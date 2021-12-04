ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks down 2nd week in row on Federal Reserve Rate hike, Omicron fears

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US stocks tumbled for a second week in a row, roiled by fears of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the possibility of another round of global economic turmoil from potential measures to address the coronavirus Omicron variant. The Labor...

FXStreet.com

Weak US Payrolls, Omicron fears sink stocks; Aussie KO’d

VIX Index Soars, Bond Yields Tumble; DXY Flat, Yen Climbs. Summary: Welcome to December markets! The last year of the month, while historically good for assets markets, often sees a rise in FX volatility. Many of the large global bank trading desks thin out as dealing staff take their Christmas and New Year breaks. Friday was no different with FX volatility soaring following the release of a dismal US Payrolls report. In November, the US economy added a total of only 210,000 jobs, less than half of a median forecast of 558,000 expected. While October’s number was revised up by 15,000, Wages (Average Hourly Earnings) fell to 0.3% against expectations of 0.4%. Investor fears that Omicron, the new variant of Covid will be more transmissible than Delta, continued to weigh on asset markets. The VIX Volatility Index (VIX), a popular measure of the stock market’s expectation of volatility soared 9.73% to 30.67. Risk leader the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) was KO’d, plunging 1.22% to 0.6999 from 0.7090 on Friday. On the other side of the spectrum, the haven darling Japanese Yen climbed 0.23% against the Greenback. USD/JPY was last at 112.75 (113.15 Friday). The Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, finished little changed at 96.17 from 96.12 on Friday. Sterling (GBP/USD) slid 0.48% lower to 1.3235 (1.3300) as traders continue to view the Bank of England as less hawkish than the US Federal Reserve. The Euro (EUR/USD) though was flat at 1.1305 from 1.1300. New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD) tumbled 0.90% to 0.6750 (0.6809) on the back of a weaker Aussie and fall in asset markets.
