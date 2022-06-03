Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in New York

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Columbia County

- Median household income: $68,750

--- 3.3% below state average, 5.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.1%

--- #346 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,732 highest among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Albany County

- Median household income: $68,327

--- 3.9% below state average, 5.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.5%

--- #336 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,711 highest among all counties nationwide

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Schenectady County

- Median household income: $66,488

--- 6.5% below state average, 2.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

--- #462 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,636 highest among all counties nationwide

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ulster County

- Median household income: $65,306

--- 8.2% below state average, 0.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

--- #409 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #2,582 highest among all counties nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ontario County

- Median household income: $64,795

--- 8.9% below state average, 0.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

--- #540 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,552 highest among all counties nationwide

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Warren County

- Median household income: $64,658

--- 9.1% below state average, 0.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

--- #430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,543 highest among all counties nationwide

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#44. Kings County

- Median household income: $63,973

--- 10.0% below state average, 1.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #2,505 highest among all counties nationwide

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#43. Onondaga County

- Median household income: $62,668

--- 11.9% below state average, 3.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.0%

--- #547 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #2,435 highest among all counties nationwide

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#42. Monroe County

- Median household income: $62,087

--- 12.7% below state average, 4.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

--- #534 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #2,399 highest among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wayne County

- Median household income: $62,003

--- 12.8% below state average, 4.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

--- #781 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,396 highest among all counties nationwide

WCohen // Shutterstock

#40. Tioga County

- Median household income: $61,965

--- 12.9% below state average, 4.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #892 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#39. Tompkins County

- Median household income: $61,361

--- 13.7% below state average, 5.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.1%

--- #612 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%

--- #2,344 highest among all counties nationwide

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Madison County

- Median household income: $61,176

--- 14.0% below state average, 5.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

--- #697 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

--- #2,328 highest among all counties nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Genesee County

- Median household income: $60,635

--- 14.7% below state average, 6.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #959 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,305 highest among all counties nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hamilton County

- Median household income: $60,625

--- 14.8% below state average, 6.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

--- #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

--- #2,303 highest among all counties nationwide

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $60,433

--- 15.0% below state average, 7.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

--- #668 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #2,280 highest among all counties nationwide

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Livingston County

- Median household income: $60,248

--- 15.3% below state average, 7.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #2,269 highest among all counties nationwide

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Washington County

- Median household income: $59,613

--- 16.2% below state average, 8.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,218 highest among all counties nationwide

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#32. Clinton County

- Median household income: $59,510

--- 16.3% below state average, 8.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

--- #930 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,205 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#31. Erie County

- Median household income: $59,464

--- 16.4% below state average, 8.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

--- #698 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#30. Cortland County

- Median household income: $59,194

--- 16.8% below state average, 8.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

--- #1,020 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

--- #2,169 highest among all counties nationwide

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#29. Oneida County

- Median household income: $59,113

--- 16.9% below state average, 9.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%

--- #854 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #2,161 highest among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#28. Oswego County

- Median household income: $59,070

--- 16.9% below state average, 9.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

--- #943 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #2,160 highest among all counties nationwide

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Schoharie County

- Median household income: $58,926

--- 17.1% below state average, 9.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%

--- #854 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

--- #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $58,746

--- 17.4% below state average, 9.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,311 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,128 highest among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Herkimer County

- Median household income: $58,438

--- 17.8% below state average, 10.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,111 highest among all counties nationwide

tomtsya// Shutterstock

#24. Essex County

- Median household income: $58,109

--- 18.3% below state average, 10.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

--- #947 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

PQK // Shuterstock

#23. Cayuga County

- Median household income: $57,985

--- 18.5% below state average, 10.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #952 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,083 highest among all counties nationwide

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#22. Niagara County

- Median household income: $57,252

--- 19.5% below state average, 11.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

--- #846 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #2,015 highest among all counties nationwide

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#21. Greene County

- Median household income: $56,681

--- 20.3% below state average, 12.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

--- #897 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,950 highest among all counties nationwide

North woodsman // Shutterstock

#20. Lewis County

- Median household income: $56,192

--- 21.0% below state average, 13.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #1,914 highest among all counties nationwide

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#19. Otsego County

- Median household income: $56,171

--- 21.0% below state average, 13.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,179 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,912 highest among all counties nationwide

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Steuben County

- Median household income: $55,349

--- 22.2% below state average, 14.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

--- #1,833 highest among all counties nationwide

PQK // Shuterstock

#17. Yates County

- Median household income: $55,307

--- 22.2% below state average, 14.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

--- #1,829 highest among all counties nationwide

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Chemung County

- Median household income: $54,883

--- 22.8% below state average, 15.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,787 highest among all counties nationwide

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Seneca County

- Median household income: $54,865

--- 22.9% below state average, 15.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $54,726

--- 23.0% below state average, 15.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,774 highest among all counties nationwide

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Schuyler County

- Median household income: $53,291

--- 25.1% below state average, 18.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #1,616 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Orleans County

- Median household income: $52,958

--- 25.5% below state average, 18.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,588 highest among all counties nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Franklin County

- Median household income: $52,905

--- 25.6% below state average, 18.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,580 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#10. Broome County

- Median household income: $52,237

--- 26.5% below state average, 19.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #1,508 highest among all counties nationwide

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. St. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $52,071

--- 26.8% below state average, 19.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,479 highest among all counties nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Chenango County

- Median household income: $51,756

--- 27.2% below state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,432 highest among all counties nationwide

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fulton County

- Median household income: $51,663

--- 27.4% below state average, 20.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,414 highest among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Allegany County

- Median household income: $51,227

--- 28.0% below state average, 21.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,354 highest among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cattaraugus County

- Median household income: $50,700

--- 28.7% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,285 highest among all counties nationwide

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $50,146

--- 29.5% below state average, 22.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Delaware County

- Median household income: $49,945

--- 29.8% below state average, 23.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,199 highest among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Chautauqua County

- Median household income: $48,315

--- 32.1% below state average, 25.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,035 highest among all counties nationwide

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bronx County

- Median household income: $41,895

--- 41.1% below state average, 35.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.8%

--- #482 highest among all counties nationwide

