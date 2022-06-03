Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in North Dakota

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Dakota

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Burke County

- Median household income: $79,405

--- 21.6% above state average, 22.2% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 37.2%

--- #231 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #2,941 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Steele County

- Median household income: $77,167

--- 18.1% above state average, 18.7% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 38.0%

--- #217 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,920 highest among all counties nationwide

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. McKenzie County

- Median household income: $75,238

--- 15.2% above state average, 15.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 39.1%

--- #185 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,885 highest among all counties nationwide

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#47. Burleigh County

- Median household income: $72,974

--- 11.7% above state average, 12.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.1%

--- #310 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,848 highest among all counties nationwide

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#46. Morton County

- Median household income: $72,778

--- 11.4% above state average, 12.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.5%

--- #336 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,845 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: What North Dakota's immigrant population looked like in 1900

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Golden Valley County

- Median household income: $72,308

--- 10.7% above state average, 11.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

--- #430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #2,830 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bowman County

- Median household income: $70,521

--- 8.0% above state average, 8.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%

--- #578 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

--- #2,781 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mountrail County

- Median household income: $70,412

--- 7.8% above state average, 8.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 35.2%

--- #276 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

--- #2,776 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. McLean County

- Median household income: $70,261

--- 7.6% above state average, 8.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

--- #517 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Renville County

- Median household income: $69,848

--- 6.9% above state average, 7.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

--- #294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

--- #2,758 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best public high schools in North Dakota

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#40. Stark County

- Median household income: $69,412

--- 6.3% above state average, 6.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.3%

--- #303 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #2,750 highest among all counties nationwide

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#39. Ward County

- Median household income: $68,098

--- 4.3% above state average, 4.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

--- #562 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,700 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Traill County

- Median household income: $67,604

--- 3.5% above state average, 4.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%

--- #426 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #2,681 highest among all counties nationwide

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McHenry County

- Median household income: $67,039

--- 2.6% above state average, 3.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.4%

--- #668 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,653 highest among all counties nationwide

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oliver County

- Median household income: $66,641

--- 2.0% above state average, 2.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 36.8%

--- #240 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,641 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in North Dakota

Guy William // Shutterstock

#35. Cass County

- Median household income: $65,976

--- 1.0% above state average, 1.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

--- #505 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #2,617 highest among all counties nationwide

Bjr97543 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Slope County

- Median household income: $65,833

--- 0.8% above state average, 1.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%

--- #709 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

--- #2,613 highest among all counties nationwide

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#33. Bottineau County

- Median household income: $65,074

--- 0.4% below state average, 0.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

--- #377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,569 highest among all counties nationwide

Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#32. Billings County

- Median household income: $64,896

--- 0.6% below state average, 0.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 36.9%

--- #236 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #2,558 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Divide County

- Median household income: $64,650

--- 1.0% below state average, 0.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.1%

--- #480 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #2,542 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in North Dakota

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sargent County

- Median household income: $64,564

--- 1.1% below state average, 0.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

--- #717 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

--- #2,538 highest among all counties nationwide

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#29. Dickey County

- Median household income: $64,521

--- 1.2% below state average, 0.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

--- #595 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,534 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ransom County

- Median household income: $62,235

--- 4.7% below state average, 4.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

--- #837 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,410 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#27. LaMoure County

- Median household income: $61,477

--- 5.9% below state average, 5.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

--- #840 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #2,354 highest among all counties nationwide

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Foster County

- Median household income: $61,250

--- 6.2% below state average, 5.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 30.8%

--- #441 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,338 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: North Dakota is the #4 state with the fewest rural hospital closures since 2005

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pembina County

- Median household income: $60,910

--- 6.7% below state average, 6.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #2,315 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Richland County

- Median household income: $60,833

--- 6.9% below state average, 6.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

--- #968 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #2,311 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Logan County

- Median household income: $60,592

--- 7.2% below state average, 6.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #2,299 highest among all counties nationwide

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barnes County

- Median household income: $60,472

--- 7.4% below state average, 7.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,285 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hettinger County

- Median household income: $59,750

--- 8.5% below state average, 8.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

--- #959 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #2,230 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here's how it breaks down in North Dakota

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pierce County

- Median household income: $57,398

--- 12.1% below state average, 11.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

--- #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wells County

- Median household income: $56,519

--- 13.5% below state average, 13.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #1,937 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Walsh County

- Median household income: $55,428

--- 15.1% below state average, 14.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #1,845 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cavalier County

- Median household income: $54,955

--- 15.9% below state average, 15.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,795 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $54,250

--- 16.9% below state average, 16.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,723 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: States where people in North Dakota are getting new jobs

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Griggs County

- Median household income: $53,917

--- 17.5% below state average, 17.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #1,688 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Grant County

- Median household income: $53,750

--- 17.7% below state average, 17.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,488 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,664 highest among all counties nationwide

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#13. Grand Forks County

- Median household income: $53,721

--- 17.8% below state average, 17.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,659 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nelson County

- Median household income: $53,063

--- 18.8% below state average, 18.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #1,598 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Eddy County

- Median household income: $52,895

--- 19.0% below state average, 18.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #1,577 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in North Dakota

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Stutsman County

- Median household income: $52,815

--- 19.1% below state average, 18.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

--- #1,568 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ramsey County

- Median household income: $52,688

--- 19.3% below state average, 18.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

northlight // Shutterstock

#8. Kidder County

- Median household income: $52,063

--- 20.3% below state average, 19.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,477 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McIntosh County

- Median household income: $51,136

--- 21.7% below state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Emmons County

- Median household income: $51,012

--- 21.9% below state average, 21.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #1,318 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Dakota, according to Tripadvisor

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Benson County

- Median household income: $50,329

--- 22.9% below state average, 22.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

--- #1,251 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Towner County

- Median household income: $49,464

--- 24.3% below state average, 23.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,152 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adams County

- Median household income: $48,750

--- 25.4% below state average, 25.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

--- #772 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #1,074 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rolette County

- Median household income: $46,481

--- 28.8% below state average, 28.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #862 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sioux County

- Median household income: $41,893

--- 35.9% below state average, 35.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

--- #481 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: North Dakota's climate has warmed by 2.40° F since 1970