Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Parishes are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. East Feliciana Parish

- Median household income: $54,187 --- 6.7% above state average, 16.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 27.1% --- #695 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.8% --- #1,711 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. St. James Parish

- Median household income: $53,209 --- 4.7% above state average, 18.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 29.6% --- #511 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.9% --- #1,612 highest among all counties nationwide

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#48. Calcasieu Parish

- Median household income: $52,866 --- 4.1% above state average, 18.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 23.7% --- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.9% --- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Terrebonne Parish

- Median household income: $52,224 --- 2.8% above state average, 19.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 22.1% --- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.6% --- #1,505 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Vermilion Parish

- Median household income: $52,219 --- 2.8% above state average, 19.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.5% --- #1,503 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Grant Parish

- Median household income: $51,449 --- 1.3% above state average, 20.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 24.9% --- #897 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.3% --- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

Castor_Creek // Wikimedia Commons

#44. LaSalle Parish

- Median household income: $51,141 --- 0.7% above state average, 21.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 23.3% --- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.2% --- #1,336 highest among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Iberia Parish

- Median household income: $50,602 --- 0.4% below state average, 22.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.2% --- #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.2% --- #1,276 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Vernon Parish

- Median household income: $50,267 --- 1.0% below state average, 22.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.5% --- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.9% --- #1,241 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Iberville Parish

- Median household income: $49,539 --- 2.5% below state average, 23.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 23.2% --- #1,101 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.7% --- #1,159 highest among all counties nationwide

DanielCD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Beauregard Parish

- Median household income: $49,256 --- 3.0% below state average, 24.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 23.5% --- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.4% --- #1,127 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Martin Parish

- Median household income: $48,884 --- 3.8% below state average, 24.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.8% --- #1,636 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.0% --- #1,083 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Tangipahoa Parish

- Median household income: $48,745 --- 4.0% below state average, 25.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.2% --- #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 15.2% --- #1,073 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Allen Parish

- Median household income: $48,328 --- 4.9% below state average, 25.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.6% --- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.0% --- #1,037 highest among all counties nationwide

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#36. Rapides Parish

- Median household income: $48,013 --- 5.5% below state average, 26.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.3% --- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.7% --- #1,003 highest among all counties nationwide

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#35. St. Bernard Parish

- Median household income: $47,873 --- 5.8% below state average, 26.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.7% --- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 17.4% --- #987 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Union Parish

- Median household income: $45,094 --- 11.2% below state average, 30.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.5% --- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 19.9% --- #741 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Helena Parish

- Median household income: $45,063 --- 11.3% below state average, 30.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.7% --- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 21.7% --- #739 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#32. Ouachita Parish

- Median household income: $44,934 --- 11.5% below state average, 30.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 20.1% --- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 17.5% --- #724 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Assumption Parish

- Median household income: $44,742 --- 11.9% below state average, 31.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.7% --- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.8% --- #711 highest among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#30. De Soto Parish

- Median household income: $44,436 --- 12.5% below state average, 31.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.5% --- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 17.6% --- #688 highest among all counties nationwide

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Acadia Parish

- Median household income: $44,412 --- 12.6% below state average, 31.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.2% --- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 17.6% --- #685 highest among all counties nationwide

Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Median household income: $44,201 --- 13.0% below state average, 32.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.5% --- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 20.9% --- #665 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#27. Orleans Parish

- Median household income: $43,258 --- 14.8% below state average, 33.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.4% --- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 20.4% --- #588 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Median household income: $42,716 --- 15.9% below state average, 34.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 15.8% --- #552 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#25. West Carroll Parish

- Median household income: $42,545 --- 16.3% below state average, 34.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.7% --- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.1% --- #535 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Caddo Parish

- Median household income: $42,003 --- 17.3% below state average, 35.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.1% --- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 16.2% --- #490 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jackson Parish

- Median household income: $41,760 --- 17.8% below state average, 35.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.9% --- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.1% --- #465 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Catahoula Parish

- Median household income: $40,973 --- 19.3% below state average, 37.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.0% --- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.6% --- #414 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. St. Landry Parish

- Median household income: $40,859 --- 19.6% below state average, 37.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.6% --- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 19.6% --- #406 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Caldwell Parish

- Median household income: $40,690 --- 19.9% below state average, 37.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 20.7% --- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.1% --- #395 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Richland Parish

- Median household income: $40,491 --- 20.3% below state average, 37.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.5% --- #2,429 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 22.1% --- #386 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Mary Parish

- Median household income: $40,218 --- 20.8% below state average, 38.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.5% --- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 17.5% --- #366 highest among all counties nationwide

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sabine Parish

- Median household income: $39,755 --- 21.7% below state average, 38.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.0% --- #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 19.4% --- #338 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington Parish

- Median household income: $39,185 --- 22.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 14.2% --- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.0% --- #310 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Winn Parish

- Median household income: $37,764 --- 25.7% below state average, 41.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 14.9% --- #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 17.3% --- #244 highest among all counties nationwide

UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lincoln Parish

- Median household income: $36,496 --- 28.2% below state average, 43.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.0% --- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 20.4% --- #192 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Concordia Parish

- Median household income: $36,294 --- 28.6% below state average, 44.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 14.2% --- #2,625 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.4% --- #184 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin Parish

- Median household income: $35,759 --- 29.6% below state average, 45.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.0% --- #2,756 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 22.4% --- #171 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Avoyelles Parish

- Median household income: $35,530 --- 30.1% below state average, 45.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.1% --- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 22.0% --- #161 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Red River Parish

- Median household income: $33,817 --- 33.4% below state average, 48.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.4% --- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 27.3% --- #112 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Morehouse Parish

- Median household income: $33,780 --- 33.5% below state average, 48.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 9.9% --- #3,022 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 22.5% --- #111 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Madison Parish

- Median household income: $32,585 --- 35.9% below state average, 49.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.3% --- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 26.8% --- #84 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Evangeline Parish

- Median household income: $31,427 --- 38.1% below state average, 51.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.8% --- #2,894 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 22.0% --- #57 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Natchitoches Parish

- Median household income: $30,625 --- 39.7% below state average, 52.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 14.6% --- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 24.4% --- #45 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Webster Parish

- Median household income: $30,324 --- 40.3% below state average, 53.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 10.1% --- #3,016 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 21.2% --- #42 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tensas Parish

- Median household income: $29,767 --- 41.4% below state average, 54.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 7.6% --- #3,100 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 20.2% --- #36 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bienville Parish

- Median household income: $27,815 --- 45.2% below state average, 57.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.1% --- #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 25.0% --- #20 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Claiborne Parish

- Median household income: $26,849 --- 47.1% below state average, 58.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 7.3% --- #3,108 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 26.0% --- #17 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. East Carroll Parish

- Median household income: $24,551 --- 51.7% below state average, 62.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.0% --- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 38.3% --- #8 highest among all counties nationwide

