Lowest-earning counties in Texas

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Terry County

- Median household income: $44,052

--- 31.0% below state average, 32.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #653 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Trinity County

- Median household income: $44,052

--- 31.0% below state average, 32.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

--- #652 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Morris County

- Median household income: $43,995

--- 31.1% below state average, 32.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #648 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Menard County

- Median household income: $43,826

--- 31.3% below state average, 32.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,747 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #634 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Nolan County

- Median household income: $43,692

--- 31.5% below state average, 32.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #621 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Potter County

- Median household income: $43,652

--- 31.6% below state average, 32.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

--- #619 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Childress County

- Median household income: $43,564

--- 31.7% below state average, 33.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #611 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Leon County

- Median household income: $43,392

--- 32.0% below state average, 33.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #597 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Terrell County

- Median household income: $42,823

--- 32.9% below state average, 34.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

--- #2,887 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #560 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Jasper County

- Median household income: $42,756

--- 33.0% below state average, 34.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #556 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Crosby County

- Median household income: $42,470

--- 33.5% below state average, 34.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

--- #532 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Throckmorton County

- Median household income: $41,875

--- 34.4% below state average, 35.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.3%

--- #479 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Hidalgo County

- Median household income: $41,846

--- 34.4% below state average, 35.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #476 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. San Augustine County

- Median household income: $41,568

--- 34.9% below state average, 36.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

--- #2,788 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

--- #454 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Eastland County

- Median household income: $41,559

--- 34.9% below state average, 36.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #453 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Walker County

- Median household income: $41,508

--- 35.0% below state average, 36.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #450 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Maverick County

- Median household income: $41,385

--- 35.2% below state average, 36.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%

--- #441 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Collingsworth County

- Median household income: $41,202

--- 35.4% below state average, 36.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #433 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Cameron County

- Median household income: $41,200

--- 35.4% below state average, 36.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,527 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #432 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Shelby County

- Median household income: $41,170

--- 35.5% below state average, 36.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

--- #430 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Dickens County

- Median household income: $41,141

--- 35.5% below state average, 36.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

--- #427 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Cochran County

- Median household income: $41,000

--- 35.8% below state average, 36.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

--- #417 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Baylor County

- Median household income: $40,946

--- 35.8% below state average, 37.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #412 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Houston County

- Median household income: $40,838

--- 36.0% below state average, 37.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%

--- #2,764 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #405 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Newton County

- Median household income: $40,690

--- 36.2% below state average, 37.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,068 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%

--- #394 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Edwards County

- Median household income: $40,643

--- 36.3% below state average, 37.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #390 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Dawson County

- Median household income: $40,469

--- 36.6% below state average, 37.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

--- #383 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Cottle County

- Median household income: $40,250

--- 36.9% below state average, 38.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #367 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Hall County

- Median household income: $40,197

--- 37.0% below state average, 38.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

--- #2,443 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #364 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Zavala County

- Median household income: $40,090

--- 37.2% below state average, 38.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.3%

--- #3,111 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

--- #360 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Kenedy County

- Median household income: $40,083

--- 37.2% below state average, 38.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 0.0%

--- #3,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.1%

--- #359 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Kinney County

- Median household income: $39,972

--- 37.4% below state average, 38.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

--- #350 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Foard County

- Median household income: $39,306

--- 38.4% below state average, 39.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. King County

- Median household income: $39,286

--- 38.4% below state average, 39.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%

--- #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.5%

--- #316 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Marion County

- Median household income: $39,093

--- 38.8% below state average, 39.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #308 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Sabine County

- Median household income: $38,917

--- 39.0% below state average, 40.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #296 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Real County

- Median household income: $38,659

--- 39.4% below state average, 40.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

--- #289 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Willacy County

- Median household income: $37,906

--- 40.6% below state average, 41.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%

--- #251 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Briscoe County

- Median household income: $37,875

--- 40.7% below state average, 41.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

--- #247 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Red River County

- Median household income: $37,135

--- 41.8% below state average, 42.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #218 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Falls County

- Median household income: $36,854

--- 42.3% below state average, 43.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%

--- #205 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Swisher County

- Median household income: $36,337

--- 43.1% below state average, 44.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #185 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Jim Hogg County

- Median household income: $35,736

--- 44.0% below state average, 45.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #169 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Culberson County

- Median household income: $34,853

--- 45.4% below state average, 46.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%

--- #3,086 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #137 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Zapata County

- Median household income: $32,945

--- 48.4% below state average, 49.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%

--- #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #94 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Hudspeth County

- Median household income: $31,505

--- 50.6% below state average, 51.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 4.2%

--- #3,139 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.3%

--- #59 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Starr County

- Median household income: $30,931

--- 51.5% below state average, 52.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #53 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Dimmit County

- Median household income: $25,996

--- 59.3% below state average, 60.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

--- #12 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Brooks County

- Median household income: $25,058

--- 60.7% below state average, 61.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 35.5%

--- #10 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Presidio County

- Median household income: $22,716

--- 64.4% below state average, 65.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 30.1%

--- #2 highest among all counties nationwide

