Lowest-earning counties in Nevada

 3 days ago

Ken Lund // Flickr

Lowest-earning counties in Nevada

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Elko County

- Median household income: $79,375
--- 27.9% above state average, 22.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 37.3%
--- #227 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,940 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lander County

- Median household income: $73,797
--- 18.9% above state average, 13.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 38.3%
--- #208 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #2,863 highest among all counties nationwide

Constantine Kulikovsky // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Douglas County

- Median household income: $71,415
--- 15.1% above state average, 9.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.9%
--- #398 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
--- #2,801 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#14. Washoe County

- Median household income: $68,272
--- 10.0% above state average, 5.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%
--- #406 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #2,707 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Eureka County

- Median household income: $67,478
--- 8.8% above state average, 3.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.7%
--- #569 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #2,677 highest among all counties nationwide

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Humboldt County

- Median household income: $66,123
--- 6.6% above state average, 1.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%
--- #529 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #2,624 highest among all counties nationwide

Loren Kerns // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Storey County

- Median household income: $64,000
--- 3.2% above state average, 1.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%
--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

randy andy // Shutterstock

#10. Clark County

- Median household income: $61,048
--- 1.6% below state average, 6.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%
--- #709 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

Kelapstick // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lyon County

- Median household income: $58,814
--- 5.2% below state average, 9.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #2,134 highest among all counties nationwide

Pixabay

#8. Carson City

- Median household income: $58,305
--- 6.0% below state average, 10.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #2,102 highest among all counties nationwide

Terence Mendoza // Shutterstock

#7. White Pine County

- Median household income: $57,353
--- 7.6% below state average, 11.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #2,031 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Flickr

#6. Pershing County

- Median household income: $57,074
--- 8.0% below state average, 12.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,989 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $56,537
--- 8.9% below state average, 13.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,100 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #1,940 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Churchill County

- Median household income: $56,335
--- 9.2% below state average, 13.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%
--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
--- #1,925 highest among all counties nationwide

Tomdonohue1 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Nye County

- Median household income: $47,308
--- 23.7% below state average, 27.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #938 highest among all counties nationwide

An63ca // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Esmeralda County

- Median household income: $31,845
--- 48.7% below state average, 51.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,972 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%
--- #67 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Flickr

#1. Mineral County

- Median household income: $31,500
--- 49.2% below state average, 51.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,032 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%
--- #58 highest among all counties nationwide

