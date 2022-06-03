ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5Sh0_0dE8NPGV00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tevKJ_0dE8NPGV00
SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Meriwether County

- Median household income: $40,769
--- 33.4% below state average, 37.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%
--- #400 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNyFt_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Decatur County

- Median household income: $40,567
--- 33.7% below state average, 37.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,632 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #387 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlRIE_0dE8NPGV00
DwayneP // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dade County

- Median household income: $40,384
--- 34.0% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #377 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8CIe_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#47. Clarke County

- Median household income: $40,363
--- 34.1% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #376 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK5mj_0dE8NPGV00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Talbot County

- Median household income: $40,020
--- 34.6% below state average, 38.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,680 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #354 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oip3z_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#45. Screven County

- Median household income: $39,852
--- 34.9% below state average, 38.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #344 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTI7K_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Laurens County

- Median household income: $39,476
--- 35.5% below state average, 39.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #322 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKSip_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#43. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $39,404
--- 35.6% below state average, 39.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,882 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #320 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxE1k_0dE8NPGV00
Dee Whitlow // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Elbert County

- Median household income: $39,323
--- 35.8% below state average, 39.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #318 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0592Oo_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Upson County

- Median household income: $39,221
--- 35.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #314 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Countries Georgia imports the most goods from

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FyEb_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wilcox County

- Median household income: $39,216
--- 35.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #312 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq9zh_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clinch County

- Median household income: $38,844
--- 36.6% below state average, 40.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.8%
--- #293 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAHcL_0dE8NPGV00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Emanuel County

- Median household income: $38,423
--- 37.2% below state average, 40.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%
--- #279 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmNtu_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Crisp County

- Median household income: $38,272
--- 37.5% below state average, 41.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%
--- #270 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWKpP_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#36. Warren County

- Median household income: $38,250
--- 37.5% below state average, 41.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.8%
--- #268 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daw2E_0dE8NPGV00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Appling County

- Median household income: $37,924
--- 38.1% below state average, 41.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #252 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enorx_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#34. Taliaferro County

- Median household income: $37,717
--- 38.4% below state average, 42.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%
--- #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%
--- #243 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qBeU_0dE8NPGV00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Brooks County

- Median household income: $37,516
--- 38.7% below state average, 42.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%
--- #235 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfoHb_0dE8NPGV00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chattooga County

- Median household income: $37,351
--- 39.0% below state average, 42.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%
--- #3,003 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #229 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RDlR_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#31. Sumter County

- Median household income: $37,174
--- 39.3% below state average, 42.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #223 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z69RI_0dE8NPGV00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ware County

- Median household income: $37,041
--- 39.5% below state average, 43.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,894 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #216 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf0u4_0dE8NPGV00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $37,009
--- 39.6% below state average, 43.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%
--- #215 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEHyK_0dE8NPGV00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jeff Davis County

- Median household income: $36,987
--- 39.6% below state average, 43.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,891 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.9%
--- #214 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prlIJ_0dE8NPGV00
Richardelainechambers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Candler County

- Median household income: $36,955
--- 39.6% below state average, 43.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%
--- #2,657 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #210 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYQvd_0dE8NPGV00
S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wilkinson County

- Median household income: $36,896
--- 39.7% below state average, 43.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.4%
--- #206 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUrqs_0dE8NPGV00
Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Colquitt County

- Median household income: $36,799
--- 39.9% below state average, 43.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #203 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfIc8_0dE8NPGV00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bacon County

- Median household income: $36,692
--- 40.1% below state average, 43.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%
--- #198 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxQiZ_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#23. Wilkes County

- Median household income: $36,486
--- 40.4% below state average, 43.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #191 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22to35_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#22. Washington County

- Median household income: $36,402
--- 40.5% below state average, 44.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%
--- #187 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnzzD_0dE8NPGV00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Atkinson County

- Median household income: $35,703
--- 41.7% below state average, 45.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #167 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ew0Ii_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Terrell County

- Median household income: $35,335
--- 42.3% below state average, 45.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%
--- #155 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQDs2_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Seminole County

- Median household income: $35,286
--- 42.4% below state average, 45.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.5%
--- #154 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUN32_0dE8NPGV00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Early County

- Median household income: $34,811
--- 43.1% below state average, 46.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%
--- #2,891 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%
--- #136 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IusUG_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Brantley County

- Median household income: $34,679
--- 43.4% below state average, 46.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%
--- #130 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIe9x_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Turner County

- Median household income: $34,514
--- 43.6% below state average, 46.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%
--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%
--- #127 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDSBx_0dE8NPGV00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Quitman County

- Median household income: $34,394
--- 43.8% below state average, 47.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%
--- #3,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #125 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CICGj_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Baker County

- Median household income: $34,034
--- 44.4% below state average, 47.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%
--- #120 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6YAz_0dE8NPGV00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Stewart County

- Median household income: $34,028
--- 44.4% below state average, 47.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.7%
--- #2,983 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%
--- #119 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0do7_0dE8NPGV00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hancock County

- Median household income: $32,914
--- 46.2% below state average, 49.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #92 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVzzH_0dE8NPGV00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Telfair County

- Median household income: $32,764
--- 46.5% below state average, 49.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,046 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.3%
--- #87 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best community colleges in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mGGe_0dE8NPGV00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clay County

- Median household income: $32,434
--- 47.0% below state average, 50.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.2%
--- #3,112 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%
--- #81 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oh2yn_0dE8NPGV00
Canva

#9. Lanier County

- Median household income: $32,158
--- 47.5% below state average, 50.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.3%
--- #75 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbNKi_0dE8NPGV00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ben Hill County

- Median household income: $32,077
--- 47.6% below state average, 50.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%
--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%
--- #74 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2rbu_0dE8NPGV00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Treutlen County

- Median household income: $32,072
--- 47.6% below state average, 50.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.8%
--- #73 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0dE8NPGV00
Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Macon County

- Median household income: $31,910
--- 47.9% below state average, 50.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%
--- #69 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbxy0_0dE8NPGV00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Webster County

- Median household income: $31,629
--- 48.3% below state average, 51.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.3%
--- #66 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFtzE_0dE8NPGV00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Randolph County

- Median household income: $29,400
--- 52.0% below state average, 54.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 4.2%
--- #3,139 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%
--- #30 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hDA5_0dE8NPGV00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $28,864
--- 52.9% below state average, 55.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.5%
--- #3,126 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%
--- #28 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVwFH_0dE8NPGV00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Taylor County

- Median household income: $28,550
--- 53.4% below state average, 56.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.8%
--- #26 highest among all counties nationwide

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jenkins County

- Median household income: $25,712
--- 58.0% below state average, 60.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 5.2%
--- #3,137 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.6%
--- #11 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to live in Georgia

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#Saverivers#Wikimedia Commons
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy