Michigan State

Lowest-earning counties in Michigan

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGpNl_0dE81TKQ00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Michigan

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hINoT_0dE81TKQ00
Russell Sekeet (amtrak_russ) // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Berrien County

- Median household income: $52,500
--- 11.4% below state average, 19.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,544 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rbwW_0dE81TKQ00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Montcalm County

- Median household income: $52,390
--- 11.6% below state average, 19.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,535 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4dXo_0dE81TKQ00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Tuscola County

- Median household income: $51,891
--- 12.4% below state average, 20.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,451 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cjt3n_0dE81TKQ00
Phoenix-Five // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Keweenaw County

- Median household income: $51,750
--- 12.6% below state average, 20.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #1,431 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGePg_0dE81TKQ00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Dickinson County

- Median household income: $51,704
--- 12.7% below state average, 20.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,421 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV34c_0dE81TKQ00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Manistee County

- Median household income: $51,658
--- 12.8% below state average, 20.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #1,412 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l16a_0dE81TKQ00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mason County

- Median household income: $51,568
--- 12.9% below state average, 20.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FBeW_0dE81TKQ00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hillsdale County

- Median household income: $51,535
--- 13.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,392 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrHf0_0dE81TKQ00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Newaygo County

- Median household income: $51,470
--- 13.1% below state average, 20.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,379 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a95yF_0dE81TKQ00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Oceana County

- Median household income: $51,161
--- 13.6% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,222 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yE2CV_0dE81TKQ00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Chippewa County

- Median household income: $50,454
--- 14.8% below state average, 22.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
--- #2,216 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,265 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlveF_0dE81TKQ00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wexford County

- Median household income: $50,335
--- 15.0% below state average, 22.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,287 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,254 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAaIm_0dE81TKQ00
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#38. Genesee County

- Median household income: $50,269
--- 15.1% below state average, 22.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,572 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,243 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfGp8_0dE81TKQ00
battlecreekcvb // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $50,219
--- 15.2% below state average, 22.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,236 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9itt_0dE81TKQ00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Mackinac County

- Median household income: $50,058
--- 15.5% below state average, 23.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,215 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyF05_0dE81TKQ00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Luce County

- Median household income: $50,000
--- 15.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,207 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LetCs_0dE81TKQ00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Crawford County

- Median household income: $49,987
--- 15.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,612 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,205 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nz48O_0dE81TKQ00
Michigan Department of Natural Resources // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Sanilac County

- Median household income: $49,852
--- 15.8% below state average, 23.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,194 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DhZW_0dE81TKQ00
Unknown author // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gratiot County

- Median household income: $49,795
--- 15.9% below state average, 23.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,187 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESluA_0dE81TKQ00
Cwbash (Charles W. Bash) // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cheboygan County

- Median household income: $49,624
--- 16.2% below state average, 23.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,165 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BywIY_0dE81TKQ00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Saginaw County

- Median household income: $49,565
--- 16.3% below state average, 23.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,651 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,162 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264YEF_0dE81TKQ00
Charles Bash // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Huron County

- Median household income: $49,541
--- 16.4% below state average, 23.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,160 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttris_0dE81TKQ00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Kalkaska County

- Median household income: $49,402
--- 16.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,419 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,143 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dE81TKQ00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#27. Wayne County

- Median household income: $49,359
--- 16.7% below state average, 24.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #1,138 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJkOc_0dE81TKQ00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Presque Isle County

- Median household income: $48,734
--- 17.7% below state average, 25.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,072 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdBZa_0dE81TKQ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Menominee County

- Median household income: $48,548
--- 18.0% below state average, 25.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,056 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5vTb_0dE81TKQ00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Schoolcraft County

- Median household income: $48,443
--- 18.2% below state average, 25.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,788 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%
--- #1,045 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlvTY_0dE81TKQ00
Andrew Jameson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bay County

- Median household income: $48,290
--- 18.5% below state average, 25.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #1,031 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001LZK_0dE81TKQ00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Missaukee County

- Median household income: $47,370
--- 20.0% below state average, 27.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #942 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voEzu_0dE81TKQ00
Recomposemedia // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Delta County

- Median household income: $47,008
--- 20.6% below state average, 27.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #911 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJbMU_0dE81TKQ00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Osceola County

- Median household income: $46,969
--- 20.7% below state average, 27.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,473 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #908 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNPFo_0dE81TKQ00
rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Isabella County

- Median household income: $46,783
--- 21.0% below state average, 28.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #889 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ43V_0dE81TKQ00
Modlind // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Baraga County

- Median household income: $46,581
--- 21.4% below state average, 28.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
--- #871 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYMfO_0dE81TKQ00
User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gladwin County

- Median household income: $45,957
--- 22.4% below state average, 29.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,668 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #816 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XdRo_0dE81TKQ00
Doug Coldwell // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mecosta County

- Median household income: $45,797
--- 22.7% below state average, 29.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%
--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #799 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wQNi_0dE81TKQ00
Ian Poellet (User:Werewombat) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Arenac County

- Median household income: $45,679
--- 22.9% below state average, 29.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%
--- #2,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #788 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtnJr_0dE81TKQ00
National Park Service // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Alger County

- Median household income: $45,184
--- 23.7% below state average, 30.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,780 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #751 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtquN_0dE81TKQ00
Jcvertin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Houghton County

- Median household income: $44,839
--- 24.3% below state average, 31.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
--- #716 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K32zX_0dE81TKQ00
Rklawton // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Iron County

- Median household income: $44,183
--- 25.4% below state average, 32.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #664 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUpo7_0dE81TKQ00
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Oscoda County

- Median household income: $43,457
--- 26.6% below state average, 33.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #604 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkT2v_0dE81TKQ00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Alcona County

- Median household income: $43,341
--- 26.8% below state average, 33.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,947 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #593 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pz7A_0dE81TKQ00
Nick Nolte // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Iosco County

- Median household income: $42,628
--- 28.0% below state average, 34.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%
--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #543 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRUFh_0dE81TKQ00
Dylan L. Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Alpena County

- Median household income: $42,603
--- 28.1% below state average, 34.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #540 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8Bs0_0dE81TKQ00
Henry Schenck Tanner // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Montmorency County

- Median household income: $42,160
--- 28.8% below state average, 35.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.6%
--- #2,987 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #504 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAeh7_0dE81TKQ00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Roscommon County

- Median household income: $41,828
--- 29.4% below state average, 35.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #473 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YkmW_0dE81TKQ00
RomanKahler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ontonagon County

- Median household income: $41,776
--- 29.5% below state average, 35.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
--- #468 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pv8KJ_0dE81TKQ00
Elevatorrailfan // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ogemaw County

- Median household income: $41,752
--- 29.5% below state average, 35.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #464 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lu9m_0dE81TKQ00
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clare County

- Median household income: $41,163
--- 30.5% below state average, 36.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
--- #428 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339n4Q_0dE81TKQ00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Gogebic County

- Median household income: $38,625
--- 34.8% below state average, 40.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #287 highest among all counties nationwide

rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Median household income: $38,356
--- 35.2% below state average, 41.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #278 highest among all counties nationwide

