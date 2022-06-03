Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Ohio

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Brown County

- Median household income: $57,200

--- 1.6% below state average, 12.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #2,008 highest among all counties nationwide

Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Paulding County

- Median household income: $56,531

--- 2.7% below state average, 13.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #1,939 highest among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Van Wert County

- Median household income: $55,991

--- 3.7% below state average, 13.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #1,897 highest among all counties nationwide

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ashland County

- Median household income: $55,422

--- 4.6% below state average, 14.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #1,843 highest among all counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sandusky County

- Median household income: $55,245

--- 4.9% below state average, 15.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #1,822 highest among all counties nationwide

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Stark County

- Median household income: $55,045

--- 5.3% below state average, 15.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,809 highest among all counties nationwide

Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Huron County

- Median household income: $55,041

--- 5.3% below state average, 15.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,623 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #1,808 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Darke County

- Median household income: $54,799

--- 5.7% below state average, 15.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,779 highest among all counties nationwide

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hocking County

- Median household income: $54,774

--- 5.8% below state average, 15.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,485 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,776 highest among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clinton County

- Median household income: $54,683

--- 5.9% below state average, 15.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,770 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Tuscarawas County

- Median household income: $54,451

--- 6.3% below state average, 16.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #1,745 highest among all counties nationwide

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $53,064

--- 8.7% below state average, 18.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,599 highest among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Perry County

- Median household income: $52,978

--- 8.8% below state average, 18.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #1,591 highest among all counties nationwide

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Seneca County

- Median household income: $52,897

--- 9.0% below state average, 18.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #1,579 highest among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Williams County

- Median household income: $52,855

--- 9.1% below state average, 18.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #1,571 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carroll County

- Median household income: $52,574

--- 9.5% below state average, 19.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #1,551 highest among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Allen County

- Median household income: $51,892

--- 10.7% below state average, 20.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #1,452 highest among all counties nationwide

Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Washington County

- Median household income: $51,808

--- 10.9% below state average, 20.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,868 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,439 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#32. Cuyahoga County

- Median household income: $51,741

--- 11.0% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

--- #1,113 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #1,428 highest among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Belmont County

- Median household income: $51,574

--- 11.3% below state average, 20.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,401 highest among all counties nationwide

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ross County

- Median household income: $51,508

--- 11.4% below state average, 20.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,387 highest among all counties nationwide

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#29. Clark County

- Median household income: $51,504

--- 11.4% below state average, 20.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,385 highest among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hardin County

- Median household income: $50,214

--- 13.6% below state average, 22.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Noble County

- Median household income: $50,070

--- 13.8% below state average, 23.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #1,217 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#26. Lucas County

- Median household income: $49,946

--- 14.1% below state average, 23.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #1,200 highest among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Harrison County

- Median household income: $49,454

--- 14.9% below state average, 23.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbiana County

- Median household income: $49,407

--- 15.0% below state average, 24.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,144 highest among all counties nationwide

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Marion County

- Median household income: $49,225

--- 15.3% below state average, 24.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,122 highest among all counties nationwide

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Richland County

- Median household income: $49,186

--- 15.4% below state average, 24.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,119 highest among all counties nationwide

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Gallia County

- Median household income: $48,975

--- 15.7% below state average, 24.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,100 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jackson County

- Median household income: $48,915

--- 15.8% below state average, 24.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,469 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,089 highest among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fayette County

- Median household income: $48,637

--- 16.3% below state average, 25.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,064 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coshocton County

- Median household income: $48,552

--- 16.5% below state average, 25.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,519 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Muskingum County

- Median household income: $48,350

--- 16.8% below state average, 25.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,038 highest among all counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Highland County

- Median household income: $47,973

--- 17.5% below state average, 26.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #998 highest among all counties nationwide

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ashtabula County

- Median household income: $47,925

--- 17.5% below state average, 26.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #993 highest among all counties nationwide

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Trumbull County

- Median household income: $47,799

--- 17.8% below state average, 26.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #981 highest among all counties nationwide

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mahoning County

- Median household income: $47,092

--- 19.0% below state average, 27.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #922 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $46,849

--- 19.4% below state average, 27.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #897 highest among all counties nationwide

Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $46,584

--- 19.8% below state average, 28.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

--- #873 highest among all counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Crawford County

- Median household income: $46,391

--- 20.2% below state average, 28.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #854 highest among all counties nationwide

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Guernsey County

- Median household income: $46,352

--- 20.2% below state average, 28.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #849 highest among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#8. Monroe County

- Median household income: $46,241

--- 20.4% below state average, 28.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #836 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Vinton County

- Median household income: $45,034

--- 22.5% below state average, 30.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #737 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pike County

- Median household income: $44,115

--- 24.1% below state average, 32.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #660 highest among all counties nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Morgan County

- Median household income: $43,791

--- 24.6% below state average, 32.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

--- #2,921 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #630 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Meigs County

- Median household income: $43,445

--- 25.2% below state average, 33.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

--- #2,479 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #603 highest among all counties nationwide

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Athens County

- Median household income: $42,414

--- 27.0% below state average, 34.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%

--- #530 highest among all counties nationwide

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Scioto County

- Median household income: $41,866

--- 28.0% below state average, 35.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

--- #477 highest among all counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

- Median household income: $40,067

--- 31.1% below state average, 38.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #356 highest among all counties nationwide

