Delaware State

Lowest-earning counties in Delaware

 3 days ago

Lowest-earning counties in Delaware

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Delaware using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#3. New Castle County

- Median household income: $75,275
--- 8.9% above state average, 15.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.1%
--- #256 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
--- #2,886 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Sussex County

- Median household income: $64,905
--- 6.1% below state average, 0.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%
--- #520 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
--- #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Kent County

- Median household income: $60,117
--- 13.0% below state average, 7.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.1%
--- #974 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
--- #2,262 highest among all counties nationwide

