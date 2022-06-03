ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UfJW_0dE80Kau00
Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxwFE_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#50. Pontotoc County

- Median household income: $51,682
--- 4.0% below state average, 20.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,417 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jud3_0dE80Kau00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Custer County

- Median household income: $51,351
--- 4.6% below state average, 21.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.0%
--- #774 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #1,366 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQB6Q_0dE80Kau00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $51,206
--- 4.9% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,349 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h07DY_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#47. Dewey County

- Median household income: $51,169
--- 5.0% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #1,344 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaNtS_0dE80Kau00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Stephens County

- Median household income: $51,156
--- 5.0% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,342 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK2zq_0dE80Kau00
Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pottawatomie County

- Median household income: $51,150
--- 5.0% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,340 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPaHD_0dE80Kau00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Carter County

- Median household income: $51,148
--- 5.0% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,339 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DOHp_0dE80Kau00
Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $50,991
--- 5.3% below state average, 21.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,316 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr1Ce_0dE80Kau00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Texas County

- Median household income: $50,702
--- 5.8% below state average, 22.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #1,286 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AAUN_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#41. Osage County

- Median household income: $50,105
--- 6.9% below state average, 22.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,222 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXVeR_0dE80Kau00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mayes County

- Median household income: $50,012
--- 7.1% below state average, 23.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,068 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,208 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWwmM_0dE80Kau00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Blaine County

- Median household income: $49,638
--- 7.8% below state average, 23.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,168 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFRf6_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#38. Cotton County

- Median household income: $49,583
--- 7.9% below state average, 23.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #1,163 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rwkmc_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#37. Marshall County

- Median household income: $48,573
--- 9.8% below state average, 25.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,059 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLWq9_0dE80Kau00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ellis County

- Median household income: $48,264
--- 10.4% below state average, 25.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,025 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNWc6_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#35. Pittsburg County

- Median household income: $47,511
--- 11.8% below state average, 26.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #958 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6KIb_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#34. Kay County

- Median household income: $47,456
--- 11.9% below state average, 27.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #952 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpjPq_0dE80Kau00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Garvin County

- Median household income: $47,321
--- 12.1% below state average, 27.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #940 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaP4n_0dE80Kau00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bryan County

- Median household income: $47,175
--- 12.4% below state average, 27.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #930 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3RkK_0dE80Kau00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Beckham County

- Median household income: $47,095
--- 12.5% below state average, 27.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #924 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qEhG_0dE80Kau00
DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cimarron County

- Median household income: $47,095
--- 12.5% below state average, 27.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #923 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086xoU_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#29. Greer County

- Median household income: $46,794
--- 13.1% below state average, 28.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #890 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaWyW_0dE80Kau00
Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Caddo County

- Median household income: $46,499
--- 13.6% below state average, 28.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #863 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6CIY_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#27. Okmulgee County

- Median household income: $45,319
--- 15.8% below state average, 30.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.9%
--- #763 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bn3vG_0dE80Kau00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Harper County

- Median household income: $44,318
--- 17.7% below state average, 31.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,887 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #677 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kz7Io_0dE80Kau00
cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Delaware County

- Median household income: $44,268
--- 17.8% below state average, 31.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #673 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Im2Mu_0dE80Kau00
Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Johnston County

- Median household income: $44,238
--- 17.8% below state average, 31.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,962 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #670 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kC8la_0dE80Kau00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Haskell County

- Median household income: $43,950
--- 18.4% below state average, 32.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #645 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrjT7_0dE80Kau00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $43,871
--- 18.5% below state average, 32.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
--- #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #636 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttn42_0dE80Kau00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $43,378
--- 19.4% below state average, 33.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,775 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #594 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZFTx_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#20. Craig County

- Median household income: $43,003
--- 20.1% below state average, 33.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #574 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rl0h_0dE80Kau00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atoka County

- Median household income: $42,392
--- 21.3% below state average, 34.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #527 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlzPQ_0dE80Kau00
Xnatedawgx // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coal County

- Median household income: $42,277
--- 21.5% below state average, 35.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #516 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLhAu_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#17. Payne County

- Median household income: $42,103
--- 21.8% below state average, 35.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%
--- #499 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJz8Q_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#16. Nowata County

- Median household income: $42,051
--- 21.9% below state average, 35.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,499 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #492 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P49Lt_0dE80Kau00
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Le Flore County

- Median household income: $41,900
--- 22.2% below state average, 35.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,731 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #483 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im9XO_0dE80Kau00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sequoyah County

- Median household income: $41,803
--- 22.4% below state average, 35.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,863 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #470 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPPr4_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#13. Muskogee County

- Median household income: $41,633
--- 22.7% below state average, 35.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #456 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXdLK_0dE80Kau00
Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Okfuskee County

- Median household income: $40,913
--- 24.0% below state average, 37.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #408 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR21k_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#11. Ottawa County

- Median household income: $40,662
--- 24.5% below state average, 37.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
--- #392 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0nmL_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#10. Latimer County

- Median household income: $40,044
--- 25.6% below state average, 38.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #355 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20c7B5_0dE80Kau00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tillman County

- Median household income: $39,975
--- 25.8% below state average, 38.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
--- #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfnov_0dE80Kau00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. McIntosh County

- Median household income: $39,588
--- 26.5% below state average, 39.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #331 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gG1Kx_0dE80Kau00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McCurtain County

- Median household income: $39,091
--- 27.4% below state average, 39.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%
--- #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #307 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06V6ZQ_0dE80Kau00
kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Seminole County

- Median household income: $38,588
--- 28.3% below state average, 40.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #286 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmjIQ_0dE80Kau00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pushmataha County

- Median household income: $38,325
--- 28.8% below state average, 41.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,846 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%
--- #276 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TPMk_0dE80Kau00
Canva

#4. Hughes County

- Median household income: $38,020
--- 29.4% below state average, 41.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,740 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #256 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTUsP_0dE80Kau00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Choctaw County

- Median household income: $37,121
--- 31.1% below state average, 42.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%
--- #217 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWgIF_0dE80Kau00
Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kiowa County

- Median household income: $34,747
--- 35.5% below state average, 46.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,912 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #135 highest among all counties nationwide

Omnedon // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adair County

- Median household income: $34,375
--- 36.2% below state average, 47.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,032 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.4%
--- #124 highest among all counties nationwide

Community Policy