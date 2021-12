“Mr. Rodgers, I’m glad you’re feeling well. This isn’t altogether unsurprising given your younger age and elite physical fitness (though cases in young unvaccinated people can and have become severe) and I hope you continue to feel well as you quarantine. The medical and scientific community works on data, lots and lots of data. The process of running clinical trials and publishing data is rigorously vetted and peer-reviewed. We do not have good data that supports the use of ivermectin. In fact, a couple of preprint studies have been removed from the internet due to inaccuracy and flaws in their data.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO