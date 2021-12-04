In the Name of Fashion, International Aficionados of Art Showed up at Miu Miu’s Art Basel Party

During Art Basel Miami Beach’s VIP opening on Tuesday, the fair came back in full force after a pandemic-necessitated hiatus. The show unfolded in the usual fashion, with blue-chip dealers such as Hauser & Wirth and Pace making seven-figure sales, alongside newer vendors that brought emerging artists to the spotlight. “A confluence of the fair and various NFT events has brought new crowds to the city and created new interest in the fair,” said Pace’s president and CEO, Marc Glimcher, in a statement to ARTnews. Below, a list of the some of the top sales made on the first day of this year’s edition of the fair. More from ARTnews.comKandis Williams and Marcellina Akpojotor Shine in Art Basel Miami's Positions SectionIn a Museum Collaboration with Snapchat, Alex Israel Asks: What's in a Brand?Bob Dylan's 'Retrospectrum' Surveys the Musician's Visual Art in His Most Expansive Museum Show

