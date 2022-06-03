ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15j9Rr_0dE8NSug00
Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: See how much delivery drivers in Minnesota make

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cw7Oj_0dE8NSug00
Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pennington County

- Median household income: $60,940
--- 17.0% below state average, 6.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%
--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,317 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrC14_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Benton County

- Median household income: $60,564
--- 17.5% below state average, 6.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%
--- #968 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #2,295 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297dP1_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Becker County

- Median household income: $60,508
--- 17.5% below state average, 6.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,290 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TeVID_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Waseca County

- Median household income: $60,450
--- 17.6% below state average, 7.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #983 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #2,284 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjKqn_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Winona County

- Median household income: $60,020
--- 18.2% below state average, 7.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,251 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTFMY_0dE8NSug00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brown County

- Median household income: $59,804
--- 18.5% below state average, 8.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
--- #2,232 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuqeK_0dE8NSug00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Red Lake County

- Median household income: $59,698
--- 18.6% below state average, 8.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
--- #930 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEl4p_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cook County

- Median household income: $59,537
--- 18.9% below state average, 8.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,209 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDBkh_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Houston County

- Median household income: $59,514
--- 18.9% below state average, 8.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #1,007 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #2,206 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRcs5_0dE8NSug00
SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Otter Tail County

- Median household income: $59,456
--- 19.0% below state average, 8.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%
--- #964 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,199 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best community colleges in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zrIy_0dE8NSug00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Yellow Medicine County

- Median household income: $59,289
--- 19.2% below state average, 8.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,183 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kki3Y_0dE8NSug00
Gobonobo // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grant County

- Median household income: $59,246
--- 19.3% below state average, 8.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,175 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaKR0_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Morrison County

- Median household income: $58,826
--- 19.8% below state average, 9.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,135 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzhRG_0dE8NSug00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Polk County

- Median household income: $58,682
--- 20.0% below state average, 9.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%
--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #2,124 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lda1_0dE8NSug00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Renville County

- Median household income: $58,542
--- 20.2% below state average, 9.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #2,118 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSSRD_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hubbard County

- Median household income: $58,475
--- 20.3% below state average, 10.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,116 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Hild_0dE8NSug00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Kanabec County

- Median household income: $57,877
--- 21.1% below state average, 11.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%
--- #1,158 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,074 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOwq1_0dE8NSug00
Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lac qui Parle County

- Median household income: $57,802
--- 21.2% below state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,070 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Llfn_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crow Wing County

- Median household income: $57,779
--- 21.3% below state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%
--- #964 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,066 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dE8NSug00
Canva

#31. St. Louis County

- Median household income: $57,480
--- 21.7% below state average, 11.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%
--- #913 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHWTV_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $57,301
--- 21.9% below state average, 11.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,021 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4amu_0dE8NSug00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lyon County

- Median household income: $57,274
--- 22.0% below state average, 11.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,018 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDSTT_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Redwood County

- Median household income: $57,243
--- 22.0% below state average, 11.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #2,014 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225420_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Mille Lacs County

- Median household income: $57,173
--- 22.1% below state average, 12.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #2,003 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5TPN_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wilkin County

- Median household income: $56,829
--- 22.6% below state average, 12.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%
--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,968 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeT8f_0dE8NSug00
Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Norman County

- Median household income: $56,081
--- 23.6% below state average, 13.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,904 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Io1lp_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nobles County

- Median household income: $56,000
--- 23.7% below state average, 13.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,899 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVzLq_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Big Stone County

- Median household income: $55,909
--- 23.8% below state average, 14.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,888 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5N8L_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Itasca County

- Median household income: $55,744
--- 24.0% below state average, 14.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVnNZ_0dE8NSug00
ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pine County

- Median household income: $55,606
--- 24.2% below state average, 14.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,862 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmMnQ_0dE8NSug00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kittson County

- Median household income: $55,410
--- 24.5% below state average, 14.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,842 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAEsP_0dE8NSug00
Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mower County

- Median household income: $55,378
--- 24.5% below state average, 14.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,838 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxvLc_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Freeborn County

- Median household income: $54,628
--- 25.6% below state average, 15.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #1,763 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUYjQ_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Todd County

- Median household income: $54,502
--- 25.7% below state average, 16.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,801 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,750 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SEOM_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Faribault County

- Median household income: $53,963
--- 26.5% below state average, 17.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,695 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhFz5_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Martin County

- Median household income: $53,851
--- 26.6% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,679 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V4Wo_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cass County

- Median household income: $53,845
--- 26.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
--- #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,677 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CRVA_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pipestone County

- Median household income: $53,688
--- 26.8% below state average, 17.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,654 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkvA5_0dE8NSug00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $53,557
--- 27.0% below state average, 17.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%
--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,645 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZLAe_0dE8NSug00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Swift County

- Median household income: $53,457
--- 27.2% below state average, 17.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,636 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYaVh_0dE8NSug00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Watonwan County

- Median household income: $53,304
--- 27.4% below state average, 18.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #1,007 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,619 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvSeT_0dE8NSug00
Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Koochiching County

- Median household income: $52,297
--- 28.7% below state average, 19.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,518 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gyPn_0dE8NSug00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Clearwater County

- Median household income: $51,742
--- 29.5% below state average, 20.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #1,429 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ik0e_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Traverse County

- Median household income: $51,216
--- 30.2% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,350 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mxTC_0dE8NSug00
David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cottonwood County

- Median household income: $51,067
--- 30.4% below state average, 21.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,326 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Famous actresses from Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7PI9_0dE8NSug00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake of the Woods County

- Median household income: $50,669
--- 31.0% below state average, 22.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,283 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHZYi_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Beltrami County

- Median household income: $50,525
--- 31.1% below state average, 22.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #1,269 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPB0e_0dE8NSug00
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Aitkin County

- Median household income: $49,086
--- 33.1% below state average, 24.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,111 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhAOU_0dE8NSug00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Wadena County

- Median household income: $46,178
--- 37.1% below state average, 29.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #833 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer (afiler) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Mahnomen County

- Median household income: $45,398
--- 38.1% below state average, 30.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #772 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Minnesota

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Benton County#Wikimedia Commons Lowest#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy