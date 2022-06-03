ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Lowest-earning counties in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OZ5N_0dE8NWRa00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Maine

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25at4X_0dE8NWRa00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $76,014
--- 27.8% above state average, 17.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.3%
--- #253 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,898 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gytDY_0dE8NWRa00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. York County

- Median household income: $68,932
--- 15.9% above state average, 6.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%
--- #452 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #2,734 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP7Mj_0dE8NWRa00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sagadahoc County

- Median household income: $68,039
--- 14.4% above state average, 4.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%
--- #741 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #2,698 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OJXW_0dE8NWRa00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hancock County

- Median household income: $58,345
--- 1.9% below state average, 10.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #974 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #2,105 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3em9_0dE8NWRa00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#12. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $58,125
--- 2.3% below state average, 10.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #2,089 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18skxv_0dE8NWRa00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Waldo County

- Median household income: $58,034
--- 2.4% below state average, 10.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,422 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #2,084 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcKyg_0dE8NWRa00
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Knox County

- Median household income: $57,794
--- 2.8% below state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,069 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfLi2_0dE8NWRa00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kennebec County

- Median household income: $55,368
--- 6.9% below state average, 14.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,836 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mMph_0dE8NWRa00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Androscoggin County

- Median household income: $55,002
--- 7.5% below state average, 15.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #1,101 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,801 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Win9b_0dE8NWRa00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. Penobscot County

- Median household income: $52,128
--- 12.4% below state average, 19.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,489 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YadNF_0dE8NWRa00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Franklin County

- Median household income: $51,630
--- 13.2% below state average, 20.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,408 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpYIq_0dE8NWRa00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oxford County

- Median household income: $49,761
--- 16.4% below state average, 23.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,184 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32A8fB_0dE8NWRa00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Somerset County

- Median household income: $45,382
--- 23.7% below state average, 30.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #770 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Min03_0dE8NWRa00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Median household income: $44,847
--- 24.6% below state average, 31.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #717 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9iD0_0dE8NWRa00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Aroostook County

- Median household income: $43,791
--- 26.4% below state average, 32.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #631 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties in Maine where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Piscataquis County

- Median household income: $42,083
--- 29.3% below state average, 35.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #495 highest among all counties nationwide

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy