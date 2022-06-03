ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Yalobusha County

- Median household income: $41,440
--- 10.9% below state average, 36.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #443 highest among all counties nationwide

Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $41,355
--- 11.1% below state average, 36.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,958 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #440 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Alcorn County

- Median household income: $40,938
--- 12.0% below state average, 37.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #410 highest among all counties nationwide

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Neshoba County

- Median household income: $40,750
--- 12.4% below state average, 37.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,713 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #398 highest among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $40,345
--- 13.3% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #3,001 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #374 highest among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Prentiss County

- Median household income: $40,163
--- 13.6% below state average, 38.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
--- #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%
--- #362 highest among all counties nationwide

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Scott County

- Median household income: $39,971
--- 14.1% below state average, 38.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #349 highest among all counties nationwide

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Grenada County

- Median household income: $39,952
--- 14.1% below state average, 38.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #348 highest among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Benton County

- Median household income: $39,758
--- 14.5% below state average, 38.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%
--- #3,019 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%
--- #339 highest among all counties nationwide

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Oktibbeha County

- Median household income: $39,490
--- 15.1% below state average, 39.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%
--- #324 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Franklin County

- Median household income: $39,066
--- 16.0% below state average, 39.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #305 highest among all counties nationwide

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Winston County

- Median household income: $38,986
--- 16.2% below state average, 40.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #299 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Clarke County

- Median household income: $38,631
--- 16.9% below state average, 40.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%
--- #288 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tishomingo County

- Median household income: $38,302
--- 17.6% below state average, 41.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #274 highest among all counties nationwide

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $38,022
--- 18.3% below state average, 41.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,962 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%
--- #258 highest among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Tippah County

- Median household income: $37,894
--- 18.5% below state average, 41.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%
--- #3,016 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #250 highest among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jasper County

- Median household income: $37,877
--- 18.6% below state average, 41.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%
--- #248 highest among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Panola County

- Median household income: $37,232
--- 20.0% below state average, 42.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,519 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #225 highest among all counties nationwide

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Noxubee County

- Median household income: $36,958
--- 20.5% below state average, 43.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.4%
--- #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.6%
--- #211 highest among all counties nationwide

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Leake County

- Median household income: $36,708
--- 21.1% below state average, 43.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #200 highest among all counties nationwide

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $36,648
--- 21.2% below state average, 43.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
--- #197 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $36,239
--- 22.1% below state average, 44.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%
--- #182 highest among all counties nationwide

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sharkey County

- Median household income: $35,711
--- 23.2% below state average, 45.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%
--- #168 highest among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Attala County

- Median household income: $35,631
--- 23.4% below state average, 45.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.5%
--- #165 highest among all counties nationwide

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Chickasaw County

- Median household income: $35,592
--- 23.5% below state average, 45.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.3%
--- #3,055 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%
--- #164 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Tunica County

- Median household income: $34,485
--- 25.9% below state average, 46.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.0%
--- #3,093 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.0%
--- #126 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wayne County

- Median household income: $33,612
--- 27.7% below state average, 48.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,625 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%
--- #107 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Walthall County

- Median household income: $33,566
--- 27.8% below state average, 48.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.7%
--- #105 highest among all counties nationwide

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

- Median household income: $33,209
--- 28.6% below state average, 48.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.2%
--- #100 highest among all counties nationwide

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Covington County

- Median household income: $32,917
--- 29.2% below state average, 49.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.1%
--- #93 highest among all counties nationwide

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Yazoo County

- Median household income: $32,729
--- 29.6% below state average, 49.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%
--- #86 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pike County

- Median household income: $32,726
--- 29.6% below state average, 49.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.4%
--- #3,082 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.5%
--- #85 highest among all counties nationwide

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bolivar County

- Median household income: $32,412
--- 30.3% below state average, 50.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.0%
--- #80 highest among all counties nationwide

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Claiborne County

- Median household income: $32,268
--- 30.6% below state average, 50.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.1%
--- #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 28.1%
--- #78 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jefferson Davis County

- Median household income: $32,214
--- 30.7% below state average, 50.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%
--- #76 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Washington County

- Median household income: $32,011
--- 31.2% below state average, 50.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%
--- #71 highest among all counties nationwide

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

- Median household income: $31,629
--- 32.0% below state average, 51.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%
--- #65 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sunflower County

- Median household income: $31,515
--- 32.2% below state average, 51.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.0%
--- #3,019 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.7%
--- #60 highest among all counties nationwide

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Amite County

- Median household income: $30,805
--- 33.8% below state average, 52.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 30.7%
--- #52 highest among all counties nationwide

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Coahoma County

- Median household income: $30,761
--- 33.9% below state average, 52.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.6%
--- #3,077 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.9%
--- #49 highest among all counties nationwide

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wilkinson County

- Median household income: $30,760
--- 33.9% below state average, 52.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.4%
--- #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%
--- #48 highest among all counties nationwide

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kemper County

- Median household income: $30,735
--- 33.9% below state average, 52.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.5%
--- #3,048 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%
--- #47 highest among all counties nationwide

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Adams County

- Median household income: $30,633
--- 34.1% below state average, 52.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%
--- #3,007 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.0%
--- #46 highest among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Tallahatchie County

- Median household income: $30,433
--- 34.6% below state average, 53.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%
--- #43 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Leflore County

- Median household income: $30,077
--- 35.3% below state average, 53.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,920 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.9%
--- #39 highest among all counties nationwide

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $29,524
--- 36.5% below state average, 54.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.3%
--- #3,085 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.7%
--- #34 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humphreys County

- Median household income: $28,628
--- 38.4% below state average, 56.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.9%
--- #27 highest among all counties nationwide

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Issaquena County

- Median household income: $28,333
--- 39.1% below state average, 56.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%
--- #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 33.8%
--- #24 highest among all counties nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Quitman County

- Median household income: $24,233
--- 47.9% below state average, 62.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 5.9%
--- #3,131 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 31.6%
--- #6 highest among all counties nationwide

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Holmes County

- Median household income: $24,074
--- 48.2% below state average, 63.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 5.8%
--- #3,133 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 32.9%
--- #4 highest among all counties nationwide

