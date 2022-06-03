ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hC4vq_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dE7yYk800
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#50. Dauphin County

- Median household income: $63,123
--- 0.8% below state average, 2.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%
--- #651 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #2,464 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dE7yYk800
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#49. Allegheny County

- Median household income: $62,320
--- 2.1% below state average, 4.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
--- #505 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #2,414 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC7Kp_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Centre County

- Median household income: $61,921
--- 2.7% below state average, 4.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.2%
--- #534 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #2,391 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTLxL_0dE7yYk800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lebanon County

- Median household income: $61,632
--- 3.1% below state average, 5.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
--- #881 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%
--- #2,363 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uy3cd_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#46. Westmoreland County

- Median household income: $61,398
--- 3.5% below state average, 5.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
--- #717 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUuM9_0dE7yYk800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Snyder County

- Median household income: $60,227
--- 5.3% below state average, 7.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
--- #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #2,268 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151v0Z_0dE7yYk800
Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wyoming County

- Median household income: $60,075
--- 5.6% below state average, 7.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.8%
--- #905 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
--- #2,257 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSNbf_0dE7yYk800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Montour County

- Median household income: $59,915
--- 5.8% below state average, 7.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.4%
--- #840 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%
--- #2,239 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7HTj_0dE7yYk800
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Beaver County

- Median household income: $59,014
--- 7.3% below state average, 9.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%
--- #861 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #2,154 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYOd6_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#41. Carbon County

- Median household income: $57,601
--- 9.5% below state average, 11.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
--- #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%
--- #2,050 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHbkK_0dE7yYk800
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Union County

- Median household income: $56,824
--- 10.7% below state average, 12.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.6%
--- #811 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,966 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kaavr_0dE7yYk800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Greene County

- Median household income: $55,993
--- 12.0% below state average, 13.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
--- #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
--- #1,898 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FFRz_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Susquehanna County

- Median household income: $55,788
--- 12.3% below state average, 14.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
--- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,877 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFJ2N_0dE7yYk800
Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wayne County

- Median household income: $55,572
--- 12.7% below state average, 14.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
--- #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%
--- #1,859 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNNAG_0dE7yYk800
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fulton County

- Median household income: $55,424
--- 12.9% below state average, 14.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,844 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHVy2_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#35. Elk County

- Median household income: $54,961
--- 13.6% below state average, 15.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #1,796 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lis9M_0dE7yYk800
User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lycoming County

- Median household income: $54,906
--- 13.7% below state average, 15.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
--- #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%
--- #1,791 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0MsM_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#33. Lackawanna County

- Median household income: $54,064
--- 15.0% below state average, 16.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%
--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #1,703 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069IsQ_0dE7yYk800
Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Schuylkill County

- Median household income: $53,703
--- 15.6% below state average, 17.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.7%
--- #1,673 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
--- #1,657 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfSQp_0dE7yYk800
Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Huntingdon County

- Median household income: $53,597
--- 15.8% below state average, 17.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%
--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #1,651 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOUEl_0dE7yYk800
Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Armstrong County

- Median household income: $53,545
--- 15.8% below state average, 17.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
--- #1,601 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #1,643 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0ig4_0dE7yYk800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Juniata County

- Median household income: $53,502
--- 15.9% below state average, 17.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.9%
--- #1,466 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
--- #1,640 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B8gy_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#28. Luzerne County

- Median household income: $53,194
--- 16.4% below state average, 18.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,611 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpVJu_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#27. Erie County

- Median household income: $52,863
--- 16.9% below state average, 18.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
--- #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,574 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9zlP_0dE7yYk800
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Mifflin County

- Median household income: $52,641
--- 17.3% below state average, 19.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
--- #1,554 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPhCb_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#25. Bradford County

- Median household income: $52,375
--- 17.7% below state average, 19.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
--- #1,530 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iyBO_0dE7yYk800
Ruhrfisch (talk) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbia County

- Median household income: $52,219
--- 17.9% below state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.6%
--- #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
--- #1,502 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cu8mr_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Warren County

- Median household income: $52,034
--- 18.2% below state average, 19.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%
--- #1,473 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8re0_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crawford County

- Median household income: $51,919
--- 18.4% below state average, 20.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,455 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msin9_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#21. Tioga County

- Median household income: $51,838
--- 18.5% below state average, 20.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
--- #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%
--- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVLmk_0dE7yYk800
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Bedford County

- Median household income: $51,531
--- 19.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,023 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,390 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc9dH_0dE7yYk800
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Venango County

- Median household income: $51,405
--- 19.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
--- #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
--- #1,372 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHoB3_0dE7yYk800
Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Somerset County

- Median household income: $51,255
--- 19.4% below state average, 21.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.6%
--- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%
--- #1,358 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiBtY_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#17. Clinton County

- Median household income: $51,145
--- 19.6% below state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
--- #1,712 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,338 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWSNd_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#16. Blair County

- Median household income: $50,856
--- 20.1% below state average, 21.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
--- #1,303 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v78e3_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#15. Mercer County

- Median household income: $50,529
--- 20.6% below state average, 22.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.1%
--- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%
--- #1,270 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9Yo6_0dE7yYk800
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clearfield County

- Median household income: $50,150
--- 21.2% below state average, 22.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.4%
--- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,226 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2fND_0dE7yYk800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawrence County

- Median household income: $50,080
--- 21.3% below state average, 22.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.3%
--- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
--- #1,218 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OE9Gh_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sullivan County

- Median household income: $49,830
--- 21.7% below state average, 23.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
--- #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uJSN_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#11. Clarion County

- Median household income: $49,695
--- 21.9% below state average, 23.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
--- #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
--- #1,176 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VO3Tb_0dE7yYk800
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $49,604
--- 22.0% below state average, 23.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.1%
--- #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%
--- #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2377v9_0dE7yYk800
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Northumberland County

- Median household income: $49,273
--- 22.6% below state average, 24.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
--- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
--- #1,130 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwcTf_0dE7yYk800
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Indiana County

- Median household income: $49,270
--- 22.6% below state average, 24.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
--- #1,129 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiUAt_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McKean County

- Median household income: $49,240
--- 22.6% below state average, 24.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.4%
--- #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
--- #1,124 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dE7yYk800
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Philadelphia County

- Median household income: $49,127
--- 22.8% below state average, 24.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.0%
--- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.8%
--- #1,115 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGnUY_0dE7yYk800
Canva

#5. Fayette County

- Median household income: $49,075
--- 22.9% below state average, 24.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,889 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%
--- #1,109 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuJJY_0dE7yYk800
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Potter County

- Median household income: $47,696
--- 25.0% below state average, 26.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.8%
--- #2,532 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
--- #976 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Tps_0dE7yYk800
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cambria County

- Median household income: $47,644
--- 25.1% below state average, 26.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.7%
--- #2,004 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
--- #970 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDo9T_0dE7yYk800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Forest County

- Median household income: $41,225
--- 35.2% below state average, 36.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 7.8%
--- #3,096 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
--- #435 highest among all counties nationwide

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cameron County

- Median household income: $40,342
--- 36.6% below state average, 37.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 10.4%
--- #3,001 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
--- #373 highest among all counties nationwide

