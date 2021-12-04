ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on CFP Expansion: 'We're Fine With Four'

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gave his take on College Football Playoff expansion, the opinion essentially embodying the divide within the committee.

"We’re fine with four,” Sankey said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “I've said that to you any number of times. But I have a responsibility to work with colleagues. We identified a format that can find the balance of conference champion access and the best teams. Twelve does add games but you cannot expand the playoffs without adding games."

Sankey, Bob Bowlsby (Big 12 commissioner), Craig Thompson (Mountain West commissioner) and Jack Swarbrick (Notre Dame athletic director) proposed the 12-team playoff model in June, which would guarantee spots to the six highest-ranked conference champions as well as at-large bids to the next six highest-ranked teams.

"We bring in regions of the country that don't have access," Sankey said Friday about the expansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypEWD_0dDjAmQ000

Since then, the committee has continued to deliberate it, delaying its decision again on Wednesday. The main obstacle still exists: there is no unanimous consensus on a specific format. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that they continued to argue over the number of teams (eight vs. 12) as well as the role of automatic qualifiers (no AQs vs. some AQs vs. AQs for Power 5 champions).

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren did not hold back when he gave his opinion on automatic qualifiers for playoff expansion, telling College Sports on SiriusXM that he's "a big believer that there should be automatic qualifiers for the power five conferences." However, Sankey says he "questions the wisdom" of automatic bids for conference champions.

Given the extent of deliberation, people wonder whether or not there have been conversations of abandoning the idea all together. A source told Dellenger "there was a sense of shutting down talks" on Wednesday.

Bowlsby told SiriusXM, "I think there were some in the room perhaps that were ready to say ‘Let’s just leave it at four and move on.’”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Greg Sankey on the possibility of moving SEC title game to Texas

Texas and Oklahoma announced months ago their decision to leave for the SEC, leaving the Big 12 to join the nation’s foremost football conference. As a result of Texas’ inclusion, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked if the conference has considered moving the SEC Championship game. Georgia and Alabama make...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Greg Sankey: College football world has eyes focused on SEC Championship

There is a lot at stake in Atlanta on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship game, with College Football Playoff implications on the line. Georgia is locked into the playoff, but Alabama likely needs a win to make it in. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that in the midst of the chaotic week across college football, this exciting SEC Championship matchup is a sort of return to normalcy.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Thompson
Person
Jack Swarbrick
Person
Kevin Warren
Person
Bob Bowlsby
Times Daily

Power, influence grows for SEC's Sankey

DALLAS — Greg Sankey recalls a toast former Southeastern Conference Commissioner Roy Kramer gave at a gathering in 2015 to commemorate the tenure of Mike Slive, who was retiring after deftly leading the SEC for 13 years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

SEC commissioner discusses recent coaching carousel, impact on athletes

With unprecedented coaching turnover this offseason, the carousel is in full-swing. However, the quick turnaround from regular season to new job has left many upset with the current system. As teams begin bowl preparation – and possible CFP preparation in Notre Dame’s case – coaches are hitting the recruiting trail with a new logo on their collared shirt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scoopswithdannymac.com

Bernie Bits: It’s Greg Sankey’s and The SEC’s World. Same As Always.

1) Is Mizzou still an SEC team? Of course. But the stature of the MU program inside the conference was revealed Sunday during the posting of the conference’s bowl-game lineup. With a conference-record 13 SEC teams qualifying for a bowl game, Mizzou became the only SEC representative scratched from an SEC-affiliated bowl. Two teams that Mizzou defeated during the season – South Carolina and Florida – were slotted into SEC-allied bowls ahead of the Tigers. But what do you expect? Mizzou’s home attendance was disappointingly low this season with an average of 46,516 that ranked last among the SEC’s 13 bowl-eligible teams. The SEC slogan is “It Just Matters More.” Well, in most SEC states, anyway. Not this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Sec#College Football Playoff#American Football#Notre Dame#Sports Illustrated
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 transfer destinations for former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is leaving the Oklahoma football program by way of the transfer portal. In the catastrophic aftermath of Bedlam, former Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced he is transferring from the program after three seasons in Norman. Rattler was a five-star recruit out of Phoenix in the class...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy