DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Virginia

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Sussex County

- Median household income: $51,701

--- 32.3% below state average, 20.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

--- #1,420 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wythe County

- Median household income: $51,639

--- 32.4% below state average, 20.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,409 highest among all counties nationwide

Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#48. Richmond

- Median household income: $51,421

--- 32.7% below state average, 20.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #1,374 highest among all counties nationwide

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Floyd County

- Median household income: $51,250

--- 32.9% below state average, 21.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

--- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,356 highest among all counties nationwide

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Essex County

- Median household income: $51,125

--- 33.1% below state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

--- #2,527 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,331 highest among all counties nationwide

Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Washington County

- Median household income: $50,928

--- 33.3% below state average, 21.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,311 highest among all counties nationwide

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Northampton County

- Median household income: $50,819

--- 33.5% below state average, 21.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,299 highest among all counties nationwide

Zeete // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lexington

- Median household income: $50,714

--- 33.6% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cumberland County

- Median household income: $50,565

--- 33.8% below state average, 22.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,272 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bland County

- Median household income: $50,365

--- 34.1% below state average, 22.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

--- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,256 highest among all counties nationwide

Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Mecklenburg County

- Median household income: $50,224

--- 34.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,836 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

--- #1,237 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Nottoway County

- Median household income: $49,983

--- 34.6% below state average, 23.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

--- #2,346 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

--- #1,204 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Franklin

- Median household income: $49,811

--- 34.8% below state average, 23.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

--- #1,188 highest among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Greensville County

- Median household income: $49,756

--- 34.9% below state average, 23.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

--- #2,463 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,183 highest among all counties nationwide

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pittsylvania County

- Median household income: $49,520

--- 35.2% below state average, 23.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #1,156 highest among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Lynchburg

- Median household income: $49,201

--- 35.6% below state average, 24.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

--- #2,200 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

--- #1,120 highest among all counties nationwide

Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Harrisonburg

- Median household income: $49,117

--- 35.7% below state average, 24.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #1,114 highest among all counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Buckingham County

- Median household income: $48,603

--- 36.4% below state average, 25.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,061 highest among all counties nationwide

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Alleghany County

- Median household income: $48,513

--- 36.5% below state average, 25.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

--- #1,050 highest among all counties nationwide

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Patrick County

- Median household income: $46,941

--- 38.6% below state average, 27.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Accomack County

- Median household income: $46,178

--- 39.6% below state average, 29.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

--- #2,222 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #832 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Brunswick County

- Median household income: $46,111

--- 39.6% below state average, 29.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

--- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

--- #827 highest among all counties nationwide

Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lunenburg County

- Median household income: $45,884

--- 39.9% below state average, 29.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

--- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

--- #810 highest among all counties nationwide

Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Roanoke

- Median household income: $45,664

--- 40.2% below state average, 29.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

--- #787 highest among all counties nationwide

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carroll County

- Median household income: $44,518

--- 41.7% below state average, 31.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,835 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #694 highest among all counties nationwide

Puritan Nerd // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Prince Edward County

- Median household income: $44,253

--- 42.1% below state average, 31.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

--- #672 highest among all counties nationwide

vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Halifax County

- Median household income: $43,714

--- 42.8% below state average, 32.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

--- #2,447 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

--- #624 highest among all counties nationwide

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Waynesboro

- Median household income: $43,480

--- 43.1% below state average, 33.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

--- #606 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hopewell

- Median household income: $43,262

--- 43.4% below state average, 33.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,545 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

--- #589 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Petersburg

- Median household income: $43,029

--- 43.7% below state average, 33.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

--- #3,024 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

--- #576 highest among all counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tazewell County

- Median household income: $42,207

--- 44.8% below state average, 35.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #507 highest among all counties nationwide

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Grayson County

- Median household income: $41,558

--- 45.6% below state average, 36.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #452 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Scott County

- Median household income: $41,540

--- 45.6% below state average, 36.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,750 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

--- #451 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wise County

- Median household income: $41,285

--- 46.0% below state average, 36.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #2,993 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #437 highest among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Smyth County

- Median household income: $41,088

--- 46.2% below state average, 36.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,835 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

--- #423 highest among all counties nationwide

Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Covington

- Median household income: $41,024

--- 46.3% below state average, 36.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

--- #2,507 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

--- #419 highest among all counties nationwide

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Charlotte County

- Median household income: $40,924

--- 46.4% below state average, 37.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%

--- #409 highest among all counties nationwide

Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bristol

- Median household income: $39,679

--- 48.1% below state average, 38.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

--- #334 highest among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Russell County

- Median household income: $38,564

--- 49.5% below state average, 40.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,912 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%

--- #285 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Henry County

- Median household income: $38,511

--- 49.6% below state average, 40.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.2%

--- #2,835 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

--- #283 highest among all counties nationwide

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Danville

- Median household income: $37,147

--- 51.4% below state average, 42.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

--- #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

--- #221 highest among all counties nationwide

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Buena Vista

- Median household income: $36,634

--- 52.0% below state average, 43.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

--- #195 highest among all counties nationwide

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Martinsville

- Median household income: $36,166

--- 52.7% below state average, 44.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

--- #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

--- #179 highest among all counties nationwide

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Galax

- Median household income: $35,184

--- 53.9% below state average, 45.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

--- #2,632 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 19.2%

--- #150 highest among all counties nationwide

pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lee County

- Median household income: $35,006

--- 54.2% below state average, 46.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

--- #3,068 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 21.9%

--- #141 highest among all counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Radford

- Median household income: $34,576

--- 54.7% below state average, 46.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

--- #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 27.4%

--- #128 highest among all counties nationwide

Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Buchanan County

- Median household income: $34,302

--- 55.1% below state average, 47.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

--- #3,059 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%

--- #122 highest among all counties nationwide

Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Norton

- Median household income: $30,518

--- 60.1% below state average, 53.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

--- #2,904 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 31.1%

--- #44 highest among all counties nationwide

Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dickenson County

- Median household income: $30,116

--- 60.6% below state average, 53.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 9.8%

--- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 25.3%

--- #40 highest among all counties nationwide

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Emporia

- Median household income: $30,058

--- 60.7% below state average, 53.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

--- #2,750 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 18.7%

--- #38 highest among all counties nationwide

