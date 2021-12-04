ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Dewan Gets New Rescue Pup From Fiancé Steve Kazee for Her Birthday: 'Meet Wylie!'

By Dan Heching
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Dewan has an extra cute reason to celebrate her birthday this year!. The Step Up star, who turned 41 on Friday, shared an adorable video showing off the new canine addition to her home, a "perfect fur baby birthday gift" named Wylie gifted to her from her fiancé Steve...

HollywoodLife

Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up

Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A. Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Us Weekly

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Still in Wedding Planning Mode Nearly 2 Years After Engagement: ‘It’s All Being Worked Out’

Baby steps! Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, aren’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle just yet. “We are still in the planning [and] talking about it mode,” the Connecticut native, 40, recently told Us Weekly exclusively of her upcoming nuptials while discussing her holiday partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities. “It’s all being worked out.”
HollywoodLife

Katie Thurston & John Hersey Pack On The PDA In Cute Video After Confirming Romance

Holy PDA! ‘The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey showed off their love for each other in a new video that included kisses, date nights, so much romance. Katie Thurston and John Hersey are taking a second chance on their relationship. John gave fans a glimpse into his romance with Katie in a new TikTok video he posted on November 23. The adorable, PDA-filled video featured John and Katie holding hands, kissing, and John giving Katie a piggyback ride.
wonderwall.com

Kaley Cuoco's now-single ex and former 'Big Bang Theory' co-star reveals cute pet name for her on her birthday, more news

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' ex sends love on her first birthday since Karl Cook split. On her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco needed a little extra love from friends — and that's just what she got from pals including her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki. On her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, Kaley, who announced her separation from Karl in September, shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," according to E! News. Later, the actress shared pics from her visit to see her horse for "some magical pony kisses" and thanked friends for sending her an "overwhelming" pile of love. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," she wrote. The next day, Kaley's ex, Johnny, chimed in on the love chorus, sharing a photo of the two cozied up together. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks," he wrote, teasing her about being much older than she is. Kaley and Johnny dated from 2007 until 2009 after meeting on set. She and Karl announced their split in September.
E! News

Erin Lim Rhodes Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Rhodes

It's time to give thanks for some wonderful news. E! News can confirm Erin Lim Rhodes and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child into the world this week. "Thankful," Joshua wrote on Instagram on Nov. 25 while sharing the first photo of their baby. "All Glory to God." On...
Popculture

Giving Tuesday: Jenna Dewan on the Importance of Ronald McDonald House Charities (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is more than just an actress. The Step Up star is using her fame to bring awareness to the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities as many look for causes to support on Giving Tuesday, an international effort to drive support to charities. The organization, which founded its first house in 1974 in Philadelphia, provides a variety of services to families impacted by children with severe illnesses. The organization provides the families a home away from home through comfort, support, and resources to families as they travel miles away from their home base for the medical care their child needs.
