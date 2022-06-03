Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Lowest-earning counties in Washington

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

You may also like: What Washington's immigrant population looked like in 1900

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#39. King County

- Median household income: $99,158

--- 28.8% above state average, 52.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 49.6%

--- #52 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%

--- #3,091 highest among all counties nationwide

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Snohomish County

- Median household income: $89,273

--- 15.9% above state average, 37.4% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 44.1%

--- #104 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

--- #3,044 highest among all counties nationwide

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kitsap County

- Median household income: $78,969

--- 2.5% above state average, 21.5% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 37.3%

--- #227 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

--- #2,935 highest among all counties nationwide

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Median household income: $77,184

--- 0.2% above state average, 18.8% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 37.0%

--- #234 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

--- #2,921 highest among all counties nationwide

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Pierce County

- Median household income: $76,438

--- 0.7% below state average, 17.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 35.9%

--- #262 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

--- #2,909 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: 16.3 percent of households in Washington receive food stamps

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#34. Thurston County

- Median household income: $75,867

--- 1.5% below state average, 16.7% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

--- #294 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,896 highest among all counties nationwide

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Benton County

- Median household income: $72,046

--- 6.4% below state average, 10.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%

--- #317 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

--- #2,823 highest among all counties nationwide

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#32. Skagit County

- Median household income: $71,021

--- 7.8% below state average, 9.3% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.2%

--- #425 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

--- #2,792 highest among all counties nationwide

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Island County

- Median household income: $70,765

--- 8.1% below state average, 8.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.3%

--- #421 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,788 highest among all counties nationwide

U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Skamania County

- Median household income: $69,296

--- 10.0% below state average, 6.6% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 34.4%

--- #300 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

--- #2,745 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Washington

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Franklin County

- Median household income: $66,904

--- 13.1% below state average, 2.9% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.2%

--- #424 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

--- #2,648 highest among all counties nationwide

Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Douglas County

- Median household income: $65,730

--- 14.6% below state average, 1.1% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

--- #642 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

--- #2,607 highest among all counties nationwide

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#27. Whatcom County

- Median household income: $65,420

--- 15.0% below state average, 0.7% above national average

- Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

--- #554 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #2,590 highest among all counties nationwide

Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. San Juan County

- Median household income: $64,753

--- 15.9% below state average, 0.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

--- #410 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

--- #2,550 highest among all counties nationwide

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Columbia County

- Median household income: $61,779

--- 19.8% below state average, 4.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

--- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Washington

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#24. Chelan County

- Median household income: $61,304

--- 20.4% below state average, 5.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

--- #651 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.0%

--- #2,341 highest among all counties nationwide

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#23. Walla Walla County

- Median household income: $60,615

--- 21.3% below state average, 6.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #744 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

--- #2,302 highest among all counties nationwide

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mason County

- Median household income: $60,565

--- 21.4% below state average, 6.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 25.2%

--- #854 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

--- #2,296 highest among all counties nationwide

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#21. Spokane County

- Median household income: $60,101

--- 22.0% below state average, 7.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

--- #767 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

--- #2,260 highest among all counties nationwide

MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kittitas County

- Median household income: $59,703

--- 22.5% below state average, 8.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

--- #741 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

--- #2,227 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Washington

Irra // Shutterstock

#19. Grant County

- Median household income: $59,165

--- 23.2% below state average, 9.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

--- #2,164 highest among all counties nationwide

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cowlitz County

- Median household income: $58,791

--- 23.7% below state average, 9.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

--- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #2,132 highest among all counties nationwide

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County

- Median household income: $58,584

--- 23.9% below state average, 9.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

--- #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

--- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Jefferson County

- Median household income: $57,693

--- 25.1% below state average, 11.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

--- #754 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #2,054 highest among all counties nationwide

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Garfield County

- Median household income: $56,923

--- 26.1% below state average, 12.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

--- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

--- #1,975 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Best school districts in Washington

MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Klickitat County

- Median household income: $56,667

--- 26.4% below state average, 12.8% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

--- #1,949 highest among all counties nationwide

Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clallam County

- Median household income: $55,090

--- 28.5% below state average, 15.2% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

--- #1,234 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

--- #1,814 highest among all counties nationwide

Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pend Oreille County

- Median household income: $55,021

--- 28.5% below state average, 15.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

--- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

--- #1,802 highest among all counties nationwide

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lewis County

- Median household income: $54,970

--- 28.6% below state average, 15.4% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

--- #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

--- #1,797 highest among all counties nationwide

Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Yakima County

- Median household income: $54,917

--- 28.7% below state average, 15.5% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

--- #1,488 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

--- #1,792 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Washington

Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wahkiakum County

- Median household income: $54,524

--- 29.2% below state average, 16.1% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

--- #754 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

--- #1,753 highest among all counties nationwide

BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stevens County

- Median household income: $54,426

--- 29.3% below state average, 16.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

--- #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

--- #1,740 highest among all counties nationwide

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Asotin County

- Median household income: $53,941

--- 30.0% below state average, 17.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

--- #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

--- #1,694 highest among all counties nationwide

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County

- Median household income: $51,601

--- 33.0% below state average, 20.6% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

--- #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

--- #1,405 highest among all counties nationwide

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pacific County

- Median household income: $50,873

--- 33.9% below state average, 21.7% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

--- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

--- #1,304 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties in Washington where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Grays Harbor County

- Median household income: $50,665

--- 34.2% below state average, 22.0% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

--- #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

--- #1,282 highest among all counties nationwide

Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Okanogan County

- Median household income: $48,528

--- 37.0% below state average, 25.3% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

--- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

--- #1,052 highest among all counties nationwide

Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Whitman County

- Median household income: $42,288

--- 45.1% below state average, 34.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

--- #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 20.3%

--- #519 highest among all counties nationwide

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Median household income: $41,685

--- 45.9% below state average, 35.9% below national average

- Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

--- #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide

- Households earning less than $15k: 17.7%

--- #459 highest among all counties nationwide