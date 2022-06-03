ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowest-earning counties in Indiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2ZC7_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPzuV_0dE8NYD200
Rhatsa26X // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Gibson County

- Median household income: $56,638
--- 2.7% below state average, 12.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #1,945 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SatgD_0dE8NYD200
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wabash County

- Median household income: $56,573
--- 2.9% below state average, 13.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,943 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eT601_0dE8NYD200
Cwebb1996 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $56,408
--- 3.1% below state average, 13.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #1,928 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0dE8NYD200
Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Howard County

- Median household income: $56,387
--- 3.2% below state average, 13.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #1,927 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OB9po_0dE8NYD200
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Carroll County

- Median household income: $56,159
--- 3.6% below state average, 13.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%
--- #1,158 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
--- #1,911 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7858_0dE8NYD200
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Parke County

- Median household income: $55,853
--- 4.1% below state average, 14.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #1,884 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pze1F_0dE8NYD200
Charles Edward // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Martin County

- Median household income: $55,378
--- 4.9% below state average, 14.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071k12_0dE8NYD200
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Union County

- Median household income: $55,278
--- 5.1% below state average, 14.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%
--- #1,826 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2wHR_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

- Median household income: $55,097
--- 5.4% below state average, 15.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,816 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3bif_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pike County

- Median household income: $55,022
--- 5.5% below state average, 15.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,803 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcdfL_0dE8NYD200
Isslwc // Wikimedia Commons

#40. St. Joseph County

- Median household income: $54,433
--- 6.5% below state average, 16.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,741 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcxrK_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Vermillion County

- Median household income: $54,361
--- 6.7% below state average, 16.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezsTB_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Huntington County

- Median household income: $54,286
--- 6.8% below state average, 16.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #1,727 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw9Mq_0dE8NYD200
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marshall County

- Median household income: $54,207
--- 6.9% below state average, 16.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #1,716 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvVl0_0dE8NYD200
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. White County

- Median household income: $53,865
--- 7.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #1,682 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00R6VS_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Daviess County

- Median household income: $53,800
--- 7.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,672 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD190_0dE8NYD200
Paul J Everett // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clinton County

- Median household income: $53,750
--- 7.7% below state average, 17.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #1,666 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdR4v_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Randolph County

- Median household income: $53,322
--- 8.4% below state average, 18.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,621 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCO94_0dE8NYD200
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Adams County

- Median household income: $52,712
--- 9.5% below state average, 18.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #1,559 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahNfr_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Benton County

- Median household income: $52,656
--- 9.6% below state average, 19.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,555 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVa97_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fountain County

- Median household income: $52,334
--- 10.1% below state average, 19.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,523 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0dE8NYD200
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Monroe County

- Median household income: $52,229
--- 10.3% below state average, 19.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F0Hl_0dE8NYD200
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Owen County

- Median household income: $52,204
--- 10.4% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #1,501 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fkl77_0dE8NYD200
Rdikeman // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Orange County

- Median household income: $52,164
--- 10.4% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,496 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tR7oj_0dE8NYD200
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $51,981
--- 10.7% below state average, 20.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,464 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWqq1_0dE8NYD200
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tippecanoe County

- Median household income: $51,926
--- 10.8% below state average, 20.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,456 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZR9tx_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greene County

- Median household income: $51,777
--- 11.1% below state average, 20.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOQv_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Perry County

- Median household income: $51,496
--- 11.6% below state average, 20.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,384 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQ38G_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Madison County

- Median household income: $51,476
--- 11.6% below state average, 20.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,382 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XmKM_0dE8NYD200
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Switzerland County

- Median household income: $51,270
--- 12.0% below state average, 21.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #1,361 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dE8NYD200
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Marion County

- Median household income: $51,219
--- 12.0% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0dE8NYD200
Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Vanderburgh County

- Median household income: $51,179
--- 12.1% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,345 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22os8q_0dE8NYD200
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Henry County

- Median household income: $51,104
--- 12.2% below state average, 21.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #1,330 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D9mr_0dE8NYD200
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Miami County

- Median household income: $50,616
--- 13.1% below state average, 22.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #1,277 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jibUA_0dE8NYD200
Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fulton County

- Median household income: $50,597
--- 13.1% below state average, 22.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,868 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,275 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYSjl_0dE8NYD200
emu4286 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- Median household income: $50,459
--- 13.4% below state average, 22.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,266 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgT5Y_0dE8NYD200
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Starke County

- Median household income: $49,705
--- 14.6% below state average, 23.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #1,178 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVWcA_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $49,449
--- 15.1% below state average, 23.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,149 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i8vp_0dE8NYD200
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $49,140
--- 15.6% below state average, 24.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,116 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3WUP_0dE8NYD200
Canva

#11. Cass County

- Median household income: $49,020
--- 15.8% below state average, 24.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnPdO_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wayne County

- Median household income: $47,756
--- 18.0% below state average, 26.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #979 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuKLq_0dE8NYD200
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fayette County

- Median household income: $47,465
--- 18.5% below state average, 27.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #954 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6uOi_0dE8NYD200
Canva

#8. Knox County

- Median household income: $47,394
--- 18.6% below state average, 27.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,834 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #945 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhmFx_0dE8NYD200
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#7. Vigo County

- Median household income: $47,261
--- 18.8% below state average, 27.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #2,104 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #936 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sty19_0dE8NYD200
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grant County

- Median household income: $46,900
--- 19.5% below state average, 27.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #901 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dE8NYD200
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Delaware County

- Median household income: $45,910
--- 21.2% below state average, 29.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #811 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvLMs_0dE8NYD200
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jay County

- Median household income: $45,864
--- 21.2% below state average, 29.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #807 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETe1r_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scott County

- Median household income: $45,123
--- 22.5% below state average, 30.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO2wF_0dE8NYD200
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Blackford County

- Median household income: $44,341
--- 23.9% below state average, 31.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #679 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Crawford County

- Median household income: $41,761
--- 28.3% below state average, 35.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%
--- #2,989 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #466 highest among all counties nationwide

