In the Name of Fashion, International Aficionados of Art Showed up at Miu Miu’s Art Basel Party

By Erin Michelle Newberg
 3 days ago
The insane traffic in Miami did not stop Art Basel-ites from putting on their finest, patterned, and decadent frocks in the name of fashion. On Thursday evening, the who’s who in Miami’s community gathered at...

Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Leave It to Lil Nas X to Reinvent the Suit

Lil Nas X was one of the guests of honor at Variety’s Music Hitmakers Brunch yesterday in L.A (singers Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Anitta were also in attendance). The Montero rapper picked up the 2021 Innovator of the Year award at the event—and he brought along a fittingly inventive red carpet look to go with it. In an ensemble Balmain’s new spring 2022 collection, styled by Hodo Musa, Lil Nas X reinvented the suit in a way that only he can.
Jennifer Lawrence Is the Definition of Radiant in Dior

Stylist Kate Young, who’s starry client base includes Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie, is behind the weekend’s most glamorous look, which came from Jennifer Lawrence. Like Dakota, J Law’s tastes lie at the sparklier end of the scale—Young previously told Vogue “Dakota wants to be a disco ball” on the red carpet—evidenced by the shimmering Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels that she wore to the premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Goes Graphic in Punk Rock Dress & Off-White Boots at Nordstrom’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ Party

Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove. Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
Images of the Week: The Fashion Industry Mourns Virgil Abloh

Boundary-breaking designer Virgil Abloh died last Sunday, following a private battle with a rare form of cancer. Diagnosed in 2019, Abloh, 41, continued to create for both Louis Vuitton, where he was the menswear creative director, and his own label, Off-White. His final show for Louis Vuitton was posthumously staged on Tuesday in Miami. “While the many people here and beyond who were so inspired by Virgil Abloh will doubtless ensure that his design and philosophy live on in the canon of contemporary fashion, it seems so cruel that he could not be here to watch the show unfold with us,” Vogue’s Luke Leitch wrote of the collection.
Rihanna Swaps Her Mini-Miniskirts for a Quilted Bomber

The fact that it’s winter doesn’t mean Rihanna will relinquish her sunglasses. Rain or shine, this superstar will be wearing shades. For a shopping spree in New York with A$AP Rocky, the singer added stark white frames by Loewe Paula’s Ibiza to a cosy outfit that represented something of a swerve from her extreme mini hemlines.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
crfashionbook.com

Dom Pérignon Brings Champagne Concierge Service to Miami's Art Basel

Dom Pérignon is launching a Yacht Concierge in Miami this December, just in time for Art Basal and Design Miami, featuring exclusive champagne delivered by water directly to you. The Dom Pérignon yacht will set sail along Biscayne Bay from December 1 to 4 with everything you need for an unforgettable vintage champagne fête on a boat or waterfront home.
ARTnews

15 Works That Sold at This Year’s Art Basel Miami Beach

During Art Basel Miami Beach’s VIP opening on Tuesday, the fair came back in full force after a pandemic-necessitated hiatus. The show unfolded in the usual fashion, with blue-chip dealers such as Hauser & Wirth and Pace making seven-figure sales, alongside newer vendors that brought emerging artists to the spotlight. “A confluence of the fair and various NFT events has brought new crowds to the city and created new interest in the fair,” said Pace’s president and CEO, Marc Glimcher, in a statement to ARTnews. Below, a list of the some of the top sales made on the first day of this year’s edition of the fair. More from ARTnews.comKandis Williams and Marcellina Akpojotor Shine in Art Basel Miami's Positions SectionIn a Museum Collaboration with Snapchat, Alex Israel Asks: What's in a Brand?Bob Dylan's 'Retrospectrum' Surveys the Musician's Visual Art in His Most Expansive Museum Show
Wallpaper*

Miami Art Week 2021: a guide to Art Basel and shows in the city

Over the last year, the art world has tentatively been refinding its footing, and at long last, ’tis the season to eat, drink and be in Miami. Explore our picks for Miami Art Week 2021. Art Basel Miami Beach makes a bold return for 2021. Art Basel Miami Beach 2021...
Us Weekly

Chanel Lights Up the Miami Sky During Art Basel 2021 with No.5 Drone Show

Bright idea! Chanel kicked off Art Basel 2021 with an over-the-top-fabulous light show at Faena beach in Miami on December 1. The installation, dubbed No.5 The Right Number, was held in celebration of the 100th birthday of the Chanel No.5 fragrance. It featured symbols inspired by Chanel mastermind Gabrielle Chanel’s love of talismans, telling the story behind the brand’s notable double C monogram, the camellia flower in the French fashion house’s designs, the significance of the Place Vendôme and more. Attendees (including celebs, influencers, editors and art enthusiasts) noshed on mini lobster rolls and burrata bites while they were treated to the sight of hundreds of drones — 540 to be exact — synchronized to music under a spectacular Miami Beach sunset. The massive designs in the sky even included a 600 foot tall bottle of Chanel No.5!
Thrillist

Cheetos Dust Will Be on Display at Miami's Art Basel

Cheetos are known for being packed full of flavor. So packed, in fact, that they turn your fingers bright orange with each chip you grab from the bag. Most people lick that dust off their fingers once they're finished, but others, it seems, have more creative uses for it, like using it to make art.
