Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Idaho

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

- Median household income: $73,274

--- 24.4% above state average, 12.7% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 39.3%

--- #182 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,853 highest among all counties nationwide

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#43. Ada County

- Median household income: $69,952

--- 18.7% above state average, 7.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%

--- #406 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,760 highest among all counties nationwide

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $65,577

--- 11.3% above state average, 0.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

--- #849 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

--- #2,603 highest among all counties nationwide

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Blaine County

- Median household income: $64,627

--- 9.7% above state average, 0.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

--- #554 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,539 highest among all counties nationwide

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Valley County

- Median household income: $63,115

--- 7.1% above state average, 2.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

--- #668 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,463 highest among all counties nationwide

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bonneville County

- Median household income: $61,435

--- 4.3% above state average, 5.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

--- #792 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,351 highest among all counties nationwide

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Kootenai County

- Median household income: $60,903

--- 3.4% above state average, 6.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

--- #792 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,314 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Median household income: $59,934

--- 1.7% above state average, 7.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.6%

--- #656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,244 highest among all counties nationwide

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bingham County

- Median household income: $58,260

--- 1.1% below state average, 10.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.4%

--- #1,074 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,096 highest among all counties nationwide

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Caribou County

- Median household income: $58,099

--- 1.4% below state average, 10.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

--- #2,085 highest among all counties nationwide

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Nez Perce County

- Median household income: $57,099

--- 3.1% below state average, 12.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,990 highest among all counties nationwide

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Canyon County

- Median household income: $56,916

--- 3.4% below state average, 12.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #1,973 highest among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fremont County

- Median household income: $56,825

--- 3.5% below state average, 12.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #1,967 highest among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jerome County

- Median household income: $55,521

--- 5.8% below state average, 14.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #1,854 highest among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oneida County

- Median household income: $54,484

--- 7.5% below state average, 16.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,748 highest among all counties nationwide

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gem County

- Median household income: $53,720

--- 8.8% below state average, 17.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,658 highest among all counties nationwide

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Twin Falls County

- Median household income: $53,363

--- 9.4% below state average, 17.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Minidoka County

- Median household income: $53,011

--- 10.0% below state average, 18.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,595 highest among all counties nationwide

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bear Lake County

- Median household income: $52,829

--- 10.3% below state average, 18.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,570 highest among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Payette County

- Median household income: $52,788

--- 10.4% below state average, 18.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #1,563 highest among all counties nationwide

Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $52,363

--- 11.1% below state average, 19.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,528 highest among all counties nationwide

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cassia County

- Median household income: $52,256

--- 11.3% below state average, 19.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,511 highest among all counties nationwide

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#22. Bannock County

- Median household income: $51,977

--- 11.8% below state average, 20.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,463 highest among all counties nationwide

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Boise County

- Median household income: $51,760

--- 12.1% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

--- #878 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

--- #1,433 highest among all counties nationwide

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bonner County

- Median household income: $51,594

--- 12.4% below state average, 20.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,404 highest among all counties nationwide

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Latah County

- Median household income: $51,312

--- 12.9% below state average, 21.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #1,364 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Power County

- Median household income: $51,014

--- 13.4% below state average, 21.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

--- #1,319 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Adams County

- Median household income: $50,309

--- 14.6% below state average, 22.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #1,249 highest among all counties nationwide

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gooding County

- Median household income: $50,057

--- 15.0% below state average, 23.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #1,214 highest among all counties nationwide

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owyhee County

- Median household income: $48,601

--- 17.5% below state average, 25.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,060 highest among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Benewah County

- Median household income: $47,983

--- 18.6% below state average, 26.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,001 highest among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Elmore County

- Median household income: $45,656

--- 22.5% below state average, 29.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #786 highest among all counties nationwide

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Boundary County

- Median household income: $45,319

--- 23.1% below state average, 30.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #764 highest among all counties nationwide

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Idaho County

- Median household income: $44,951

--- 23.7% below state average, 30.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #730 highest among all counties nationwide

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Custer County

- Median household income: $44,757

--- 24.0% below state average, 31.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,680 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #712 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Madison County

- Median household income: $44,419

--- 24.6% below state average, 31.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #686 highest among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clearwater County

- Median household income: $42,413

--- 28.0% below state average, 34.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #529 highest among all counties nationwide

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lewis County

- Median household income: $42,370

--- 28.1% below state average, 34.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,881 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #525 highest among all counties nationwide

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Washington County

- Median household income: $42,126

--- 28.5% below state average, 35.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #501 highest among all counties nationwide

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#5. Shoshone County

- Median household income: $40,483

--- 31.3% below state average, 37.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,927 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #384 highest among all counties nationwide

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lemhi County

- Median household income: $38,819

--- 34.1% below state average, 40.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #292 highest among all counties nationwide

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Butte County

- Median household income: $37,404

--- 36.5% below state average, 42.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #232 highest among all counties nationwide

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Camas County

- Median household income: $36,908

--- 37.4% below state average, 43.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

--- #207 highest among all counties nationwide

Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clark County

- Median household income: $36,429

--- 38.2% below state average, 44.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.4%

--- #3,084 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

--- #189 highest among all counties nationwide