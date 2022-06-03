ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufkqH_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9C9y_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#46. Beaufort County

- Median household income: $71,430
--- 30.2% above state average, 9.9% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 32.7%
--- #363 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
--- #2,803 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ai6vR_0dE7yZcr00
Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. York County

- Median household income: $68,555
--- 25.0% above state average, 5.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%
--- #351 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #2,719 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmVZH_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#44. Charleston County

- Median household income: $67,182
--- 22.5% above state average, 3.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 33.8%
--- #321 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
--- #2,659 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJMV_0dE7yZcr00
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Berkeley County

- Median household income: $65,443
--- 19.3% above state average, 0.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
--- #603 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%
--- #2,594 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yYnm_0dE7yZcr00
Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lancaster County

- Median household income: $65,421
--- 19.2% above state average, 0.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%
--- #511 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #2,592 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPlNX_0dE7yZcr00
Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dorchester County

- Median household income: $63,501
--- 15.7% above state average, 2.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.2%
--- #603 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,477 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aigjr_0dE7yZcr00
Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lexington County

- Median household income: $62,740
--- 14.4% above state average, 3.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%
--- #698 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,439 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CI8d_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#39. Greenville County

- Median household income: $62,422
--- 13.8% above state average, 4.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.6%
--- #575 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
--- #2,420 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vcek_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#38. Richland County

- Median household income: $54,441
--- 0.8% below state average, 16.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #983 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
--- #1,743 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLPOl_0dE7yZcr00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kershaw County

- Median household income: $53,980
--- 1.6% below state average, 16.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,699 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OLYT_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#36. Spartanburg County

- Median household income: $53,757
--- 2.0% below state average, 17.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
--- #1,667 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFD5v_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Anderson County

- Median household income: $53,598
--- 2.3% below state average, 17.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,652 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBCMF_0dE7yZcr00
Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Aiken County

- Median household income: $53,385
--- 2.7% below state average, 17.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.2%
--- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%
--- #1,628 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZdtt_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Edgefield County

- Median household income: $52,491
--- 4.3% below state average, 19.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
--- #761 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE01m_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#32. Georgetown County

- Median household income: $52,488
--- 4.3% below state average, 19.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
--- #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
--- #1,542 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFVOF_0dE7yZcr00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Horry County

- Median household income: $51,570
--- 6.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,400 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVddA_0dE7yZcr00
KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pickens County

- Median household income: $51,032
--- 7.0% below state average, 21.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,322 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf9TO_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Calhoun County

- Median household income: $49,844
--- 9.1% below state average, 23.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
--- #1,930 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%
--- #1,193 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsLsV_0dE7yZcr00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Oconee County

- Median household income: $49,691
--- 9.4% below state average, 23.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
--- #1,399 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #1,175 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTeab_0dE7yZcr00
Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Florence County

- Median household income: $49,645
--- 9.5% below state average, 23.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%
--- #1,169 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCqFX_0dE7yZcr00
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#26. McCormick County

- Median household income: $47,402
--- 13.6% below state average, 27.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
--- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%
--- #947 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGv6y_0dE7yZcr00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Sumter County

- Median household income: $46,570
--- 15.1% below state average, 28.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
--- #870 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBKnd_0dE7yZcr00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Newberry County

- Median household income: $46,038
--- 16.1% below state average, 29.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #821 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHAR_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jasper County

- Median household income: $45,924
--- 16.3% below state average, 29.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #812 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1JaM_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Laurens County

- Median household income: $44,374
--- 19.1% below state average, 31.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
--- #681 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcBuY_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#21. Chester County

- Median household income: $43,985
--- 19.8% below state average, 32.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
--- #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
--- #647 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3JfO_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clarendon County

- Median household income: $43,881
--- 20.0% below state average, 32.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%
--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #639 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcniM_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fairfield County

- Median household income: $43,861
--- 20.1% below state average, 32.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,517 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
--- #635 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM1Rz_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Saluda County

- Median household income: $43,410
--- 20.9% below state average, 33.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.6%
--- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #599 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSvTT_0dE7yZcr00
Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Abbeville County

- Median household income: $43,090
--- 21.5% below state average, 33.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
--- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.7%
--- #579 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKBYb_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bamberg County

- Median household income: $42,830
--- 21.9% below state average, 34.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
--- #2,504 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
--- #561 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjTTR_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Chesterfield County

- Median household income: $41,937
--- 23.6% below state average, 35.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
--- #2,816 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
--- #486 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0fg9_0dE7yZcr00
Canva

#14. Union County

- Median household income: $41,117
--- 25.1% below state average, 36.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
--- #2,956 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%
--- #424 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wc0Ms_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Greenwood County

- Median household income: $41,081
--- 25.1% below state average, 36.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
--- #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%
--- #422 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Kry6_0dE7yZcr00
Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hampton County

- Median household income: $38,178
--- 30.4% below state average, 41.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.1%
--- #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
--- #264 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tcOi_0dE7yZcr00
Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $37,787
--- 31.1% below state average, 41.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.9%
--- #2,767 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.3%
--- #246 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19utYb_0dE7yZcr00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Barnwell County

- Median household income: $37,572
--- 31.5% below state average, 42.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
--- #2,744 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%
--- #237 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BYro_0dE7yZcr00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Darlington County

- Median household income: $37,141
--- 32.3% below state average, 42.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
--- #220 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQPfl_0dE7yZcr00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Orangeburg County

- Median household income: $36,802
--- 32.9% below state average, 43.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.5%
--- #2,922 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%
--- #204 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PvVS_0dE7yZcr00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Colleton County

- Median household income: $36,748
--- 33.0% below state average, 43.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
--- #2,975 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%
--- #202 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ePug_0dE7yZcr00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dillon County

- Median household income: $36,429
--- 33.6% below state average, 44.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
--- #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
--- #188 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPRML_0dE7yZcr00
Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Williamsburg County

- Median household income: $35,681
--- 35.0% below state average, 45.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.2%
--- #3,009 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 27.3%
--- #166 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWnMf_0dE7yZcr00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lee County

- Median household income: $32,851
--- 40.1% below state average, 49.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 11.3%
--- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.6%
--- #90 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTkRO_0dE7yZcr00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marlboro County

- Median household income: $31,528
--- 42.5% below state average, 51.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 6.4%
--- #3,128 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%
--- #62 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrTdO_0dE7yZcr00
ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marion County

- Median household income: $30,791
--- 43.9% below state average, 52.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 9.6%
--- #3,043 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
--- #50 highest among all counties nationwide

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Allendale County

- Median household income: $26,074
--- 52.5% below state average, 59.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.9%
--- #3,094 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%
--- #14 highest among all counties nationwide

