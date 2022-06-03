Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in West Virginia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $82,551

--- 71.8% above state average, 27.0% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 40.8%

--- #155 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #2,978 highest among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Berkeley County

- Median household income: $65,286

--- 35.9% above state average, 0.4% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.8%

--- #709 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,580 highest among all counties nationwide

Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Putnam County

- Median household income: $63,954

--- 33.1% above state average, 1.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

--- #534 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #2,502 highest among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#52. Morgan County

- Median household income: $57,116

--- 18.9% above state average, 12.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

--- #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

--- #1,995 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#51. Pleasants County

- Median household income: $55,508

--- 15.6% above state average, 14.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #1,852 highest among all counties nationwide

Zverzver // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Monongalia County

- Median household income: $54,198

--- 12.8% above state average, 16.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

--- #587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #1,715 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Taylor County

- Median household income: $52,958

--- 10.2% above state average, 18.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Marion County

- Median household income: $52,856

--- 10.0% above state average, 18.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

--- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,572 highest among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Harrison County

- Median household income: $52,134

--- 8.5% above state average, 19.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

--- #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,490 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Preston County

- Median household income: $51,992

--- 8.2% above state average, 20.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

--- #1,311 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mason County

- Median household income: $51,820

--- 7.9% above state average, 20.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,441 highest among all counties nationwide

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mineral County

- Median household income: $51,723

--- 7.7% above state average, 20.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

--- #2,625 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,425 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Doddridge County

- Median household income: $51,300

--- 6.8% above state average, 21.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.9%

--- #631 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

--- #1,363 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

- Median household income: $49,115

--- 2.2% above state average, 24.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #1,113 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#41. Wood County

- Median household income: $48,711

--- 1.4% above state average, 25.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,069 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hampshire County

- Median household income: $48,528

--- 1.0% above state average, 25.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Marshall County

- Median household income: $48,179

--- 0.3% above state average, 25.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,623 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,020 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#38. Brooke County

- Median household income: $48,168

--- 0.3% above state average, 25.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,017 highest among all counties nationwide

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hancock County

- Median household income: $48,140

--- 0.2% above state average, 25.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,545 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,012 highest among all counties nationwide

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#36. Ohio County

- Median household income: $48,056

--- 0.0% above state average, 26.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

--- #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #1,008 highest among all counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#35. Tyler County

- Median household income: $47,598

--- 0.9% below state average, 26.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

--- #966 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Tucker County

- Median household income: $47,527

--- 1.1% below state average, 26.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.2%

--- #2,740 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

--- #959 highest among all counties nationwide

O Palsson // Flickr

#33. Kanawha County

- Median household income: $47,122

--- 1.9% below state average, 27.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #925 highest among all counties nationwide

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hardy County

- Median household income: $46,513

--- 3.2% below state average, 28.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

--- #866 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pendleton County

- Median household income: $46,358

--- 3.5% below state average, 28.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #851 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wirt County

- Median household income: $45,315

--- 5.7% below state average, 30.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

--- #2,802 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #761 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Boone County

- Median household income: $45,297

--- 5.7% below state average, 30.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

--- #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

--- #760 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Randolph County

- Median household income: $45,206

--- 5.9% below state average, 30.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

--- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #752 highest among all counties nationwide

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Monroe County

- Median household income: $44,828

--- 6.7% below state average, 31.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #3,007 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

--- #715 highest among all counties nationwide

OZinOH // Flickr

#26. Wetzel County

- Median household income: $44,539

--- 7.3% below state average, 31.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

--- #2,680 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #698 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ritchie County

- Median household income: $44,328

--- 7.7% below state average, 31.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

--- #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #678 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $44,095

--- 8.2% below state average, 32.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

--- #2,699 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

--- #659 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lewis County

- Median household income: $43,894

--- 8.6% below state average, 32.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

--- #2,170 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #641 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Braxton County

- Median household income: $43,819

--- 8.8% below state average, 32.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%

--- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

--- #633 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Fayette County

- Median household income: $43,722

--- 9.0% below state average, 32.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

--- #2,829 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

--- #626 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wayne County

- Median household income: $43,710

--- 9.0% below state average, 32.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

--- #2,576 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.0%

--- #623 highest among all counties nationwide

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Grant County

- Median household income: $43,313

--- 9.8% below state average, 33.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

--- #2,949 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #591 highest among all counties nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Raleigh County

- Median household income: $43,283

--- 9.9% below state average, 33.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #590 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gilmer County

- Median household income: $42,883

--- 10.7% below state average, 34.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

--- #3,015 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #566 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $42,064

--- 12.4% below state average, 35.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

--- #493 highest among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cabell County

- Median household income: $41,472

--- 13.7% below state average, 36.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

--- #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%

--- #446 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Upshur County

- Median household income: $40,802

--- 15.1% below state average, 37.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

--- #2,553 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

--- #403 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mercer County

- Median household income: $40,716

--- 15.2% below state average, 37.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

--- #2,976 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #397 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nicholas County

- Median household income: $40,318

--- 16.1% below state average, 38.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

--- #2,825 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

--- #370 highest among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Greenbrier County

- Median household income: $39,807

--- 17.1% below state average, 38.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

--- #2,783 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

--- #341 highest among all counties nationwide

Valerius Tygart // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Barbour County

- Median household income: $38,906

--- 19.0% below state average, 40.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,527 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #295 highest among all counties nationwide

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roane County

- Median household income: $38,895

--- 19.0% below state average, 40.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,912 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #294 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $38,668

--- 19.5% below state average, 40.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

--- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

--- #290 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Summers County

- Median household income: $37,769

--- 21.4% below state average, 41.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

--- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #245 highest among all counties nationwide

jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pocahontas County

- Median household income: $37,642

--- 21.6% below state average, 42.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

--- #2,891 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #240 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Logan County

- Median household income: $36,250

--- 24.5% below state average, 44.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.6%

--- #183 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#4. Mingo County

- Median household income: $35,454

--- 26.2% below state average, 45.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.9%

--- #3,094 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.6%

--- #159 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clay County

- Median household income: $35,154

--- 26.8% below state average, 45.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%

--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 22.0%

--- #149 highest among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Webster County

- Median household income: $33,358

--- 30.6% below state average, 48.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

--- #3,049 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.5%

--- #103 highest among all counties nationwide

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McDowell County

- Median household income: $26,072

--- 45.7% below state average, 59.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 5.9%

--- #3,131 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.7%

--- #13 highest among all counties nationwide