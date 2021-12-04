ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brian Kilmeade says he doesn’t support Fauci-Nazi comparisons

By DORI MONSON SHOW
MyNorthwest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kilmeade, of the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox Radio, told KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson Show that he doesn’t support comparisons of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazis. His FOX News colleague, Lara Logan, said people tell her...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Makes Unhinged Comparison To Anthony Fauci

Fox News has a thing for using World War II villains to describe Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Watch the video below.) Tucker Carlson, the station’s blowhard prime-time star, called the infectious-disease expert “an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini” on Monday after Lara Logan compared Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Goes To Town On Right-Wing ‘Screwballs’ Attacking Anthony Fauci

Jimmy Kimmel has “had enough” of right-wing “screwballs” attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the comedian said Tuesday. Kimmel sprang to the defense of the nation’s top infectious diseases expert with a lengthy monologue that took aim at the scientist’s critics, including Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Rand Paul (Ky.).
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox host who compared Fauci to Nazi doctor Mengele blocks Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter

Lara Logan, the Fox News streaming host who earlier this week compared White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, has blocked the Auschwitz memorial’s official Twitter account after the museum criticised her.Ms Logan, formerly a respected journalist who won acclaim for her work as a foreign correspondent for CBS News, drew a strong rebuke from the memorial and museum, which operates the site on which the Nazis murdered more than a million people, for a Fox News appearance in which she claimed “people” routinely tell her that Dr Fauci, a world-renown virologist who...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Dori Monson
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Josef Mengele
Deadline

Jewish Groups Condemn Lara Logan’s Comments Comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci To Josef Mengele

A number of Jewish groups condemned Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comments she made comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners. “This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from Covid, what it...
JOE BIDEN
HuffingtonPost

Lara Logan Digs In: Goes After Auschwitz Museum, Blasts Out Fauci Conspiracies

Fox Nation host Lara Logan showed no remorse and instead doubled down after prominent Jewish groups denounced her comparison of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele earlier this week. On Tuesday, Logan sprayed Twitter with links to conspiracy theories about the White House chief medical adviser, including articles...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fauci Nazi#The Brian Kilmeade Show#Fox Radio#Kiro Radio#Nazis#Jewish#The Dori Monson Show
madison

S.E. Cupp: Fauci Derangement Syndrome afflicts Fox News

It’s hard to find the right word to describe the latest lows to which right-wing personalities and elected officials are stooping to smear and attack Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and former Trump adviser. Imagine, if you dare, that you’re Lara Logan,...
SCIENCE
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci, self-proclaimed man of ‘science,’ now wants to control news

Dr. Anthony Fauci, self-declared representative of science — who just claimed Republicans who resist his coronavirus recommendations are foolish and political because he and apparently only he “represent[s] science” — now has beef with Fox News streaming service host Lara Logan, who reported how people see him as more Josef Mengele, less kindly, friendly physician.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
HuffingtonPost

Fox Business Host Targets Lara Logan Over Nazi Comparison: 'ENOUGH'

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman targeted Fox Nation’s Lara Logan on Sunday for likening Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, detailing some of the war criminal’s horrific actions during the Holocaust. The “Claman Countdown” host, who is Jewish, told followers she hated to ruin their day, but “facts...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Fauci Returns to Fox, Cavuto Confronts Him Over ‘I Represent Science’ Remarks: Are You Saying Your Critics ‘Don’t Have a Clue?’

Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto confronted Anthony Fauci over comments he made about his critics this weekend, pointing to the health expert’s claim that he represents science. “Things change and science changes, to your point. But in answering some of the criticism that you’ve received, you said, ‘I represent science,'” Cavuto said on Friday’s edition of Coast to Coast. “So are you saying there that your critics do not and that they don’t have a clue? Can you clarify that?”
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

Anthony Fauci Hits Back At Lara Logan’s Mengele Comparison

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday pulled no punches while responding to Fox Nation host Lara Logan, who compared the nation’s top infectious disease expert to infamous Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele due to his medical advice about COVID-19. Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy