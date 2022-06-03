Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pennington County

- Median household income: $60,940

--- 17.0% below state average, 6.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,317 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

- Median household income: $60,564

--- 17.5% below state average, 6.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

--- #968 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

--- #2,295 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Becker County

- Median household income: $60,508

--- 17.5% below state average, 6.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,290 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Waseca County

- Median household income: $60,450

--- 17.6% below state average, 7.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

--- #983 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,284 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Winona County

- Median household income: $60,020

--- 18.2% below state average, 7.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,251 highest among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brown County

- Median household income: $59,804

--- 18.5% below state average, 8.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

--- #2,232 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Red Lake County

- Median household income: $59,698

--- 18.6% below state average, 8.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

--- #930 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cook County

- Median household income: $59,537

--- 18.9% below state average, 8.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,209 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Houston County

- Median household income: $59,514

--- 18.9% below state average, 8.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #1,007 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,206 highest among all counties nationwide

SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Otter Tail County

- Median household income: $59,456

--- 19.0% below state average, 8.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

--- #964 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,199 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Yellow Medicine County

- Median household income: $59,289

--- 19.2% below state average, 8.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,183 highest among all counties nationwide

Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grant County

- Median household income: $59,246

--- 19.3% below state average, 8.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,175 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Morrison County

- Median household income: $58,826

--- 19.8% below state average, 9.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,135 highest among all counties nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Polk County

- Median household income: $58,682

--- 20.0% below state average, 9.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #2,124 highest among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Renville County

- Median household income: $58,542

--- 20.2% below state average, 9.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #2,118 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hubbard County

- Median household income: $58,475

--- 20.3% below state average, 10.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,116 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Kanabec County

- Median household income: $57,877

--- 21.1% below state average, 11.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

--- #1,158 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,074 highest among all counties nationwide

Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lac qui Parle County

- Median household income: $57,802

--- 21.2% below state average, 11.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #2,070 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crow Wing County

- Median household income: $57,779

--- 21.3% below state average, 11.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

--- #964 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,066 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#31. St. Louis County

- Median household income: $57,480

--- 21.7% below state average, 11.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

--- #913 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $57,301

--- 21.9% below state average, 11.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,021 highest among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lyon County

- Median household income: $57,274

--- 22.0% below state average, 11.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,018 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Redwood County

- Median household income: $57,243

--- 22.0% below state average, 11.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,014 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mille Lacs County

- Median household income: $57,173

--- 22.1% below state average, 12.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #2,003 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wilkin County

- Median household income: $56,829

--- 22.6% below state average, 12.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,968 highest among all counties nationwide

Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Norman County

- Median household income: $56,081

--- 23.6% below state average, 13.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

--- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,904 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nobles County

- Median household income: $56,000

--- 23.7% below state average, 13.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,899 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Big Stone County

- Median household income: $55,909

--- 23.8% below state average, 14.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,888 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Itasca County

- Median household income: $55,744

--- 24.0% below state average, 14.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pine County

- Median household income: $55,606

--- 24.2% below state average, 14.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,862 highest among all counties nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kittson County

- Median household income: $55,410

--- 24.5% below state average, 14.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,842 highest among all counties nationwide

Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mower County

- Median household income: $55,378

--- 24.5% below state average, 14.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,838 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Freeborn County

- Median household income: $54,628

--- 25.6% below state average, 15.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,763 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Todd County

- Median household income: $54,502

--- 25.7% below state average, 16.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,801 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,750 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Faribault County

- Median household income: $53,963

--- 26.5% below state average, 17.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,695 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Martin County

- Median household income: $53,851

--- 26.6% below state average, 17.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,679 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cass County

- Median household income: $53,845

--- 26.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

--- #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,677 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pipestone County

- Median household income: $53,688

--- 26.8% below state average, 17.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,654 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $53,557

--- 27.0% below state average, 17.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,645 highest among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Swift County

- Median household income: $53,457

--- 27.2% below state average, 17.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

--- #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,636 highest among all counties nationwide

Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Watonwan County

- Median household income: $53,304

--- 27.4% below state average, 18.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #1,007 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,619 highest among all counties nationwide

Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Koochiching County

- Median household income: $52,297

--- 28.7% below state average, 19.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,518 highest among all counties nationwide

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clearwater County

- Median household income: $51,742

--- 29.5% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #1,429 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Traverse County

- Median household income: $51,216

--- 30.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,350 highest among all counties nationwide

David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cottonwood County

- Median household income: $51,067

--- 30.4% below state average, 21.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,326 highest among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake of the Woods County

- Median household income: $50,669

--- 31.0% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,283 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Beltrami County

- Median household income: $50,525

--- 31.1% below state average, 22.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,269 highest among all counties nationwide

Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Aitkin County

- Median household income: $49,086

--- 33.1% below state average, 24.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,111 highest among all counties nationwide

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wadena County

- Median household income: $46,178

--- 37.1% below state average, 29.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #833 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mahnomen County

- Median household income: $45,398

--- 38.1% below state average, 30.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #772 highest among all counties nationwide

