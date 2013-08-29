Read full article on original website
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
tvinsider.com
‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Engaged to ‘The Good Doctor’ Actor Noah Galvin
Here come the grooms! Ben Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin. The future husbands shared the joyful news on Instagram on Friday, November 25, posting pictures of Platt’s proposal and Galvin’s new ring. “He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote in his caption. “I said...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
‘Abbott Elementary’ could be first comedy series to accomplish rare SAG Awards feat
In the 28-year history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 11 series have each received two Best TV Comedy Actress nominations at once, with the most recent case having involved “Ted Lasso” cast mates Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. The category outpaces most of the guild’s other five individual TV ones in that regard, but remains the only one in which no costar trios have ever been simultaneously recognized. That gap could soon be filled, however, by the ladies of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson stars on the ABC series as second grade teacher Janine Teagues and is...
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
EW.com
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Collider
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
The Request Dwayne Johnson Had For Lorne Michaels Before Hosting SNL For The First Time
Before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, Dwayne Johnson had one specific request for creator Lorne Michaels.
Popculture
Golden Globes 2023 Return Officially Has Host
The Golden Globes are officially coming back in 2023, and, now, the awards show has its host. As Us Weekly noted, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would be the host for the 2023 ceremony. It was originally announced in May that the HFPA would be bringing back the Golden Globes to television after a one-year hiatus.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Host Golden Globe Awards
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was named Thursday the host of next month's Golden Globe Awards, which are returning to a live event and telecast following upheaval within the sponsoring Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the "Hunger Games" star is getting some flack for not quite getting it right.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 returns in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility
Showtime announced on Wednesday that its award-winning drama series “Yellowjackets” will return in time for 2023 Emmys eligibility. The Season 2 release date is Friday, March 24 (for non-linear platforms) and Sunday, March 26 (for its on-air debut). *Checks calendar* — Yep, that ensures all 10 episodes will air before the Emmys’ cutoff date of May 31, 2023. The character-driven genre series tells the story of a 1990s New Jersey high girls soccer team that survives a plane crash. The show splits its narrative into showing us how the girls survived in the Canadian wilderness, and what they’re doing now in...
Collider
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
Comments / 0