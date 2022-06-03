Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Cities in Pennsylvania with the most living in poverty

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#50. Dauphin County

- Median household income: $63,123

--- 0.8% below state average, 2.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

--- #651 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #2,464 highest among all counties nationwide

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#49. Allegheny County

- Median household income: $62,320

--- 2.1% below state average, 4.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

--- #505 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #2,414 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Centre County

- Median household income: $61,921

--- 2.7% below state average, 4.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

--- #534 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #2,391 highest among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lebanon County

- Median household income: $61,632

--- 3.1% below state average, 5.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

--- #881 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,363 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#46. Westmoreland County

- Median household income: $61,398

--- 3.5% below state average, 5.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

--- #717 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Snyder County

- Median household income: $60,227

--- 5.3% below state average, 7.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,268 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $60,075

--- 5.6% below state average, 7.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

--- #2,257 highest among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Montour County

- Median household income: $59,915

--- 5.8% below state average, 7.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

--- #840 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

--- #2,239 highest among all counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Beaver County

- Median household income: $59,014

--- 7.3% below state average, 9.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%

--- #861 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #2,154 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#41. Carbon County

- Median household income: $57,601

--- 9.5% below state average, 11.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #2,050 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Pennsylvania

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County

- Median household income: $56,824

--- 10.7% below state average, 12.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

--- #811 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,966 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

- Median household income: $55,993

--- 12.0% below state average, 13.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

--- #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,898 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Susquehanna County

- Median household income: $55,788

--- 12.3% below state average, 14.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

--- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,877 highest among all counties nationwide

Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

- Median household income: $55,572

--- 12.7% below state average, 14.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

--- #1,859 highest among all counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fulton County

- Median household income: $55,424

--- 12.9% below state average, 14.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,844 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Pennsylvania

Canva

#35. Elk County

- Median household income: $54,961

--- 13.6% below state average, 15.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

--- #1,796 highest among all counties nationwide

User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lycoming County

- Median household income: $54,906

--- 13.7% below state average, 15.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #1,791 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#33. Lackawanna County

- Median household income: $54,064

--- 15.0% below state average, 16.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #1,703 highest among all counties nationwide

Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Schuylkill County

- Median household income: $53,703

--- 15.6% below state average, 17.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

--- #1,673 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,657 highest among all counties nationwide

Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Huntingdon County

- Median household income: $53,597

--- 15.8% below state average, 17.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

--- #1,651 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Armstrong County

- Median household income: $53,545

--- 15.8% below state average, 17.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

--- #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

--- #1,643 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Juniata County

- Median household income: $53,502

--- 15.9% below state average, 17.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

--- #1,640 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#28. Luzerne County

- Median household income: $53,194

--- 16.4% below state average, 18.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,611 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#27. Erie County

- Median household income: $52,863

--- 16.9% below state average, 18.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

--- #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

--- #1,574 highest among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mifflin County

- Median household income: $52,641

--- 17.3% below state average, 19.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #1,554 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Canva

#25. Bradford County

- Median household income: $52,375

--- 17.7% below state average, 19.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

--- #1,530 highest among all counties nationwide

Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbia County

- Median household income: $52,219

--- 17.9% below state average, 19.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

--- #1,502 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Warren County

- Median household income: $52,034

--- 18.2% below state average, 19.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

--- #1,473 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crawford County

- Median household income: $51,919

--- 18.4% below state average, 20.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,455 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#21. Tioga County

- Median household income: $51,838

--- 18.5% below state average, 20.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bedford County

- Median household income: $51,531

--- 19.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,390 highest among all counties nationwide

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Venango County

- Median household income: $51,405

--- 19.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

--- #1,372 highest among all counties nationwide

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Somerset County

- Median household income: $51,255

--- 19.4% below state average, 21.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

--- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #1,358 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#17. Clinton County

- Median household income: $51,145

--- 19.6% below state average, 21.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

--- #1,338 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#16. Blair County

- Median household income: $50,856

--- 20.1% below state average, 21.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

--- #1,303 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Pennsylvania

Canva

#15. Mercer County

- Median household income: $50,529

--- 20.6% below state average, 22.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

--- #1,270 highest among all counties nationwide

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clearfield County

- Median household income: $50,150

--- 21.2% below state average, 22.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,226 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $50,080

--- 21.3% below state average, 22.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

--- #1,218 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $49,830

--- 21.7% below state average, 23.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#11. Clarion County

- Median household income: $49,695

--- 21.9% below state average, 23.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

--- #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

--- #1,176 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $49,604

--- 22.0% below state average, 23.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

--- #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

--- #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Northumberland County

- Median household income: $49,273

--- 22.6% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,130 highest among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Indiana County

- Median household income: $49,270

--- 22.6% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #1,129 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McKean County

- Median household income: $49,240

--- 22.6% below state average, 24.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

--- #1,124 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Philadelphia County

- Median household income: $49,127

--- 22.8% below state average, 24.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%

--- #1,115 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Pennsylvania

Canva

#5. Fayette County

- Median household income: $49,075

--- 22.9% below state average, 24.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

--- #1,889 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

--- #1,109 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Potter County

- Median household income: $47,696

--- 25.0% below state average, 26.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

--- #976 highest among all counties nationwide

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cambria County

- Median household income: $47,644

--- 25.1% below state average, 26.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%

--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

--- #970 highest among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Forest County

- Median household income: $41,225

--- 35.2% below state average, 36.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%

--- #3,096 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

--- #435 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cameron County

- Median household income: $40,342

--- 36.6% below state average, 37.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

--- #3,001 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

--- #373 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best public high schools in Pennsylvania