Texas State

Lowest-earning counties in Texas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZHbb_0dE7ye5c00
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6zXX_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Terry County

- Median household income: $44,052
--- 31.0% below state average, 32.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%
--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #653 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvYw1_0dE7ye5c00
Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Trinity County

- Median household income: $44,052
--- 31.0% below state average, 32.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
--- #652 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMGAe_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Morris County

- Median household income: $43,995
--- 31.1% below state average, 32.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #648 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPK2f_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Menard County

- Median household income: $43,826
--- 31.3% below state average, 32.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,747 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
--- #634 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJRxJ_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Nolan County

- Median household income: $43,692
--- 31.5% below state average, 32.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #621 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebX0s_0dE7ye5c00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#45. Potter County

- Median household income: $43,652
--- 31.6% below state average, 32.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
--- #619 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9Xqg_0dE7ye5c00
en:User:Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Childress County

- Median household income: $43,564
--- 31.7% below state average, 33.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
--- #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #611 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwf9l_0dE7ye5c00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Leon County

- Median household income: $43,392
--- 32.0% below state average, 33.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #597 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avuib_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Terrell County

- Median household income: $42,823
--- 32.9% below state average, 34.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.9%
--- #2,887 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #560 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHAR_0dE7ye5c00
Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jasper County

- Median household income: $42,756
--- 33.0% below state average, 34.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #556 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGtN6_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Crosby County

- Median household income: $42,470
--- 33.5% below state average, 34.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%
--- #2,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #532 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rou5G_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Throckmorton County

- Median household income: $41,875
--- 34.4% below state average, 35.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,457 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.3%
--- #479 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dE7ye5c00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#38. Hidalgo County

- Median household income: $41,846
--- 34.4% below state average, 35.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
--- #476 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNGup_0dE7ye5c00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#37. San Augustine County

- Median household income: $41,568
--- 34.9% below state average, 36.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,788 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
--- #454 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGAOR_0dE7ye5c00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Eastland County

- Median household income: $41,559
--- 34.9% below state average, 36.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%
--- #453 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MNII_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Walker County

- Median household income: $41,508
--- 35.0% below state average, 36.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%
--- #450 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhVDl_0dE7ye5c00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Maverick County

- Median household income: $41,385
--- 35.2% below state average, 36.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.6%
--- #441 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Gwn1_0dE7ye5c00
Canva

#33. Collingsworth County

- Median household income: $41,202
--- 35.4% below state average, 36.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%
--- #433 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMfP1_0dE7ye5c00
Canva

#32. Cameron County

- Median household income: $41,200
--- 35.4% below state average, 36.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
--- #2,527 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #432 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLnmY_0dE7ye5c00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Shelby County

- Median household income: $41,170
--- 35.5% below state average, 36.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #430 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHyhO_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dickens County

- Median household income: $41,141
--- 35.5% below state average, 36.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
--- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
--- #427 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4g0z_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cochran County

- Median household income: $41,000
--- 35.8% below state average, 36.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%
--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%
--- #417 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ERBC_0dE7ye5c00
Canva

#28. Baylor County

- Median household income: $40,946
--- 35.8% below state average, 37.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%
--- #412 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Y7Wo_0dE7ye5c00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Houston County

- Median household income: $40,838
--- 36.0% below state average, 37.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
--- #2,764 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #405 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4gCD_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Newton County

- Median household income: $40,690
--- 36.2% below state average, 37.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,068 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.4%
--- #394 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLW48_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Edwards County

- Median household income: $40,643
--- 36.3% below state average, 37.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
--- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #390 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6Yri_0dE7ye5c00
Library of Congress

#24. Dawson County

- Median household income: $40,469
--- 36.6% below state average, 37.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #383 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCuwr_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cottle County

- Median household income: $40,250
--- 36.9% below state average, 38.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%
--- #367 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2lGf_0dE7ye5c00
Liveon001 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hall County

- Median household income: $40,197
--- 37.0% below state average, 38.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
--- #2,443 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #364 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHp50_0dE7ye5c00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Zavala County

- Median household income: $40,090
--- 37.2% below state average, 38.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.3%
--- #3,111 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
--- #360 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiFiI_0dE7ye5c00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kenedy County

- Median household income: $40,083
--- 37.2% below state average, 38.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 0.0%
--- #3,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.1%
--- #359 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txuR8_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kinney County

- Median household income: $39,972
--- 37.4% below state average, 38.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%
--- #2,634 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
--- #350 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2nh8_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Foard County

- Median household income: $39,306
--- 38.4% below state average, 39.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d53et_0dE7ye5c00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#17. King County

- Median household income: $39,286
--- 38.4% below state average, 39.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.6%
--- #3,122 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.5%
--- #316 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049IRK_0dE7ye5c00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Marion County

- Median household income: $39,093
--- 38.8% below state average, 39.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%
--- #308 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftWbO_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Sabine County

- Median household income: $38,917
--- 39.0% below state average, 40.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #296 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afmed_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Real County

- Median household income: $38,659
--- 39.4% below state average, 40.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #289 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC7Dk_0dE7ye5c00
Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Willacy County

- Median household income: $37,906
--- 40.6% below state average, 41.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%
--- #251 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278aix_0dE7ye5c00
Canva

#12. Briscoe County

- Median household income: $37,875
--- 40.7% below state average, 41.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #247 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdbXB_0dE7ye5c00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Red River County

- Median household income: $37,135
--- 41.8% below state average, 42.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #218 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqrfi_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Falls County

- Median household income: $36,854
--- 42.3% below state average, 43.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
--- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%
--- #205 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BK2Tl_0dE7ye5c00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Swisher County

- Median household income: $36,337
--- 43.1% below state average, 44.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%
--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
--- #185 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n55d3_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jim Hogg County

- Median household income: $35,736
--- 44.0% below state average, 45.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
--- #169 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228grA_0dE7ye5c00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Culberson County

- Median household income: $34,853
--- 45.4% below state average, 46.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 8.2%
--- #3,086 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
--- #137 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgCQE_0dE7ye5c00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Zapata County

- Median household income: $32,945
--- 48.4% below state average, 49.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.3%
--- #2,726 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #94 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QL4Bo_0dE7ye5c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Hudspeth County

- Median household income: $31,505
--- 50.6% below state average, 51.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 4.2%
--- #3,139 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 25.3%
--- #59 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A48Fo_0dE7ye5c00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Starr County

- Median household income: $30,931
--- 51.5% below state average, 52.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #53 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMqiA_0dE7ye5c00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dimmit County

- Median household income: $25,996
--- 59.3% below state average, 60.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%
--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #12 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFWJV_0dE7ye5c00
Canva

#2. Brooks County

- Median household income: $25,058
--- 60.7% below state average, 61.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 35.5%
--- #10 highest among all counties nationwide

Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Presidio County

- Median household income: $22,716
--- 64.4% below state average, 65.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 30.1%
--- #2 highest among all counties nationwide

