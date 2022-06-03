ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lowest-earning counties in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKZ4x_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Illinois

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Kv4L_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Johnson County

- Median household income: $55,363
--- 19.1% below state average, 14.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,835 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtgjZ_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#49. Randolph County

- Median household income: $55,319
--- 19.2% below state average, 14.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #1,831 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0dE8NUg800
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#48. Winnebago County

- Median household income: $55,310
--- 19.2% below state average, 14.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,830 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGHFs_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#47. Adams County

- Median household income: $55,052
--- 19.5% below state average, 15.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,311 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,810 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSJQ2_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Richland County

- Median household income: $55,032
--- 19.6% below state average, 15.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,806 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3KIb_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#45. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $54,886
--- 19.8% below state average, 15.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,788 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Icfpq_0dE8NUg800
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Iroquois County

- Median household income: $54,445
--- 20.4% below state average, 16.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,744 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHRlC_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Warren County

- Median household income: $54,291
--- 20.7% below state average, 16.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #1,729 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0dE8NUg800
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Champaign County

- Median household income: $53,936
--- 21.2% below state average, 17.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%
--- #786 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #1,692 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlEqs_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cass County

- Median household income: $53,899
--- 21.2% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,686 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg6Kd_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#40. Stark County

- Median household income: $53,828
--- 21.3% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,676 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUGVZ_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#39. Edwards County

- Median household income: $53,801
--- 21.4% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,673 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0dE8NUg800
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Macon County

- Median household income: $53,725
--- 21.5% below state average, 17.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,459 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,661 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SImw_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#37. Bond County

- Median household income: $53,568
--- 21.7% below state average, 17.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,646 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxsb_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#36. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $53,087
--- 22.4% below state average, 18.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #1,603 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Morgan County

- Median household income: $53,002
--- 22.5% below state average, 18.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,315 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,593 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY9Ho_0dE8NUg800
Visviva // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Carroll County

- Median household income: $52,813
--- 22.8% below state average, 18.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #1,567 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI8DD_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#33. Fulton County

- Median household income: $52,243
--- 23.7% below state average, 19.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,509 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Is3_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clay County

- Median household income: $52,167
--- 23.8% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,497 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06piEs_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#31. Christian County

- Median household income: $52,120
--- 23.8% below state average, 19.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #1,486 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#30. Williamson County

- Median household income: $52,076
--- 23.9% below state average, 19.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,482 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23231G_0dE8NUg800
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Greene County

- Median household income: $51,746
--- 24.4% below state average, 20.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,430 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6amb_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#28. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $51,662
--- 24.5% below state average, 20.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,413 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzym8_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#27. Union County

- Median household income: $51,655
--- 24.5% below state average, 20.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,411 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmwou_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Perry County

- Median household income: $51,616
--- 24.6% below state average, 20.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3IGT_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Schuyler County

- Median household income: $51,376
--- 24.9% below state average, 21.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #1,369 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Op5y_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Massac County

- Median household income: $51,195
--- 25.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,347 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QNex_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#23. Crawford County

- Median household income: $50,968
--- 25.5% below state average, 21.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,313 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#22. Mason County

- Median household income: $50,883
--- 25.6% below state average, 21.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,306 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF4PT_0dE8NUg800
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hardin County

- Median household income: $50,847
--- 25.7% below state average, 21.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,302 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NsyE_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#20. Ford County

- Median household income: $50,582
--- 26.1% below state average, 22.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,273 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#19. Stephenson County

- Median household income: $50,466
--- 26.2% below state average, 22.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,267 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYLbh_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#18. Wayne County

- Median household income: $50,205
--- 26.6% below state average, 22.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,473 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,231 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOzsE_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Marion County

- Median household income: $49,925
--- 27.0% below state average, 23.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,002 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,198 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYlWm_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#16. Wabash County

- Median household income: $48,878
--- 28.6% below state average, 24.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #1,082 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4lk1_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#15. Edgar County

- Median household income: $48,543
--- 29.1% below state average, 25.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #1,054 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBUEt_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. White County

- Median household income: $48,303
--- 29.4% below state average, 25.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #1,034 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Vermilion County

- Median household income: $46,842
--- 31.5% below state average, 27.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #895 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWJH7_0dE8NUg800
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pike County

- Median household income: $46,605
--- 31.9% below state average, 28.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #877 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0dE8NUg800
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Coles County

- Median household income: $46,411
--- 32.2% below state average, 28.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #857 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd6V0_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#10. Fayette County

- Median household income: $45,634
--- 33.3% below state average, 29.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #784 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#9. Knox County

- Median household income: $44,464
--- 35.0% below state average, 31.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #691 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CblNb_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#8. Saline County

- Median household income: $43,928
--- 35.8% below state average, 32.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
--- #644 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV1yB_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County

- Median household income: $43,671
--- 36.2% below state average, 32.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%
--- #620 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fbpC_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#6. McDonough County

- Median household income: $43,591
--- 36.3% below state average, 32.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #616 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0llb_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pope County

- Median household income: $43,140
--- 37.0% below state average, 33.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%
--- #583 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPh6D_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#4. Gallatin County

- Median household income: $43,092
--- 37.0% below state average, 33.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #580 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g33dd_0dE8NUg800
Canva

#3. Jackson County

- Median household income: $39,689
--- 42.0% below state average, 38.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #335 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6HND_0dE8NUg800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pulaski County

- Median household income: $37,308
--- 45.5% below state average, 42.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.6%
--- #3,077 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #227 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alexander County

- Median household income: $34,709
--- 49.3% below state average, 46.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.0%
--- #3,063 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #133 highest among all counties nationwide

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

