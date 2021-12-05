State DOT October projects valued at $115 million

In October 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 16 projects valued at approximately $114,649,744. Special Graphic

ATLANTA — In October 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 16 projects valued at approximately $114,649,744.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $48 million, was awarded to Oxford Construction Company. This reconstruction project will widen 7.935 miles of State Route (SR) 133 from north of County Line Road to north of Holly Drive in Dougherty County. Additionally, the project includes the construction of two bridges and approaches over Spring Flat Branch.

The second-largest contract includes a reconstruction of 0.777 mile of interchange on SR 31 at Interstate 75/SR 401 and the construction of a bridge and approaches over I-75/SR 40. The project is worth approximately $36 million.

These contracts represent 73 percent or approximately $83.6 million of the awarded funds.

Resurfacing projects represent 21 percent, or approximately $23 million, of the awarded funds. The remaining 6 percent is allotted for bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state.

There was one safety project for traffic signal upgrades in Fulton County worth $97,475. These upgrades play an important role in Georgia DOT’s goal of providing a safe, efficient and sustainable transportation system.

The October awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $432 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021.

Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Oct. 22, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Nov. 5.

Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.