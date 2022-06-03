ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Lowest-earning counties in Utah

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0dE7yV5x00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Utah

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0dE7yV5x00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Summit County

- Median household income: $106,973
--- 44.2% above state average, 64.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 53.0%
--- #27 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
--- #3,117 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0dE7yV5x00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

- Median household income: $100,408
--- 35.3% above state average, 54.5% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 50.9%
--- #44 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.5%
--- #3,095 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0dE7yV5x00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Davis County

- Median household income: $87,570
--- 18.0% above state average, 34.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 41.5%
--- #141 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%
--- #3,031 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0dE7yV5x00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wasatch County

- Median household income: $85,807
--- 15.6% above state average, 32.0% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 42.2%
--- #131 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.2%
--- #3,018 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dE7yV5x00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#25. Salt Lake County

- Median household income: $77,128
--- 4.0% above state average, 18.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%
--- #243 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%
--- #2,918 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dE7yV5x00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Utah County

- Median household income: $77,057
--- 3.9% above state average, 18.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.6%
--- #266 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%
--- #2,917 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0dE7yV5x00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tooele County

- Median household income: $76,737
--- 3.4% above state average, 18.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.2%
--- #282 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%
--- #2,913 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0dE7yV5x00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Daggett County

- Median household income: $74,911
--- 1.0% above state average, 15.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 44.3%
--- #101 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%
--- #2,879 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0dE7yV5x00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weber County

- Median household income: $71,275
--- 3.9% below state average, 9.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.8%
--- #494 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%
--- #2,798 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0dE7yV5x00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Juab County

- Median household income: $68,333
--- 7.9% below state average, 5.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
--- #676 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
--- #2,712 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0dE7yV5x00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Beaver County

- Median household income: $66,705
--- 10.1% below state average, 2.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%
--- #2,642 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0dE7yV5x00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Rich County

- Median household income: $63,917
--- 13.9% below state average, 1.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.3%
--- #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%
--- #2,500 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0dE7yV5x00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Box Elder County

- Median household income: $63,573
--- 14.3% below state average, 2.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 25.1%
--- #878 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
--- #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0dE7yV5x00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Millard County

- Median household income: $63,221
--- 14.8% below state average, 2.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.6%
--- #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%
--- #2,471 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0dE7yV5x00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Median household income: $61,747
--- 16.8% below state average, 5.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.0%
--- #703 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
--- #2,372 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0dE7yV5x00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Duchesne County

- Median household income: $61,655
--- 16.9% below state average, 5.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%
--- #2,365 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0dE7yV5x00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cache County

- Median household income: $60,530
--- 18.4% below state average, 6.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
--- #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #2,293 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0dE7yV5x00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Uintah County

- Median household income: $59,428
--- 19.9% below state average, 8.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
--- #932 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%
--- #2,195 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0dE7yV5x00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Emery County

- Median household income: $57,772
--- 22.1% below state average, 11.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
--- #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
--- #2,065 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0dE7yV5x00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand County

- Median household income: $56,639
--- 23.7% below state average, 12.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
--- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
--- #1,946 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0dE7yV5x00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sanpete County

- Median household income: $55,820
--- 24.8% below state average, 14.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.8%
--- #1,475 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
--- #1,881 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0dE7yV5x00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sevier County

- Median household income: $55,361
--- 25.4% below state average, 14.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
--- #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
--- #1,834 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0dE7yV5x00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iron County

- Median household income: $52,045
--- 29.9% below state average, 19.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.4%
--- #1,892 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
--- #1,474 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0dE7yV5x00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Carbon County

- Median household income: $50,328
--- 32.2% below state average, 22.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.7%
--- #2,389 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
--- #1,250 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0dE7yV5x00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#5. San Juan County

- Median household income: $49,690
--- 33.0% below state average, 23.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.3%
--- #2,267 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%
--- #1,174 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0dE7yV5x00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kane County

- Median household income: $49,486
--- 33.3% below state average, 23.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
--- #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
--- #1,154 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfH6_0dE7yV5x00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wayne County

- Median household income: $49,299
--- 33.6% below state average, 24.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 16.5%
--- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
--- #1,133 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XgDm_0dE7yV5x00
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Garfield County

- Median household income: $44,279
--- 40.3% below state average, 31.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.7%
--- #2,551 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%
--- #674 highest among all counties nationwide

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Piute County

- Median household income: $29,125
--- 60.7% below state average, 55.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.0%
--- #2,863 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 24.5%
--- #29 highest among all counties nationwide

