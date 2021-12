WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored a hat trick with an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in an 8-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre on Friday. "You just get to the mindset that you're just going to get to the net, you're going to do the dirty things, and when you get in a position like that, you just let instincts take over," Scheifele said after ending his seven-game goal drought. "That's the fun part of hockey, when you get a little bit of time and space and you get to make a play."

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO