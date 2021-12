AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect after another robbery at a dollar store in the South Akron neighborhood. The male suspect walked into the Dollar General on the 1500 block of South Main Street at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday, police say. The male gave the clerk a note saying he had a gun and demanding money. The male was able to escape the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

AKRON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO