ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lowest-earning counties in New Jersey

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzjmr_0dE80LTd00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in New Jersey

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: What New Jersey's immigrant population looked like in 1900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjauN_0dE80LTd00
Jared Kofsky/PlaceNJ.com // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hunterdon County

- Median household income: $117,858
--- 38.3% above state average, 81.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 59.2%
--- #9 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.5%
--- #3,130 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y5b0_0dE80LTd00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#20. Morris County

- Median household income: $117,298
--- 37.6% above state average, 80.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 57.2%
--- #13 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
--- #3,129 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9MfY_0dE80LTd00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Somerset County

- Median household income: $116,510
--- 36.7% above state average, 79.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 56.8%
--- #16 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%
--- #3,128 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSlvs_0dE80LTd00
Canva

#18. Bergen County

- Median household income: $104,623
--- 22.7% above state average, 61.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 52.2%
--- #32 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
--- #3,110 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2GYJ_0dE80LTd00
LittleGun // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monmouth County

- Median household income: $103,523
--- 21.4% above state average, 59.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 51.7%
--- #40 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
--- #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best high schools in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3iIO_0dE80LTd00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sussex County

- Median household income: $96,222
--- 12.9% above state average, 48.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 48.0%
--- #63 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%
--- #3,081 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05inBu_0dE80LTd00
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $91,731
--- 7.6% above state average, 41.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 46.0%
--- #82 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #3,063 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we9Oj_0dE80LTd00
Apc106 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Burlington County

- Median household income: $90,329
--- 6.0% above state average, 39.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 44.7%
--- #94 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%
--- #3,052 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii7Mu_0dE80LTd00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gloucester County

- Median household income: $89,056
--- 4.5% above state average, 37.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 44.5%
--- #95 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%
--- #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmcQt_0dE80LTd00
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Warren County

- Median household income: $83,497
--- 2.1% below state average, 28.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 40.0%
--- #174 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjVgh_0dE80LTd00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#11. Mercer County

- Median household income: $83,306
--- 2.3% below state average, 28.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%
--- #120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #2,990 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0JN_0dE80LTd00
Canva

#10. Union County

- Median household income: $82,644
--- 3.1% below state average, 27.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 41.8%
--- #135 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,981 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7IYH_0dE80LTd00
f11 photo // Shutterstock

#9. Hudson County

- Median household income: $75,062
--- 11.9% below state average, 15.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 38.6%
--- #197 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #2,880 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KCLs_0dE80LTd00
Sridhar // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Passaic County

- Median household income: $73,562
--- 13.7% below state average, 13.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%
--- #250 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,857 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2Q4W_0dE80LTd00
Canva

#7. Ocean County

- Median household income: $72,679
--- 14.7% below state average, 11.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.3%
--- #273 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,841 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best colleges in New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJNzI_0dE80LTd00
Jorge Moro // Shutterstock

#6. Cape May County

- Median household income: $72,385
--- 15.1% below state average, 11.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 34.0%
--- #313 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,831 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVSgC_0dE80LTd00
Canva

#5. Camden County

- Median household income: $70,957
--- 16.8% below state average, 9.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%
--- #301 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rfvY_0dE80LTd00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Salem County

- Median household income: $64,234
--- 24.6% below state average, 1.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%
--- #377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #2,518 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0d2I_0dE80LTd00
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#3. Essex County

- Median household income: $63,959
--- 25.0% below state average, 1.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.8%
--- #321 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TiEc_0dE80LTd00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#2. Atlantic County

- Median household income: $63,680
--- 25.3% below state average, 2.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.9%
--- #435 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #2,488 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New Jersey

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $55,709
--- 34.6% below state average, 14.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,871 highest among all counties nationwide

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Smallbones#Wikimedia Commons#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy