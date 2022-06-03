Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Rooks County

- Median household income: $51,362

--- 15.9% below state average, 21.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,368 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Logan County

- Median household income: $51,136

--- 16.3% below state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,334 highest among all counties nationwide

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Riley County

- Median household income: $51,098

--- 16.4% below state average, 21.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,328 highest among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Marion County

- Median household income: $50,816

--- 16.8% below state average, 21.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #1,297 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cowley County

- Median household income: $50,786

--- 16.9% below state average, 21.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,294 highest among all counties nationwide

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Osborne County

- Median household income: $50,774

--- 16.9% below state average, 21.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,292 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Atchison County

- Median household income: $50,683

--- 17.0% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,284 highest among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brown County

- Median household income: $50,649

--- 17.1% below state average, 22.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,280 highest among all counties nationwide

CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Russell County

- Median household income: $50,630

--- 17.1% below state average, 22.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,278 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Republic County

- Median household income: $50,411

--- 17.5% below state average, 22.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,589 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,258 highest among all counties nationwide

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lyon County

- Median household income: $50,141

--- 17.9% below state average, 22.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,224 highest among all counties nationwide

John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Edwards County

- Median household income: $50,028

--- 18.1% below state average, 23.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,209 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Rice County

- Median household income: $49,688

--- 18.7% below state average, 23.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,173 highest among all counties nationwide

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wilson County

- Median household income: $49,682

--- 18.7% below state average, 23.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #1,171 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Barber County

- Median household income: $49,668

--- 18.7% below state average, 23.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #1,170 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wallace County

- Median household income: $49,632

--- 18.8% below state average, 23.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,167 highest among all counties nationwide

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Neosho County

- Median household income: $49,493

--- 19.0% below state average, 23.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,155 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Seward County

- Median household income: $49,395

--- 19.1% below state average, 24.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #1,142 highest among all counties nationwide

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Harper County

- Median household income: $49,283

--- 19.3% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,641 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,131 highest among all counties nationwide

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chase County

- Median household income: $48,906

--- 19.9% below state average, 24.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #1,087 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Barton County

- Median household income: $48,863

--- 20.0% below state average, 24.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,081 highest among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Norton County

- Median household income: $48,486

--- 20.6% below state average, 25.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,046 highest among all counties nationwide

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Linn County

- Median household income: $48,325

--- 20.9% below state average, 25.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #1,036 highest among all counties nationwide

Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cloud County

- Median household income: $48,295

--- 20.9% below state average, 25.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,033 highest among all counties nationwide

DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Comanche County

- Median household income: $48,125

--- 21.2% below state average, 26.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #1,011 highest among all counties nationwide

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Wyandotte County

- Median household income: $48,093

--- 21.3% below state average, 26.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,010 highest among all counties nationwide

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Allen County

- Median household income: $47,983

--- 21.5% below state average, 26.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,834 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,000 highest among all counties nationwide

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Labette County

- Median household income: $47,922

--- 21.6% below state average, 26.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,576 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #991 highest among all counties nationwide

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

- Median household income: $47,880

--- 21.6% below state average, 26.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #989 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mitchell County

- Median household income: $47,375

--- 22.5% below state average, 27.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,912 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #943 highest among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $46,559

--- 23.8% below state average, 28.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,576 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #869 highest among all counties nationwide

antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $46,523

--- 23.8% below state average, 28.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #867 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kearny County

- Median household income: $46,464

--- 23.9% below state average, 28.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #861 highest among all counties nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bourbon County

- Median household income: $46,369

--- 24.1% below state average, 28.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #852 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Rush County

- Median household income: $46,333

--- 24.2% below state average, 28.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,989 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #847 highest among all counties nationwide

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $45,288

--- 25.9% below state average, 30.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #757 highest among all counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $44,894

--- 26.5% below state average, 30.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #721 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Decatur County

- Median household income: $44,125

--- 27.8% below state average, 32.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #661 highest among all counties nationwide

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Greenwood County

- Median household income: $43,320

--- 29.1% below state average, 33.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #592 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $42,802

--- 29.9% below state average, 34.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

--- #558 highest among all counties nationwide

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Woodson County

- Median household income: $42,692

--- 30.1% below state average, 34.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #549 highest among all counties nationwide

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crawford County

- Median household income: $42,615

--- 30.2% below state average, 34.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #542 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Elk County

- Median household income: $42,564

--- 30.3% below state average, 34.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #536 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Smith County

- Median household income: $42,098

--- 31.1% below state average, 35.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,222 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #498 highest among all counties nationwide

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $41,936

--- 31.4% below state average, 35.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,740 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #485 highest among all counties nationwide

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Morton County

- Median household income: $41,866

--- 31.5% below state average, 35.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,100 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #478 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lane County

- Median household income: $41,318

--- 32.4% below state average, 36.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.5%

--- #439 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Graham County

- Median household income: $40,890

--- 33.1% below state average, 37.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #407 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Chautauqua County

- Median household income: $39,500

--- 35.3% below state average, 39.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #326 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jewell County

- Median household income: $38,188

--- 37.5% below state average, 41.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #265 highest among all counties nationwide

