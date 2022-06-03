ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowest-earning counties in Nebraska

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyPDD_0dE7yjVF00
Jasperdo // Flickr

Lowest-earning counties in Nebraska

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MFkZ_0dE7yjVF00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#50. Blaine County

- Median household income: $55,268
--- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.7%
--- #3,119 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.3%
--- #1,825 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQzCU_0dE7yjVF00
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Keya Paha County

- Median household income: $55,250
--- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,823 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M26il_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Garfield County

- Median household income: $54,659
--- 13.3% below state average, 15.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #1,767 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2yQs_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Custer County

- Median household income: $53,891
--- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,684 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mg18_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Banner County

- Median household income: $53,864
--- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%
--- #1,680 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXtGz_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Boyd County

- Median household income: $53,846
--- 14.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,678 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywldy_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Knox County

- Median household income: $53,653
--- 14.9% below state average, 17.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
--- #1,653 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFJ3z_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Furnas County

- Median household income: $53,533
--- 15.0% below state average, 17.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #1,642 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw2Xz_0dE7yjVF00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#42. Scotts Bluff County

- Median household income: $53,433
--- 15.2% below state average, 17.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,635 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEkAl_0dE7yjVF00
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Thayer County

- Median household income: $53,234
--- 15.5% below state average, 18.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
--- #1,614 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOwg9_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Sherman County

- Median household income: $53,158
--- 15.6% below state average, 18.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #1,608 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3295aC_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Nance County

- Median household income: $53,147
--- 15.7% below state average, 18.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwgow_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Nuckolls County

- Median household income: $52,975
--- 15.9% below state average, 18.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%
--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #1,590 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdFHA_0dE7yjVF00
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Saline County

- Median household income: $52,956
--- 16.0% below state average, 18.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%
--- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,586 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TEq5_0dE7yjVF00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#36. Antelope County

- Median household income: $52,569
--- 16.6% below state average, 19.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,550 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em5gG_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hayes County

- Median household income: $52,396
--- 16.9% below state average, 19.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNP70_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Madison County

- Median household income: $52,334
--- 16.9% below state average, 19.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,517 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,522 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wkv4j_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cheyenne County

- Median household income: $52,270
--- 17.1% below state average, 19.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.2%
--- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,513 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Td6N1_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Merrick County

- Median household income: $52,254
--- 17.1% below state average, 19.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,510 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03EcOZ_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Keith County

- Median household income: $52,169
--- 17.2% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #1,498 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWNpE_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Burt County

- Median household income: $51,961
--- 17.5% below state average, 20.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,461 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reSdk_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. McPherson County

- Median household income: $51,932
--- 17.6% below state average, 20.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,457 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuVG7_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Gage County

- Median household income: $51,812
--- 17.8% below state average, 20.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,440 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BocL_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Webster County

- Median household income: $51,684
--- 18.0% below state average, 20.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #1,419 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqj4D_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Harlan County

- Median household income: $51,534
--- 18.2% below state average, 20.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%
--- #840 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6G79_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Rock County

- Median household income: $51,458
--- 18.3% below state average, 20.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.1%
--- #1,378 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NS6Bt_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nemaha County

- Median household income: $50,236
--- 20.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,239 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsxzP_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Franklin County

- Median household income: $50,231
--- 20.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,238 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUyIH_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnson County

- Median household income: $49,382
--- 21.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #1,141 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYGxs_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dawes County

- Median household income: $49,379
--- 21.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
--- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #1,139 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1UrF_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dundy County

- Median household income: $49,211
--- 21.9% below state average, 24.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
--- #1,121 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kk2BT_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $48,981
--- 22.3% below state average, 24.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%
--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #1,103 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntarn_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Deuel County

- Median household income: $48,958
--- 22.3% below state average, 24.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.7%
--- #3,038 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hXMe_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hooker County

- Median household income: $48,654
--- 22.8% below state average, 25.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #1,065 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL0NC_0dE7yjVF00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#16. Arthur County

- Median household income: $48,500
--- 23.0% below state average, 25.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,049 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J04W5_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wheeler County

- Median household income: $48,438
--- 23.1% below state average, 25.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,044 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNiFZ_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Red Willow County

- Median household income: $48,140
--- 23.6% below state average, 25.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,013 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N0Ih_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kimball County

- Median household income: $48,056
--- 23.7% below state average, 26.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLX5P_0dE7yjVF00
Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#12. Sioux County

- Median household income: $47,422
--- 24.7% below state average, 27.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #950 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Cx7_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Morrill County

- Median household income: $46,903
--- 25.6% below state average, 27.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #902 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g3H2_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Greeley County

- Median household income: $46,830
--- 25.7% below state average, 27.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #894 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGroF_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Loup County

- Median household income: $46,111
--- 26.8% below state average, 29.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.4%
--- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #828 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qf6Kz_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pawnee County

- Median household income: $46,063
--- 26.9% below state average, 29.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
--- #822 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXCr7_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hitchcock County

- Median household income: $46,000
--- 27.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #818 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfobk_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Logan County

- Median household income: $45,990
--- 27.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #817 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5Ehf_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $45,543
--- 27.7% below state average, 29.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #777 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f56Ey_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Richardson County

- Median household income: $44,524
--- 29.3% below state average, 31.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
--- #695 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCHwN_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Grant County

- Median household income: $43,625
--- 30.8% below state average, 32.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%
--- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #618 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFVMr_0dE7yjVF00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Garden County

- Median household income: $42,076
--- 33.2% below state average, 35.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #494 highest among all counties nationwide

Jasperdo // Flickr

#1. Brown County

- Median household income: $41,979
--- 33.4% below state average, 35.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #489 highest among all counties nationwide

POLITICS
