R_0dE8Na1c00
Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#20. Anne Arundel County

- Median household income: $103,225
--- 18.6% above state average, 58.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 51.9%
--- #37 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.1%
--- #3,101 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7eBB_0dE8Na1c00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Frederick County

- Median household income: $100,685
--- 15.6% above state average, 54.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 50.3%
--- #47 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #3,097 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1kT2_0dE8Na1c00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Carroll County

- Median household income: $99,569
--- 14.4% above state average, 53.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 49.8%
--- #51 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
--- #3,093 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5iyt_0dE8Na1c00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Queen Anne's County

- Median household income: $96,467
--- 10.8% above state average, 48.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 47.8%
--- #65 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%
--- #3,082 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxToG_0dE8Na1c00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Mary's County

- Median household income: $95,864
--- 10.1% above state average, 47.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 48.1%
--- #61 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #3,079 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te9Et_0dE8Na1c00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Harford County

- Median household income: $94,003
--- 8.0% above state average, 44.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 46.9%
--- #70 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #3,074 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iezzI_0dE8Na1c00
MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Prince George's County

- Median household income: $86,994
--- 0.1% below state average, 33.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 42.8%
--- #119 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ouqv_0dE8Na1c00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cecil County

- Median household income: $79,415
--- 8.8% below state average, 22.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.8%
--- #239 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%
--- #2,942 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj5FP_0dE8Na1c00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Baltimore County

- Median household income: $78,724
--- 9.6% below state average, 21.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 38.6%
--- #197 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #2,930 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahET7_0dE8Na1c00
Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Talbot County

- Median household income: $73,102
--- 16.0% below state average, 12.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,851 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTz5i_0dE8Na1c00
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Worcester County

- Median household income: $65,396
--- 24.9% below state average, 0.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%
--- #542 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,587 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0dE8Na1c00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

- Median household income: $63,510
--- 27.1% below state average, 2.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
--- #547 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,479 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dE8Na1c00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#8. Wicomico County

- Median household income: $60,366
--- 30.7% below state average, 7.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
--- #791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,277 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQN8R_0dE8Na1c00
Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kent County

- Median household income: $60,208
--- 30.8% below state average, 7.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
--- #446 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,266 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mieo0_0dE8Na1c00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Caroline County

- Median household income: $59,042
--- 32.2% below state average, 9.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
--- #805 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,155 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dobS_0dE8Na1c00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Garrett County

- Median household income: $54,542
--- 37.4% below state average, 16.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #1,755 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucyHX_0dE8Na1c00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dorchester County

- Median household income: $52,799
--- 39.4% below state average, 18.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #1,566 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dE8Na1c00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#3. Baltimore

- Median household income: $52,164
--- 40.1% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #983 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #1,495 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZJdw_0dE8Na1c00
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#2. Allegany County

- Median household income: $49,449
--- 43.2% below state average, 23.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #1,148 highest among all counties nationwide

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- Median household income: $44,980
--- 48.3% below state average, 30.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #733 highest among all counties nationwide

Community Policy