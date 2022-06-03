ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Lowest-earning counties in Montana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fn1pv_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Montana

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Most rural counties in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiV91_0dE7yfyL00
Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#50. Yellowstone County

- Median household income: $62,630
--- 10.8% above state average, 3.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
--- #603 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,432 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2QCd_0dE7yfyL00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Carbon County

- Median household income: $61,209
--- 8.3% above state average, 5.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%
--- #2,332 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR2Q9_0dE7yfyL00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Rosebud County

- Median household income: $57,769
--- 2.2% above state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
--- #2,064 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSSLn_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Flathead County

- Median household income: $57,763
--- 2.2% above state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
--- #1,147 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,062 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5xvo_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Powder River County

- Median household income: $57,755
--- 2.2% above state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,060 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoWcx_0dE7yfyL00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Broadwater County

- Median household income: $57,723
--- 2.1% above state average, 11.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #2,055 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpeP_0dE7yfyL00
Canva

#44. McCone County

- Median household income: $57,045
--- 0.9% above state average, 12.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk2zX_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Teton County

- Median household income: $56,649
--- 0.2% above state average, 12.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%
--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,947 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4850a1_0dE7yfyL00
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#42. Missoula County

- Median household income: $56,247
--- 0.5% below state average, 13.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
--- #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,917 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOfMP_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Daniels County

- Median household income: $56,026
--- 0.9% below state average, 13.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.5%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOkuR_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Madison County

- Median household income: $55,892
--- 1.1% below state average, 14.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%
--- #1,887 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OszKX_0dE7yfyL00
Itsa Ortiz // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ravalli County

- Median household income: $55,090
--- 2.6% below state average, 15.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,815 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr1QB_0dE7yfyL00
dave_mcmt // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Custer County

- Median household income: $54,891
--- 2.9% below state average, 15.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.3%
--- #953 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,790 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMC32_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pondera County

- Median household income: $54,235
--- 4.1% below state average, 16.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,781 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318Umq_0dE7yfyL00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Sheridan County

- Median household income: $54,135
--- 4.3% below state average, 16.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #1,707 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaOhy_0dE7yfyL00
Jasperdo // Flickr

#35. Sweet Grass County

- Median household income: $53,790
--- 4.9% below state average, 17.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #1,671 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aN3e_0dE7yfyL00
David Coats // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Park County

- Median household income: $53,082
--- 6.1% below state average, 18.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.7%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ch39d_0dE7yfyL00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lake County

- Median household income: $52,169
--- 7.7% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #1,499 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qCsC_0dE7yfyL00
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cascade County

- Median household income: $52,049
--- 7.9% below state average, 19.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVZuD_0dE7yfyL00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dawson County

- Median household income: $51,681
--- 8.6% below state average, 20.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #1,416 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aS55_0dE7yfyL00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Valley County

- Median household income: $51,087
--- 9.6% below state average, 21.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,358 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #1,327 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215GLo_0dE7yfyL00
BigDaveMT // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wibaux County

- Median household income: $50,972
--- 9.8% below state average, 21.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
--- #1,314 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuDbh_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hill County

- Median household income: $50,912
--- 10.0% below state average, 21.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,307 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9omU_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Granite County

- Median household income: $50,795
--- 10.2% below state average, 21.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
--- #1,295 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsLb3_0dE7yfyL00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Powell County

- Median household income: $50,332
--- 11.0% below state average, 22.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,253 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FTCg_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Judith Basin County

- Median household income: $50,329
--- 11.0% below state average, 22.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
--- #1,252 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhJl0_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Toole County

- Median household income: $49,725
--- 12.1% below state average, 23.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%
--- #1,180 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqRJr_0dE7yfyL00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#23. Silver Bow County

- Median household income: $49,359
--- 12.7% below state average, 24.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%
--- #1,137 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYDDG_0dE7yfyL00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Golden Valley County

- Median household income: $49,028
--- 13.3% below state average, 24.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%
--- #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #1,106 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijqCx_0dE7yfyL00
Ltvine // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Mineral County

- Median household income: $48,672
--- 13.9% below state average, 25.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #1,067 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKWBy_0dE7yfyL00
Leonard J. DeFrancisci // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Big Horn County

- Median household income: $48,273
--- 14.6% below state average, 25.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
--- #1,855 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #1,027 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W95m8_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fergus County

- Median household income: $47,618
--- 15.8% below state average, 26.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
--- #968 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9M0B_0dE7yfyL00
Mike Cline // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Meagher County

- Median household income: $46,815
--- 17.2% below state average, 28.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
--- #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%
--- #892 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIqRe_0dE7yfyL00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#17. Liberty County

- Median household income: $46,750
--- 17.3% below state average, 28.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #885 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqDBR_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Phillips County

- Median household income: $46,686
--- 17.4% below state average, 28.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%
--- #2,740 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #879 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Montana is the #4 state with the highest Black homeownership gap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnRkc_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Musselshell County

- Median household income: $46,328
--- 18.1% below state average, 28.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
--- #2,463 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%
--- #846 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPy3J_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Beaverhead County

- Median household income: $45,819
--- 19.0% below state average, 29.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%
--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #801 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVvPc_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Chouteau County

- Median household income: $45,707
--- 19.2% below state average, 29.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
--- #794 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raEns_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Roosevelt County

- Median household income: $45,458
--- 19.6% below state average, 30.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%
--- #774 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3Ek2_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Blaine County

- Median household income: $45,361
--- 19.8% below state average, 30.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%
--- #2,193 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
--- #768 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: 12.1 percent of households in Montana receive food stamps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkarG_0dE7yfyL00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Treasure County

- Median household income: $44,671
--- 21.0% below state average, 31.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #703 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpGBD_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Garfield County

- Median household income: $43,750
--- 22.6% below state average, 32.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #629 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHzY5_0dE7yfyL00
TerryAdvocate // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Prairie County

- Median household income: $42,350
--- 25.1% below state average, 34.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.8%
--- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
--- #524 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkWBf_0dE7yfyL00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#7. Carter County

- Median household income: $42,300
--- 25.2% below state average, 34.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #521 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwxME_0dE7yfyL00
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sanders County

- Median household income: $42,284
--- 25.2% below state average, 34.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,882 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #517 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly4cj_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Deer Lodge County

- Median household income: $42,129
--- 25.5% below state average, 35.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%
--- #502 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CLeW_0dE7yfyL00
J.B. Chandler // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Petroleum County

- Median household income: $40,000
--- 29.3% below state average, 38.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%
--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #353 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBHuo_0dE7yfyL00
USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $39,820
--- 29.6% below state average, 38.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #342 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HedYt_0dE7yfyL00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Glacier County

- Median household income: $37,645
--- 33.4% below state average, 42.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
--- #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.9%
--- #241 highest among all counties nationwide

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wheatland County

- Median household income: $35,265
--- 37.6% below state average, 45.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.3%
--- #3,003 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.0%
--- #152 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Montana

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Larry D#Wikimedia Commons#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy