Lowest-earning counties in New Jersey

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#21. Hunterdon County

- Median household income: $117,858

--- 38.3% above state average, 81.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 59.2%

--- #9 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.5%

--- #3,130 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Morris County

- Median household income: $117,298

--- 37.6% above state average, 80.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 57.2%

--- #13 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

--- #3,129 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Somerset County

- Median household income: $116,510

--- 36.7% above state average, 79.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 56.8%

--- #16 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

--- #3,128 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Bergen County

- Median household income: $104,623

--- 22.7% above state average, 61.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 52.2%

--- #32 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #3,110 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Monmouth County

- Median household income: $103,523

--- 21.4% above state average, 59.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 51.7%

--- #40 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #3,103 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Sussex County

- Median household income: $96,222

--- 12.9% above state average, 48.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 48.0%

--- #63 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

--- #3,081 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Middlesex County

- Median household income: $91,731

--- 7.6% above state average, 41.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 46.0%

--- #82 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #3,063 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Burlington County

- Median household income: $90,329

--- 6.0% above state average, 39.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 44.7%

--- #94 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

--- #3,052 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Gloucester County

- Median household income: $89,056

--- 4.5% above state average, 37.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 44.5%

--- #95 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

--- #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Warren County

- Median household income: $83,497

--- 2.1% below state average, 28.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 40.0%

--- #174 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Mercer County

- Median household income: $83,306

--- 2.3% below state average, 28.2% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 42.7%

--- #120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,990 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Union County

- Median household income: $82,644

--- 3.1% below state average, 27.2% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 41.8%

--- #135 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,981 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Hudson County

- Median household income: $75,062

--- 11.9% below state average, 15.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 38.6%

--- #197 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #2,880 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Passaic County

- Median household income: $73,562

--- 13.7% below state average, 13.2% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%

--- #250 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,857 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Ocean County

- Median household income: $72,679

--- 14.7% below state average, 11.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 35.3%

--- #273 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,841 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Cape May County

- Median household income: $72,385

--- 15.1% below state average, 11.4% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.0%

--- #313 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #2,831 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Camden County

- Median household income: $70,957

--- 16.8% below state average, 9.2% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%

--- #301 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Salem County

- Median household income: $64,234

--- 24.6% below state average, 1.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

--- #377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #2,518 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Essex County

- Median household income: $63,959

--- 25.0% below state average, 1.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.8%

--- #321 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Atlantic County

- Median household income: $63,680

--- 25.3% below state average, 2.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.9%

--- #435 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #2,488 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $55,709

--- 34.6% below state average, 14.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

--- #921 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #1,871 highest among all counties nationwide