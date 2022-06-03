ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0dE7z1yr00
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WRm_0dE7z1yr00
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#23. Teton County

- Median household income: $87,053
--- 33.3% above state average, 33.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 42.0%
--- #134 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.4%
--- #3,028 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WEX2_0dE7z1yr00
Canva

#22. Campbell County

- Median household income: $80,887
--- 23.9% above state average, 24.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%
--- #266 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #2,961 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0dE7z1yr00
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sublette County

- Median household income: $78,655
--- 20.4% above state average, 21.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.8%
--- #263 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%
--- #2,929 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0dE7z1yr00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Converse County

- Median household income: $73,806
--- 13.0% above state average, 13.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 34.1%
--- #310 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,864 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc455_0dE7z1yr00
Canva

#19. Sweetwater County

- Median household income: $73,384
--- 12.4% above state average, 12.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.2%
--- #276 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,855 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwYvF_0dE7z1yr00
Canva

#18. Uinta County

- Median household income: $72,458
--- 11.0% above state average, 11.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
--- #716 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
--- #2,834 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygpG_0dE7z1yr00
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $71,898
--- 10.1% above state average, 10.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%
--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
--- #2,818 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0dE7z1yr00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#16. Laramie County

- Median household income: $69,369
--- 6.2% above state average, 6.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%
--- #443 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,748 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yhn5_0dE7z1yr00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Crook County

- Median household income: $66,898
--- 2.4% above state average, 2.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%
--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,646 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSpr_0dE7z1yr00
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Park County

- Median household income: $63,684
--- 2.5% below state average, 2.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
--- #2,489 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflSo_0dE7z1yr00
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carbon County

- Median household income: $62,423
--- 4.4% below state average, 4.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.7%
--- #805 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,421 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0dE7z1yr00
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Natrona County

- Median household income: $62,168
--- 4.8% below state average, 4.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%
--- #648 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,407 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIA64_0dE7z1yr00
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#11. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $59,380
--- 9.1% below state average, 8.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.9%
--- #631 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #2,189 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru92Q_0dE7z1yr00
Canva

#10. Platte County

- Median household income: $57,784
--- 11.5% below state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%
--- #642 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,067 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0dE7z1yr00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#9. Washakie County

- Median household income: $57,306
--- 12.2% below state average, 11.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,024 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWXut_0dE7z1yr00
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson County

- Median household income: $56,565
--- 13.4% below state average, 13.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #677 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #1,941 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAkX_0dE7z1yr00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Goshen County

- Median household income: $55,955
--- 14.3% below state average, 13.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeMGR_0dE7z1yr00
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Fremont County

- Median household income: $54,291
--- 16.9% below state average, 16.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #1,728 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDHh_0dE7z1yr00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hot Springs County

- Median household income: $53,398
--- 18.2% below state average, 17.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,629 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0dE7z1yr00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Weston County

- Median household income: $53,333
--- 18.3% below state average, 17.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.4%
--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,623 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In0J4_0dE7z1yr00
Canva

#3. Albany County

- Median household income: $51,362
--- 21.3% below state average, 21.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%
--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #1,367 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFno8_0dE7z1yr00
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#2. Big Horn County

- Median household income: $51,237
--- 21.5% below state average, 21.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%
--- #1,355 highest among all counties nationwide

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Niobrara County

- Median household income: $46,111
--- 29.4% below state average, 29.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #826 highest among all counties nationwide

Stacker

Stacker

