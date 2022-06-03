Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Missouri

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: See how much delivery drivers in Missouri make

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. St. Francois County

- Median household income: $46,307

--- 19.2% below state average, 28.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #843 highest among all counties nationwide

NMSU // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Nodaway County

- Median household income: $46,303

--- 19.2% below state average, 28.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #842 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Clark County

- Median household income: $45,842

--- 20.0% below state average, 29.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #803 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Barry County

- Median household income: $45,811

--- 20.0% below state average, 29.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #800 highest among all counties nationwide

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. St. Louis

- Median household income: $45,782

--- 20.1% below state average, 29.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #798 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Where people in Missouri are moving to most

Skye Marthaler, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bollinger County

- Median household income: $45,140

--- 21.2% below state average, 30.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #745 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lewis County

- Median household income: $45,118

--- 21.2% below state average, 30.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #742 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Phelps County

- Median household income: $44,987

--- 21.5% below state average, 30.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #734 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pike County

- Median household income: $44,920

--- 21.6% below state average, 30.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,469 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #722 highest among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Audrain County

- Median household income: $44,699

--- 22.0% below state average, 31.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #705 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in Missouri

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Macon County

- Median household income: $44,696

--- 22.0% below state average, 31.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #704 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Barton County

- Median household income: $44,510

--- 22.3% below state average, 31.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #693 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Schuyler County

- Median household income: $44,420

--- 22.5% below state average, 31.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #687 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Crawford County

- Median household income: $44,380

--- 22.5% below state average, 31.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,825 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #683 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $44,060

--- 23.1% below state average, 32.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #656 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Missouri

Charvex // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $44,056

--- 23.1% below state average, 32.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #655 highest among all counties nationwide

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Vernon County

- Median household income: $43,910

--- 23.4% below state average, 32.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #642 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Shelby County

- Median household income: $43,809

--- 23.5% below state average, 32.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

--- #2,767 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #632 highest among all counties nationwide

Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Douglas County

- Median household income: $43,714

--- 23.7% below state average, 32.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #625 highest among all counties nationwide

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Monroe County

- Median household income: $43,422

--- 24.2% below state average, 33.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,817 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #602 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Famous actresses from Missouri

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. McDonald County

- Median household income: $42,876

--- 25.2% below state average, 34.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,527 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #564 highest among all counties nationwide

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Washington County

- Median household income: $42,849

--- 25.2% below state average, 34.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,862 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #563 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stoddard County

- Median household income: $42,761

--- 25.4% below state average, 34.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #557 highest among all counties nationwide

Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dent County

- Median household income: $42,714

--- 25.4% below state average, 34.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

--- #551 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carter County

- Median household income: $42,403

--- 26.0% below state average, 34.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

--- #528 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best places to retire in Missouri

Andrew.Belair // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Adair County

- Median household income: $42,301

--- 26.2% below state average, 34.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.1%

--- #522 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Butler County

- Median household income: $42,227

--- 26.3% below state average, 35.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,825 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #512 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dade County

- Median household income: $42,117

--- 26.5% below state average, 35.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

--- #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #500 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Benton County

- Median household income: $41,751

--- 27.1% below state average, 35.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #463 highest among all counties nationwide

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Morgan County

- Median household income: $41,477

--- 27.6% below state average, 36.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #447 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Missouri is the #8 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Harrison County

- Median household income: $40,615

--- 29.1% below state average, 37.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #389 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dallas County

- Median household income: $40,404

--- 29.5% below state average, 37.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

--- #381 highest among all counties nationwide

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#18. New Madrid County

- Median household income: $40,129

--- 30.0% below state average, 38.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,733 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

--- #361 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Iron County

- Median household income: $40,082

--- 30.0% below state average, 38.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

--- #3,036 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #358 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Reynolds County

- Median household income: $39,552

--- 31.0% below state average, 39.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #330 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best school districts in Missouri

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Howell County

- Median household income: $39,482

--- 31.1% below state average, 39.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

--- #2,989 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #323 highest among all counties nationwide

Bungaloid // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Cedar County

- Median household income: $39,408

--- 31.2% below state average, 39.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #321 highest among all counties nationwide

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#13. St. Clair County

- Median household income: $39,000

--- 31.9% below state average, 40.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,879 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #301 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Dunklin County

- Median household income: $38,020

--- 33.6% below state average, 41.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,879 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #257 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wayne County

- Median household income: $38,018

--- 33.6% below state average, 41.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

--- #3,046 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #255 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Missouri uses

Canva

#10. Knox County

- Median household income: $37,588

--- 34.4% below state average, 42.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.5%

--- #238 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wright County

- Median household income: $36,711

--- 35.9% below state average, 43.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.5%

--- #3,079 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #201 highest among all counties nationwide

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Shannon County

- Median household income: $36,229

--- 36.8% below state average, 44.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 5.4%

--- #3,134 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #181 highest among all counties nationwide

Dean Sebourn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Ripley County

- Median household income: $36,066

--- 37.0% below state average, 44.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.8%

--- #3,074 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #177 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Texas County

- Median household income: $35,758

--- 37.6% below state average, 45.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,625 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #170 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Missouri, according to Tripadvisor

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pemiscot County

- Median household income: $34,709

--- 39.4% below state average, 46.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,551 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 23.4%

--- #132 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mississippi County

- Median household income: $34,354

--- 40.0% below state average, 47.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

--- #123 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hickory County

- Median household income: $33,342

--- 41.8% below state average, 48.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%

--- #3,086 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #102 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ozark County

- Median household income: $33,046

--- 42.3% below state average, 49.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.1%

--- #3,088 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #97 highest among all counties nationwide

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Oregon County

- Median household income: $32,766

--- 42.8% below state average, 49.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.2%

--- #3,058 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #88 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Missouri