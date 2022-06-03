Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Georgia

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Meriwether County

- Median household income: $40,769

--- 33.4% below state average, 37.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

--- #400 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Decatur County

- Median household income: $40,567

--- 33.7% below state average, 37.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,632 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #387 highest among all counties nationwide

DwayneP // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dade County

- Median household income: $40,384

--- 34.0% below state average, 37.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #377 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#47. Clarke County

- Median household income: $40,363

--- 34.1% below state average, 37.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #376 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Talbot County

- Median household income: $40,020

--- 34.6% below state average, 38.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,680 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #354 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Georgia

Canva

#45. Screven County

- Median household income: $39,852

--- 34.9% below state average, 38.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #344 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Laurens County

- Median household income: $39,476

--- 35.5% below state average, 39.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

--- #322 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#43. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $39,404

--- 35.6% below state average, 39.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,882 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #320 highest among all counties nationwide

Dee Whitlow // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Elbert County

- Median household income: $39,323

--- 35.8% below state average, 39.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #318 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Upson County

- Median household income: $39,221

--- 35.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #314 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Countries Georgia imports the most goods from

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $39,216

--- 35.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #312 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clinch County

- Median household income: $38,844

--- 36.6% below state average, 40.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.8%

--- #293 highest among all counties nationwide

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Emanuel County

- Median household income: $38,423

--- 37.2% below state average, 40.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%

--- #279 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Crisp County

- Median household income: $38,272

--- 37.5% below state average, 41.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

--- #270 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#36. Warren County

- Median household income: $38,250

--- 37.5% below state average, 41.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.8%

--- #268 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Georgia

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Appling County

- Median household income: $37,924

--- 38.1% below state average, 41.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #252 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Taliaferro County

- Median household income: $37,717

--- 38.4% below state average, 42.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%

--- #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%

--- #243 highest among all counties nationwide

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Brooks County

- Median household income: $37,516

--- 38.7% below state average, 42.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%

--- #235 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chattooga County

- Median household income: $37,351

--- 39.0% below state average, 42.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #3,003 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #229 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#31. Sumter County

- Median household income: $37,174

--- 39.3% below state average, 42.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #223 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ware County

- Median household income: $37,041

--- 39.5% below state average, 43.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,894 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #216 highest among all counties nationwide

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $37,009

--- 39.6% below state average, 43.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%

--- #215 highest among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jeff Davis County

- Median household income: $36,987

--- 39.6% below state average, 43.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,891 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%

--- #214 highest among all counties nationwide

Richardelainechambers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Candler County

- Median household income: $36,955

--- 39.6% below state average, 43.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,657 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #210 highest among all counties nationwide

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wilkinson County

- Median household income: $36,896

--- 39.7% below state average, 43.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.4%

--- #206 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Colquitt County

- Median household income: $36,799

--- 39.9% below state average, 43.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #203 highest among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bacon County

- Median household income: $36,692

--- 40.1% below state average, 43.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #198 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#23. Wilkes County

- Median household income: $36,486

--- 40.4% below state average, 43.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%

--- #191 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Washington County

- Median household income: $36,402

--- 40.5% below state average, 44.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #187 highest among all counties nationwide

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Atkinson County

- Median household income: $35,703

--- 41.7% below state average, 45.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #167 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Georgia

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Terrell County

- Median household income: $35,335

--- 42.3% below state average, 45.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%

--- #155 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Seminole County

- Median household income: $35,286

--- 42.4% below state average, 45.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.5%

--- #154 highest among all counties nationwide

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Early County

- Median household income: $34,811

--- 43.1% below state average, 46.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,891 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

--- #136 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Brantley County

- Median household income: $34,679

--- 43.4% below state average, 46.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%

--- #130 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Turner County

- Median household income: $34,514

--- 43.6% below state average, 46.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%

--- #127 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Quitman County

- Median household income: $34,394

--- 43.8% below state average, 47.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #125 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Baker County

- Median household income: $34,034

--- 44.4% below state average, 47.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #120 highest among all counties nationwide

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Stewart County

- Median household income: $34,028

--- 44.4% below state average, 47.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%

--- #2,983 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%

--- #119 highest among all counties nationwide

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hancock County

- Median household income: $32,914

--- 46.2% below state average, 49.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

--- #92 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Telfair County

- Median household income: $32,764

--- 46.5% below state average, 49.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,046 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.3%

--- #87 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best community colleges in Georgia

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clay County

- Median household income: $32,434

--- 47.0% below state average, 50.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.2%

--- #3,112 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%

--- #81 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#9. Lanier County

- Median household income: $32,158

--- 47.5% below state average, 50.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%

--- #75 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ben Hill County

- Median household income: $32,077

--- 47.6% below state average, 50.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%

--- #74 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Treutlen County

- Median household income: $32,072

--- 47.6% below state average, 50.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.8%

--- #73 highest among all counties nationwide

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Macon County

- Median household income: $31,910

--- 47.9% below state average, 50.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%

--- #69 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Webster County

- Median household income: $31,629

--- 48.3% below state average, 51.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.3%

--- #66 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Randolph County

- Median household income: $29,400

--- 52.0% below state average, 54.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 4.2%

--- #3,139 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #30 highest among all counties nationwide

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $28,864

--- 52.9% below state average, 55.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 6.5%

--- #3,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%

--- #28 highest among all counties nationwide

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Taylor County

- Median household income: $28,550

--- 53.4% below state average, 56.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 28.8%

--- #26 highest among all counties nationwide

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jenkins County

- Median household income: $25,712

--- 58.0% below state average, 60.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 5.2%

--- #3,137 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 32.6%

--- #11 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to live in Georgia