Oregon State

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEAcj_0dE80IpS00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Median household income: $86,626
--- 31.9% above state average, 33.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 43.0%
--- #116 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%
--- #3,024 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0dE80IpS00
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clackamas County

- Median household income: $82,911
--- 26.3% above state average, 27.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 40.4%
--- #167 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
--- #2,985 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSrhb_0dE80IpS00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Hood River County

- Median household income: $72,418
--- 10.3% above state average, 11.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%
--- #243 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.0%
--- #2,832 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dE80IpS00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#33. Multnomah County

- Median household income: $71,425
--- 8.8% above state average, 9.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.3%
--- #272 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,802 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v2cp_0dE80IpS00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Deschutes County

- Median household income: $68,937
--- 5.0% above state average, 6.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%
--- #426 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,735 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HqIw_0dE80IpS00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Columbia County

- Median household income: $68,170
--- 3.8% above state average, 4.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.3%
--- #525 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,703 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCltY_0dE80IpS00
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Yamhill County

- Median household income: $67,296
--- 2.5% above state average, 3.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
--- #416 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,663 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtqnN_0dE80IpS00
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Polk County

- Median household income: $65,665
--- 0.0% below state average, 1.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.9%
--- #492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #2,605 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBfB7_0dE80IpS00
cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#28. Benton County

- Median household income: $65,142
--- 0.8% below state average, 0.2% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
--- #416 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #2,574 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6POY_0dE80IpS00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#27. Marion County

- Median household income: $61,817
--- 5.9% below state average, 4.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
--- #761 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #2,383 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzozi_0dE80IpS00
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Linn County

- Median household income: $59,547
--- 9.3% below state average, 8.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,210 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqCSj_0dE80IpS00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Crook County

- Median household income: $59,000
--- 10.2% below state average, 9.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,572 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #2,150 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnN3W_0dE80IpS00
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Umatilla County

- Median household income: $57,973
--- 11.7% below state average, 10.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #2,081 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUVMO_0dE80IpS00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clatsop County

- Median household income: $57,466
--- 12.5% below state average, 11.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,038 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMA9I_0dE80IpS00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Morrow County

- Median household income: $56,572
--- 13.9% below state average, 13.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,485 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #1,942 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dE80IpS00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#21. Jackson County

- Median household income: $56,327
--- 14.2% below state average, 13.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,923 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n6sk_0dE80IpS00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $55,844
--- 15.0% below state average, 14.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #1,883 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dE80IpS00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#19. Lane County

- Median household income: $54,942
--- 16.3% below state average, 15.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.8%
--- #1,158 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,794 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUaF4_0dE80IpS00
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wasco County

- Median household income: $54,725
--- 16.7% below state average, 15.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #1,773 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXK8q_0dE80IpS00
USFWS Headquarters' photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tillamook County

- Median household income: $54,268
--- 17.4% below state average, 16.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #1,724 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeBsx_0dE80IpS00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Union County

- Median household income: $53,940
--- 17.9% below state average, 17.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
--- #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,693 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAzk_0dE80IpS00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wallowa County

- Median household income: $53,423
--- 18.6% below state average, 17.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,631 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IM0M_0dE80IpS00
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#14. Curry County

- Median household income: $53,174
--- 19.0% below state average, 18.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,609 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B82qy_0dE80IpS00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Sherman County

- Median household income: $51,472
--- 21.6% below state average, 20.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
--- #1,380 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fhay_0dE80IpS00
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $50,775
--- 22.7% below state average, 21.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%
--- #1,977 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,293 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1EHQ_0dE80IpS00
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Douglas County

- Median household income: $50,031
--- 23.8% below state average, 23.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,211 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GliY0_0dE80IpS00
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coos County

- Median household income: $49,445
--- 24.7% below state average, 23.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,781 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,147 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOThI_0dE80IpS00
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Klamath County

- Median household income: $48,560
--- 26.1% below state average, 25.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #1,058 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q75NY_0dE80IpS00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grant County

- Median household income: $48,202
--- 26.6% below state average, 25.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
--- #2,479 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #1,021 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0dE80IpS00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#7. Josephine County

- Median household income: $47,733
--- 27.3% below state average, 26.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
--- #978 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDbNl_0dE80IpS00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Baker County

- Median household income: $46,250
--- 29.6% below state average, 28.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #838 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kwu1_0dE80IpS00
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#5. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $45,354
--- 30.9% below state average, 30.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #767 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d42at_0dE80IpS00
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Malheur County

- Median household income: $44,362
--- 32.4% below state average, 31.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #680 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUlQU_0dE80IpS00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lake County

- Median household income: $44,237
--- 32.6% below state average, 31.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #669 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vByQe_0dE80IpS00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Harney County

- Median household income: $43,387
--- 33.9% below state average, 33.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #595 highest among all counties nationwide

Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Gilliam County

- Median household income: $41,838
--- 36.3% below state average, 35.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
--- #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
--- #474 highest among all counties nationwide

