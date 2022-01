LeBron James' unparalleled run of sustained greatness continues with the 18th All-Star selection of his 19-year career. After missing out as a rookie, James has now been selected as an All-Star for 18 consecutive seasons, a streak that began with the 2004-05 season. In earning his 18th All-Star selection, James has tied Kobe Bryant for the second-most selections to the All-Star Game in NBA history and is just one shy of tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was selected to 19 All-Star Games during his Hall of Fame career.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO