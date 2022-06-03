Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in South Dakota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Meade County

- Median household income: $62,275

--- 4.0% above state average, 4.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,411 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Spink County

- Median household income: $62,125

--- 3.7% above state average, 4.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

--- #767 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,404 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#48. Moody County

- Median household income: $61,894

--- 3.3% above state average, 4.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

--- #695 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #2,388 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Yankton County

- Median household income: $61,878

--- 3.3% above state average, 4.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,422 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

--- #2,386 highest among all counties nationwide

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Brown County

- Median household income: $61,816

--- 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

--- #849 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

--- #2,382 highest among all counties nationwide

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Perkins County

- Median household income: $61,815

--- 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,381 highest among all counties nationwide

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Douglas County

- Median household income: $61,793

--- 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #2,378 highest among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Kingsbury County

- Median household income: $61,316

--- 2.4% above state average, 5.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #2,342 highest among all counties nationwide

Sdgjake // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Hutchinson County

- Median household income: $61,290

--- 2.3% above state average, 5.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,339 highest among all counties nationwide

Justinebelden // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Harding County

- Median household income: $61,111

--- 2.0% above state average, 6.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

--- #2,326 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Sully County

- Median household income: $60,508

--- 1.0% above state average, 6.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#39. Hyde County

- Median household income: $59,844

--- 0.1% below state average, 7.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #2,235 highest among all counties nationwide

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#38. Hand County

- Median household income: $58,333

--- 2.6% below state average, 10.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

--- #837 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #2,104 highest among all counties nationwide

tochichi//Wikicommons

#37. Pennington County

- Median household income: $58,278

--- 2.7% below state average, 10.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,097 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#36. Codington County

- Median household income: $57,885

--- 3.4% below state average, 10.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #2,076 highest among all counties nationwide

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Brookings County

- Median household income: $57,471

--- 4.0% below state average, 11.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

--- #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,040 highest among all counties nationwide

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Brule County

- Median household income: $57,181

--- 4.5% below state average, 12.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,005 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Potter County

- Median household income: $57,120

--- 4.6% below state average, 12.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #1,996 highest among all counties nationwide

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#32. Sanborn County

- Median household income: $55,398

--- 7.5% below state average, 14.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,841 highest among all counties nationwide

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lyman County

- Median household income: $54,484

--- 9.0% below state average, 16.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

USDA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Campbell County

- Median household income: $54,228

--- 9.5% below state average, 16.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

--- #811 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #1,719 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Tripp County

- Median household income: $54,054

--- 9.8% below state average, 16.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

--- #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,702 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#28. Beadle County

- Median household income: $53,461

--- 10.7% below state average, 17.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#27. Miner County

- Median household income: $53,135

--- 11.3% below state average, 18.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #1,605 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charles Mix County

- Median household income: $52,348

--- 12.6% below state average, 19.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,527 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#25. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $52,146

--- 12.9% below state average, 19.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,493 highest among all counties nationwide

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Walworth County

- Median household income: $51,481

--- 14.0% below state average, 20.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #1,383 highest among all counties nationwide

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clay County

- Median household income: $51,447

--- 14.1% below state average, 20.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,375 highest among all counties nationwide

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Fall River County

- Median household income: $51,383

--- 14.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. McPherson County

- Median household income: $51,379

--- 14.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,370 highest among all counties nationwide

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Roberts County

- Median household income: $50,877

--- 15.1% below state average, 21.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,305 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clark County

- Median household income: $50,709

--- 15.3% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

--- #1,930 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,287 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Bon Homme County

- Median household income: $50,195

--- 16.2% below state average, 22.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

--- #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #1,228 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Faulk County

- Median household income: $49,423

--- 17.5% below state average, 24.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,146 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butte County

- Median household income: $49,353

--- 17.6% below state average, 24.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #1,136 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jerauld County

- Median household income: $49,265

--- 17.7% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

--- #1,315 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #1,128 highest among all counties nationwide

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Davison County

- Median household income: $48,267

--- 19.4% below state average, 25.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,026 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#13. Day County

- Median household income: $46,753

--- 21.9% below state average, 28.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #886 highest among all counties nationwide

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jones County

- Median household income: $46,688

--- 22.1% below state average, 28.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

--- #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #880 highest among all counties nationwide

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dewey County

- Median household income: $45,859

--- 23.4% below state average, 29.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,469 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

--- #806 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gregory County

- Median household income: $44,706

--- 25.4% below state average, 31.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #707 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

- Median household income: $41,887

--- 30.1% below state average, 35.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

--- #2,935 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #480 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#8. Haakon County

- Median household income: $40,673

--- 32.1% below state average, 37.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%

--- #393 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Corson County

- Median household income: $36,705

--- 38.7% below state average, 43.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.5%

--- #199 highest among all counties nationwide

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ziebach County

- Median household income: $36,615

--- 38.9% below state average, 43.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

--- #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

--- #194 highest among all counties nationwide

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Buffalo County

- Median household income: $35,000

--- 41.6% below state average, 46.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 3.9%

--- #3,141 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 33.3%

--- #140 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#4. Mellette County

- Median household income: $33,882

--- 43.4% below state average, 47.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

--- #3,059 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 29.1%

--- #116 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Oglala Lakota County

- Median household income: $31,423

--- 47.5% below state average, 51.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

--- #3,003 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%

--- #56 highest among all counties nationwide

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Jackson County

- Median household income: $24,549

--- 59.0% below state average, 62.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%

--- #3,119 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 32.3%

--- #7 highest among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Todd County

- Median household income: $24,102

--- 59.8% below state average, 62.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.1%

--- #3,113 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 38.2%

--- #5 highest among all counties nationwide

