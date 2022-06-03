Ken Lund // Flickr

Lowest-earning counties in Nevada

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#17. Elko County

- Median household income: $79,375

--- 27.9% above state average, 22.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 37.3%

--- #227 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,940 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Lander County

- Median household income: $73,797

--- 18.9% above state average, 13.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 38.3%

--- #208 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #2,863 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Douglas County

- Median household income: $71,415

--- 15.1% above state average, 9.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.9%

--- #398 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

--- #2,801 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Washoe County

- Median household income: $68,272

--- 10.0% above state average, 5.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%

--- #406 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,707 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Eureka County

- Median household income: $67,478

--- 8.8% above state average, 3.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.7%

--- #569 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #2,677 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $66,123

--- 6.6% above state average, 1.7% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

--- #529 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #2,624 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Storey County

- Median household income: $64,000

--- 3.2% above state average, 1.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Clark County

- Median household income: $61,048

--- 1.6% below state average, 6.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%

--- #709 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Lyon County

- Median household income: $58,814

--- 5.2% below state average, 9.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,134 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Carson City

- Median household income: $58,305

--- 6.0% below state average, 10.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #2,102 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. White Pine County

- Median household income: $57,353

--- 7.6% below state average, 11.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #2,031 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Pershing County

- Median household income: $57,074

--- 8.0% below state average, 12.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,989 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $56,537

--- 8.9% below state average, 13.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,100 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #1,940 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Churchill County

- Median household income: $56,335

--- 9.2% below state average, 13.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #1,925 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Nye County

- Median household income: $47,308

--- 23.7% below state average, 27.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #938 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Esmeralda County

- Median household income: $31,845

--- 48.7% below state average, 51.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

--- #2,972 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

--- #67 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Mineral County

- Median household income: $31,500

--- 49.2% below state average, 51.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,032 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

--- #58 highest among all counties nationwide