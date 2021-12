Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday December 3———December 4. Begins Promptly at 10:30 a.m. Miss Jessica from Clinton County Conservation will be here on Friday. FRIDAY is the day to meet her live Red-tailed Hawk. She will share her knowledge of this fascinating feathered friend. Like–* The eyesight of a hawk...

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO