ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mi1y_0dE7yTKV00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244QN0_0dE7yTKV00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Washington County

- Median household income: $86,970
--- 23.7% above state average, 33.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 44.4%
--- #98 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #3,026 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXjAv_0dE7yTKV00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bristol County

- Median household income: $85,413
--- 21.5% above state average, 31.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 44.1%
--- #103 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
--- #3,015 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116yaP_0dE7yTKV00
Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Newport County

- Median household income: $84,282
--- 19.9% above state average, 29.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 41.7%
--- #138 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
--- #3,001 highest among all counties nationwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229qVb_0dE7yTKV00
Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kent County

- Median household income: $75,857
--- 7.9% above state average, 16.7% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 36.3%
--- #254 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%
--- #2,895 highest among all counties nationwide

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Providence County

- Median household income: $62,323
--- 11.4% below state average, 4.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 28.8%
--- #562 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
--- #2,415 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most diverse counties in Rhode Island

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons Lowest#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy